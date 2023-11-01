Event

[Updated] Karwa Chauth 2023 Today’s Moon Rise Timings City-wise across India

Karwa Chauth 2023 Today Moon Time: Moonrise plays an important role in the Karwa Chauth celebration. Married women break their fast only after worshipping women. The moonrise timing for Delhi is 8:15 PM, whereas for Mumbai it is 8:59 PM. Check moonrise and moonset timings for other cities in the table below
Get here today’s timings of moon rise on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2023
Get here today’s timings of moon rise on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2023

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Time: Karwa Chauth is a special Hindu festival for married couples. Married women keep fast for their spouse's wellness and long life. The day-long fast ends with a moon sighting. However, the moon rise time on Karwa Chauth varies for every location. This article will help you with updated timing for moonrise and moonset for different cities of India.

What is the importance of Moon sighting during Karva Chauth?

Moon is the centre of Karwa Chauth. Married women begin their fast with dawn and continue till moonrise. There are different stories and beliefs about the significance of moonsighting during Karwa Chauth. Like: 

  • As per Hindu Mythology, Moon, the ruler of the mind is the brother of Maa Laxmi and the god of medicine. So, when a woman looks at the moon through a sieve it represents scattered thoughts connected to the moon as the center.
  • Next, it is believed that by worshipping the moon, married women request a happy and prosperous married life from Goddess Parvati, the symbol of eternal marital bliss.
  • Whereas in various parts of North India, the moon represents Lord Shiva and his son Lord Ganesha. Looking at the moon through resembles sieving out negativity and bad vibes through life. 

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Images, Quotes, Wishes for Husband, Wife to Share on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Karwa Chauth 2023 Chand Time Today

 

City

Puja Muhurat

Moonrise Timing

Moon Set

Delhi

05:36 PM to 06:54 PM

08:15 PM

10:03 AM

Lucknow

05:24 PM to 06:41 PM

08:05 PM

9:43 PM

Noida

05:36 PM to 06:53 PM

08:14 PM

10:03 PM

Gurugram

05:37 PM to 06:55 PM

08:16 PM

10:03 PM

Mumbai

06:05 PM to 07:21 PM

08:59 PM

9:56 PM

Chennai

05:42 PM to 06:56 PM

08:43 PM

9:11 PM

Agra

05:35 PM to 06:52 PM

08:16 PM

9:56 PM

Kolkata

04:59 PM to 06:15 PM

07:46 PM

9:01 PM

Bhopal

05:42 PM to 06:59 PM

08:29 PM

9:48 PM

Aligarh

05:34 PM to 06:51 PM

08:13 PM

9:58 PM

Himachal Pradesh

05:33 PM to 06:52 PM

08:07 PM

  

Panaji

06:05 PM to 07:20 PM

09:04 PM

9:43 AM

Jaipur

05:44 PM to 07:02 PM

08:26 PM

10:05 AM

Patna

05:09 PM to 06:25 PM

07:51 PM

9:22 AM

Ranchi

05:11 PM to 06:27 PM

07:56 PM

9:15 AM

Chandigarh

05:35 PM to 06:54 PM

08:10 PM

10:11 AM

Jammu and Kashmir

05:40 PM to 06:59 PM

08:12 PM

10:26 AM

Amritsar

05:42 PM to 07:00 PM

08:15 PM

10:22 AM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

05:28 PM to 06:44 PM

08:17 PM

9:33 AM

Pune

06:02 PM to 07:17 PM

08:56 PM

9:50 AM

Madurai

05:54 PM to 07:08 PM

08:59 PM

9:13 AM

Dispur

04:41 PM to 05:58 PM

07:21 PM

8:56 AM

Srinagar

05:38 PM to 06:58 PM

08:07 PM

10:31 AM

Dehradun

05:31 PM to 06:49 PM 

08:06 PM

10:59 AM

Gangtok

04:52 PM to 06:10 PM

07:31 PM

9:13 AM

Bengaluru

05:53 PM to 07:07 PM

08:54 PM

9:22 AM

Kohima

04:33 PM to 05:49 PM

07:13 PM

8:45 AM

Imphal

04:34 PM to 05:51 PM

07:16 PM

8:43 AM

Aizawl

04:40 PM to 05:57 PM

07:24 PM

8:46 AM

Hyderabad

05:45 PM to 07:00 PM

08:40 PM

9:28 AM

Bengaluru

05:53 PM to 07:07 PM

08:54 PM

9:22 AM

Agartala

04:46 PM to 06:03 PM

07:30 PM

8:52 AM

Thiruvananthapuram

06:00 PM to 07:13 PM

09:07 PM

9:15 AM

Vellore

05:47 PM to 07:01 PM

08:48 PM

9:16 AM

Shillong

04:42 PM to 05:58 PM

07:23 PM

8:54 AM

Gandhinagar

06:01 PM to 07:18 PM

08:49 PM

10:07 AM

Bhubaneswar

05:12 PM to 06:28 PM

08:02 PM

09:05 AM

Mathura

05:36 PM to 06:53 PM

08:16 PM

09:41 AM

Kanpur

05:27 PM to 06:44 PM

08:08 PM

09:45 AM

Faridabad

05:36 PM to 06:54 PM

08:15 PM

10:03 AM

Source: Astro Sage

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time in Delhi Today

The married women in Delhi can break their fast by 8:15 PM. The moonrise timing as per the Indian Standard Time is 8:15 and it will set around 10: 03 AM.

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time in Mumbai Today

The moonrise timing for people in Mumbai to watch the moon is 8:59 PM. And the moon will set around 9:56 AM.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated from sunrise to sunset. It is a day dedicated to love and devotion where women don traditional outfits, apply henna and exchange gifts. After the moonrise, fasting women break their fast after a ceremonial ritual, signifying commitment and strengthening the marital bond.

Important Days and Dates in November 2023

FAQ

What is the moon timing of Karwa Chauth 2023 today?

The moon-rising timing of Karwa Chauth 2023 is 8:15 PM.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next