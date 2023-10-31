Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Check Moonrise timing State and City-wise For Different Countries

Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival celebrated by married Hindu or Sikh women. The festival is celebrated with great spirit by the Indian diaspora living in different parts of the world. This article will help people in the US, Canada and Australia with the best puja muhurat, moonrise timings and more.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Timing For USA

The Indian people of the United States Of America will be celebrating Karwa Chauth on October 31. The table below will help you with the Karwa Chaturdashi 2023 moonrise schedule and puja muhurat for various cities in the US.

City Upavasa Time Puja Muhurat Moonrise Timing San Francisco 07:34 AM to 08:10 PM 06:12 PM to 07:32 PM 08:10 PM New York City 07:25 AM to 07:38 PM 05:54 PM to 07:15 PM 07:38 PM Chicago 07:22 AM to 07:30 PM 05:46 PM to 07:08 PM 07:30 PM Los Angeles 07:12 AM to 08:06 PM 06:01 PM to 07:20 PM 08:06 PM Washington 07:34 AM to 07:58 PM 06:09 PM to 07:30 PM 07:58 PM Seattle 07:34 AM to 07:58 PM 06:09 PM to 07:30 PM 07:58 PM San Diego 07:05 AM to 08:06 PM 05:59 PM to 07:17 PM 08:06 PM Philadelphia 07:28 AM to 07:46 PM 06:00 PM to 07:21 PM 07:46 PM Dallas 07:44 AM to 08:41 PM 06:37 PM to 07:56 PM 08:41 PM Houston 07:34 AM to 08:44 PM 06:36 PM to 07:54 PM 08:44 PM

Source: Indiatimes

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Timing For Cannada

Karwa Chauth, the Indian festival will be celebrated in Canada on Tuesday, October 31. The time for puja and moon rise for different cities in Canada are given below.

City Upavasa Time Puja Muhurat Moonrise Timing Toronto 07:52 AM to 07:48 PM 06:10 PM to 07:32 PM 07:48 PM Montreal 07:32 AM to 07:15 PM 07:32 AM to 07:15 PM 07:15 PM Ottawa 07:40 AM to 07:24 PM 05:52 PM to 07:15 PM 07:24 PM Vancouver 07:59 AM to 07:18 PM 05:53 PM to 07:18 PM 07:18 PM Calgary 08:27 AM to 07:29 PM 06:12 PM to 07:38 PM 07:29 PM Québec City 07:25 AM to 06:58 PM 05:31 PM to 06:54 PM 06:58 PM Edmonton 08:31 AM to 07:07 PM 06:03 PM to 07:30 PM 07:07 PM Winnipeg 08:16 AM to 07:27 PM 06:08 PM to 07:33 PM 07:27 PM

Source: Indiatimes

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Timing For Australia

The Indian diaspora living in Australia will celebrate Karwa Chauth on November 1. Check the table below for the right puja muhurat and moonrise timing for different cities in Australia.

City Upavasa Time Puja Muhurat Moonrise Timing Sydney 05:55 AM to 11:14 PM 07:23 PM to 08:26 PM 11:14 PM Melbourne 06:14 AM to 11:54 PM 07:54 PM to 08:56 PM 11:54 PM Canberra 06:01 AM to 11:28 PM 07:33 PM to 08:36 PM 11:28 PM Perth 05:20 AM to 10:35 PM 06:41 PM to 07:45 PM 10:35 PM Adelaide 06:14 AM to 11:40 PM 07:45 PM to 08:48 PM 11:40 PM Hobart 05:55 AM to 12:06 AM (Nov 02) 07:54 PM to 08:54 PM 12:06 AM, Nov 02 Brisbane 04:57 AM to 09:46 PM 06:06 PM to 07:11 PM 09:46 PM Gold Coast 04:55 AM to 09:46 PM 06:05 PM to 07:10 PM 09:46 PM Cairns 05:39 AM to 09:48 PM 06:22 PM to 07:30 PM 09:48 PM Darwin 06:14 AM to 10:10 PM 06:47 PM to 07:55 PM 10:10 PM

Source: IndiaTimes

Karwa Chauth is a festival where married women keep fast for their husbands’ long life, happiness and prosperity. The day is just not a religious observance but also a celebration that fosters bonds between communities. Also, for people living beyond the boundaries of India, the festival is a way to preserve cultural heritage and return to roots.

