Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Check Moonrise timing State and City-wise For Different Countries
Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival celebrated by married Hindu or Sikh women. The festival is celebrated with great spirit by the Indian diaspora living in different parts of the world. This article will help people in the US, Canada and Australia with the best puja muhurat, moonrise timings and more.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Timing For USA
The Indian people of the United States Of America will be celebrating Karwa Chauth on October 31. The table below will help you with the Karwa Chaturdashi 2023 moonrise schedule and puja muhurat for various cities in the US.
|
City
|
Upavasa Time
|
Puja Muhurat
|
Moonrise Timing
|
San Francisco
|
07:34 AM to 08:10 PM
|
06:12 PM to 07:32 PM
|
08:10 PM
|
New York City
|
07:25 AM to 07:38 PM
|
05:54 PM to 07:15 PM
|
07:38 PM
|
Chicago
|
07:22 AM to 07:30 PM
|
05:46 PM to 07:08 PM
|
07:30 PM
|
Los Angeles
|
07:12 AM to 08:06 PM
|
06:01 PM to 07:20 PM
|
08:06 PM
|
Washington
|
07:34 AM to 07:58 PM
|
06:09 PM to 07:30 PM
|
07:58 PM
|
Seattle
|
07:34 AM to 07:58 PM
|
06:09 PM to 07:30 PM
|
07:58 PM
|
San Diego
|
07:05 AM to 08:06 PM
|
05:59 PM to 07:17 PM
|
08:06 PM
|
Philadelphia
|
07:28 AM to 07:46 PM
|
06:00 PM to 07:21 PM
|
07:46 PM
|
Dallas
|
07:44 AM to 08:41 PM
|
06:37 PM to 07:56 PM
|
08:41 PM
|
Houston
|
07:34 AM to 08:44 PM
|
06:36 PM to 07:54 PM
|
08:44 PM
Source: Indiatimes
Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Timing For Cannada
Karwa Chauth, the Indian festival will be celebrated in Canada on Tuesday, October 31. The time for puja and moon rise for different cities in Canada are given below.
|
City
|
Upavasa Time
|
Puja Muhurat
|
Moonrise Timing
|
Toronto
|
07:52 AM to 07:48 PM
|
06:10 PM to 07:32 PM
|
07:48 PM
|
Montreal
|
07:32 AM to 07:15 PM
|
07:32 AM to 07:15 PM
|
07:15 PM
|
Ottawa
|
07:40 AM to 07:24 PM
|
05:52 PM to 07:15 PM
|
07:24 PM
|
Vancouver
|
07:59 AM to 07:18 PM
|
05:53 PM to 07:18 PM
|
07:18 PM
|
Calgary
|
08:27 AM to 07:29 PM
|
06:12 PM to 07:38 PM
|
07:29 PM
|
Québec City
|
07:25 AM to 06:58 PM
|
05:31 PM to 06:54 PM
|
06:58 PM
|
Edmonton
|
08:31 AM to 07:07 PM
|
06:03 PM to 07:30 PM
|
07:07 PM
|
Winnipeg
|
08:16 AM to 07:27 PM
|
06:08 PM to 07:33 PM
|
07:27 PM
Source: Indiatimes
Karwa Chauth Moonrise Timing For Australia
The Indian diaspora living in Australia will celebrate Karwa Chauth on November 1. Check the table below for the right puja muhurat and moonrise timing for different cities in Australia.
|
City
|
Upavasa Time
|
Puja Muhurat
|
Moonrise Timing
|
Sydney
|
05:55 AM to 11:14 PM
|
07:23 PM to 08:26 PM
|
11:14 PM
|
Melbourne
|
06:14 AM to 11:54 PM
|
07:54 PM to 08:56 PM
|
11:54 PM
|
Canberra
|
06:01 AM to 11:28 PM
|
07:33 PM to 08:36 PM
|
11:28 PM
|
Perth
|
05:20 AM to 10:35 PM
|
06:41 PM to 07:45 PM
|
10:35 PM
|
Adelaide
|
06:14 AM to 11:40 PM
|
07:45 PM to 08:48 PM
|
11:40 PM
|
Hobart
|
05:55 AM to 12:06 AM (Nov 02)
|
07:54 PM to 08:54 PM
|
12:06 AM, Nov 02
|
Brisbane
|
04:57 AM to 09:46 PM
|
06:06 PM to 07:11 PM
|
09:46 PM
|
Gold Coast
|
04:55 AM to 09:46 PM
|
06:05 PM to 07:10 PM
|
09:46 PM
|
Cairns
|
05:39 AM to 09:48 PM
|
06:22 PM to 07:30 PM
|
09:48 PM
|
Darwin
|
06:14 AM to 10:10 PM
|
06:47 PM to 07:55 PM
|
10:10 PM
Source: IndiaTimes
Karwa Chauth is a festival where married women keep fast for their husbands’ long life, happiness and prosperity. The day is just not a religious observance but also a celebration that fosters bonds between communities. Also, for people living beyond the boundaries of India, the festival is a way to preserve cultural heritage and return to roots.