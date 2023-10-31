Event

Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Check Moonrise timing State and City-wise For Different Countries

Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Karwa Chauth is celebrated in various countries all over the globe. Check out this article for the best puja muhurat and moon-rising time in the USA, Canada and Australia.
Karwa Chauth Dates & Timings in USA

Karwa Chauth 2023 USA: Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival celebrated by married Hindu or Sikh women. The festival is celebrated with great spirit by the Indian diaspora living in different parts of the world. This article will help people in the US, Canada and Australia with the best puja muhurat, moonrise timings and more.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Timing For USA

The Indian people of the United States Of America will be celebrating Karwa Chauth on October 31. The table below will help you with the Karwa Chaturdashi 2023 moonrise schedule and puja muhurat for various cities in the US.

City

Upavasa Time

Puja Muhurat

Moonrise Timing

San Francisco

07:34 AM to 08:10 PM

06:12 PM to 07:32 PM

08:10 PM 

New York City 

07:25 AM to 07:38 PM

05:54 PM to 07:15 PM

07:38 PM 

Chicago

07:22 AM to 07:30 PM

05:46 PM to 07:08 PM

07:30 PM 

Los Angeles

07:12 AM to 08:06 PM

06:01 PM to 07:20 PM

08:06 PM 

Washington

07:34 AM to 07:58 PM

06:09 PM to 07:30 PM

07:58 PM 

Seattle 

07:34 AM to 07:58 PM

06:09 PM to 07:30 PM 

07:58 PM 

San Diego

07:05 AM to 08:06 PM

05:59 PM to 07:17 PM

08:06 PM 

Philadelphia

07:28 AM to 07:46 PM

06:00 PM to 07:21 PM

07:46 PM

Dallas

07:44 AM to 08:41 PM

06:37 PM to 07:56 PM

08:41 PM 

Houston

07:34 AM to 08:44 PM

06:36 PM to 07:54 PM

08:44 PM

Source: Indiatimes

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Timing For Cannada

Karwa Chauth, the Indian festival will be celebrated in Canada on Tuesday, October 31. The time for puja and moon rise for different cities in Canada are given below.

City

Upavasa Time

Puja Muhurat

Moonrise Timing

Toronto 

07:52 AM to 07:48 PM

06:10 PM to 07:32 PM

07:48 PM

Montreal 

07:32 AM to 07:15 PM

07:32 AM to 07:15 PM

07:15 PM 

Ottawa

07:40 AM to 07:24 PM

05:52 PM to 07:15 PM

07:24 PM 

Vancouver 

07:59 AM to 07:18 PM

05:53 PM to 07:18 PM

07:18 PM

Calgary 

08:27 AM to 07:29 PM

06:12 PM to 07:38 PM

07:29 PM

Québec City

07:25 AM to 06:58 PM

05:31 PM to 06:54 PM

06:58 PM 

Edmonton

08:31 AM to 07:07 PM

06:03 PM to 07:30 PM

07:07 PM 

Winnipeg 

08:16 AM to 07:27 PM

06:08 PM to 07:33 PM

07:27 PM 

Source: Indiatimes

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Timing For Australia

The Indian diaspora living in Australia will celebrate Karwa Chauth on November 1. Check the table below for the right puja muhurat and moonrise timing for different cities in Australia.

City

Upavasa Time 

Puja Muhurat

Moonrise Timing 

Sydney 

05:55 AM to 11:14 PM

07:23 PM to 08:26 PM

11:14 PM 

Melbourne 

06:14 AM to 11:54 PM

07:54 PM to 08:56 PM

11:54 PM 

Canberra 

06:01 AM to 11:28 PM

07:33 PM to 08:36 PM

11:28 PM

Perth 

05:20 AM to 10:35 PM

06:41 PM to 07:45 PM 

10:35 PM 

Adelaide 

06:14 AM to 11:40 PM 

07:45 PM to 08:48 PM

11:40 PM

Hobart 

05:55 AM to 12:06 AM (Nov 02)

07:54 PM to 08:54 PM

12:06 AM, Nov 02 

Brisbane 

04:57 AM to 09:46 PM

06:06 PM to 07:11 PM 

09:46 PM 

Gold Coast

04:55 AM to 09:46 PM

06:05 PM to 07:10 PM

09:46 PM 

Cairns 

05:39 AM to 09:48 PM

06:22 PM to 07:30 PM

09:48 PM 

Darwin 

06:14 AM to 10:10 PM

06:47 PM to 07:55 PM

10:10 PM

Source: IndiaTimes

Karwa Chauth is a festival where married women keep fast for their husbands’ long life, happiness and prosperity. The day is just not a religious observance but also a celebration that fosters bonds between communities. Also, for people living beyond the boundaries of India, the festival is a way to preserve cultural heritage and return to roots.

