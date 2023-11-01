[Updated] Karwa Chauth 2023 Today’s Moon Rise Timings City-wise across India

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Time: Karwa Chauth is a special Hindu festival for married couples. Married women keep fast for their spouse's wellness and long life. The day-long fast ends with a moon sighting. However, the moon rise time on Karwa Chauth varies for every location. This article will help you with updated timing for moonrise and moonset for different cities of India.

What is the importance of Moon sighting during Karva Chauth?

Moon is the centre of Karwa Chauth. Married women begin their fast with dawn and continue till moonrise. There are different stories and beliefs about the significance of moonsighting during Karwa Chauth. Like:

As per Hindu Mythology, Moon, the ruler of the mind is the brother of Maa Laxmi and the god of medicine. So, when a woman looks at the moon through a sieve it represents scattered thoughts connected to the moon as the center.

Next, it is believed that by worshipping the moon, married women request a happy and prosperous married life from Goddess Parvati, the symbol of eternal marital bliss.

Whereas in various parts of North India, the moon represents Lord Shiva and his son Lord Ganesha. Looking at the moon through resembles sieving out negativity and bad vibes through life.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Chand Time Today

City Puja Muhurat Moonrise Timing Moon Set Delhi 05:36 PM to 06:54 PM 08:15 PM 10:03 AM Lucknow 05:24 PM to 06:41 PM 08:05 PM 9:43 PM Noida 05:36 PM to 06:53 PM 08:14 PM 10:03 PM Gurugram 05:37 PM to 06:55 PM 08:16 PM 10:03 PM Mumbai 06:05 PM to 07:21 PM 08:59 PM 9:56 PM Chennai 05:42 PM to 06:56 PM 08:43 PM 9:11 PM Agra 05:35 PM to 06:52 PM 08:16 PM 9:56 PM Kolkata 04:59 PM to 06:15 PM 07:46 PM 9:01 PM Bhopal 05:42 PM to 06:59 PM 08:29 PM 9:48 PM Aligarh 05:34 PM to 06:51 PM 08:13 PM 9:58 PM Himachal Pradesh 05:33 PM to 06:52 PM 08:07 PM Panaji 06:05 PM to 07:20 PM 09:04 PM 9:43 AM Jaipur 05:44 PM to 07:02 PM 08:26 PM 10:05 AM Patna 05:09 PM to 06:25 PM 07:51 PM 9:22 AM Ranchi 05:11 PM to 06:27 PM 07:56 PM 9:15 AM Chandigarh 05:35 PM to 06:54 PM 08:10 PM 10:11 AM Jammu and Kashmir 05:40 PM to 06:59 PM 08:12 PM 10:26 AM Amritsar 05:42 PM to 07:00 PM 08:15 PM 10:22 AM Raipur (Chhattisgarh) 05:28 PM to 06:44 PM 08:17 PM 9:33 AM Pune 06:02 PM to 07:17 PM 08:56 PM 9:50 AM Madurai 05:54 PM to 07:08 PM 08:59 PM 9:13 AM Dispur 04:41 PM to 05:58 PM 07:21 PM 8:56 AM Srinagar 05:38 PM to 06:58 PM 08:07 PM 10:31 AM Dehradun 05:31 PM to 06:49 PM 08:06 PM 10:59 AM Gangtok 04:52 PM to 06:10 PM 07:31 PM 9:13 AM Bengaluru 05:53 PM to 07:07 PM 08:54 PM 9:22 AM Kohima 04:33 PM to 05:49 PM 07:13 PM 8:45 AM Imphal 04:34 PM to 05:51 PM 07:16 PM 8:43 AM Aizawl 04:40 PM to 05:57 PM 07:24 PM 8:46 AM Hyderabad 05:45 PM to 07:00 PM 08:40 PM 9:28 AM Bengaluru 05:53 PM to 07:07 PM 08:54 PM 9:22 AM Agartala 04:46 PM to 06:03 PM 07:30 PM 8:52 AM Thiruvananthapuram 06:00 PM to 07:13 PM 09:07 PM 9:15 AM Vellore 05:47 PM to 07:01 PM 08:48 PM 9:16 AM Shillong 04:42 PM to 05:58 PM 07:23 PM 8:54 AM Gandhinagar 06:01 PM to 07:18 PM 08:49 PM 10:07 AM Bhubaneswar 05:12 PM to 06:28 PM 08:02 PM 09:05 AM Mathura 05:36 PM to 06:53 PM 08:16 PM 09:41 AM Kanpur 05:27 PM to 06:44 PM 08:08 PM 09:45 AM Faridabad 05:36 PM to 06:54 PM 08:15 PM 10:03 AM

Source: Astro Sage

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time in Delhi Today

The married women in Delhi can break their fast by 8:15 PM. The moonrise timing as per the Indian Standard Time is 8:15 and it will set around 10: 03 AM.

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time in Mumbai Today

The moonrise timing for people in Mumbai to watch the moon is 8:59 PM. And the moon will set around 9:56 AM.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated from sunrise to sunset. It is a day dedicated to love and devotion where women don traditional outfits, apply henna and exchange gifts. After the moonrise, fasting women break their fast after a ceremonial ritual, signifying commitment and strengthening the marital bond.

