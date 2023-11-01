Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023 Awards: Full List of Kannada Rajyotsava Prashasti Award Winners

Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023: Karnataka Rajyotsava also known as Karnataka Formation Day is a state festival. The annual celebration on November 1 commemorates the formation of Karnataka as a state. On this day in 1956, a special state was formed for Kannada-speaking people including parts of Mysore, Bombay and Hyderabad. And to the golden jubilee this year, Karnataka’s CM Sidaaramaiah has revealed the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners in 2023.





The highly esteemed Kannada Rajyotsava Award honours Karnataka's rich cultural legacy. This prize is given to people who have significantly advanced Kannada language literature, art, or culture. Shivaraj Tangadagi, the Minister of Kannada and Culture, stated that the department received over 2,000 applications for the award, which consists of a plaque, 25 grams of gold, and a ₹5 lakh cash prize.

Full List of Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2023 Winners

There are thirteen women on the list of recipients, thirteen people from minority groups, and one person who identifies as a third gender along with 41 men. A committee headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah selected all of the winners, and on November 1 at the Ravindra Kalakshetra, he will honour the recipients.

S.No Karnataka Rajyotsava Award Recipient Profession/Category 1. S. Somanath ISRO Chairman 3. V. Gopala Gowda Retired Supreme Court Judge 4. Dinesh Amin Mattu Former Journalist 5. Charmadi Hasanabba Social Service 6. Huchchamma Basappa Chowdri



Social Service 7. Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa Indian Army 8. Dingri' Nagaraj Cinema 9. B Janaradhan Cinema 10. K. Roopa Naik Social Service 11. Husenabi Buden Sab Siddi Folk Art 12. Puttaswamy Gowda Freedom Fighter 13. G.V. Balaram Administration 14. Javarappa Newspaper Distributor 15. Maya Sharma Media Service 16. Rafi Bhandari Media Service 17. Gopalan Jagadish Science/Technology 18. Seetharam Iyengar NRI Kannadigas 19. Deepak Shetty NRI Kannadigas 20. Shashikiran Shetty. NRI Kannadigas 21. Dr Nayana S More Music/Dance 22. Neela M Kodli Music/Dance 23. Shabbir Ahmed Music/Dance 24. Dr.S Balesh Bhajantri Music/Dance 25. AG Chidambara Rao Jambe Drama 26. P Gangadhara Swamy Drama 27. HB Sarojamma Drama 28. Dr Vishwanath Vanshakrita Math Drama 29. P.Thippeswamy Drama 30. T.Shivashankar Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft 31. Kalappa Vishwakarma Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft 32. Martha Jakimovich Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft 33. P. Gouraiah Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft 34. Argodu Mohandas Shenye Yakshagana 35. K. Leelavati Baipadittaya Yakshagana 36. Keshappa Shillikiatara Yakshagana 37. Dalvai Siddappa (Pig Farmer) Yakshagana 38. Shivangi Shanmari Folk 39. Mahadev Folk Field 40. Narasappa Folk Field 41. Shakuntala Devalanayaka Folk Field 42. N.H Karamanchappa Folk Field 43. Dr. Shambu Paisigara Folk Field 44. Vibhuti Gundappa Folk Field 45. Chaudamma Folk Field 46. Shivareddy Hanumreddy Vasana Environment 47. Venerable Nijagunananda Mahaswami Social Service 48. Nishkala Mandapa Social Service 49. Nagaraju.G Social Service 50. Dr. C. Ramachandra Medical 51. Dr. Prashant Shetty Medical 52. Prof.C.Naganna Literature 53. Subbu Holeyar Literature 54. Satish Kulkarni Literature 55. Lakshmipati Kolar Literature 56. Parappa Gurupadappa Siddapur Literature 57. Dr. K Sharifa Literature 58. Ramappa (Ramanna) Coral Education 59. K. Chandrasekhar Education 60. KT Chandu Education 61. Ms. Divya TS Sports 62. Ashok Gadigeppa Enagi Sports 63. Aditi Ashok Sports 64. Somanathreddy Poorma Environment 65. Dayavangowda T Patil Environment 66. AM Madari Complex 67. Mimicry Dayanand Complex 68. Dr. Kabbinale Vasant Bhardwaj Complex

Winners of Karnataka Rajyostava Awards: 10 Organisation

Other than honouring the contributions of individuals in different fields and sectors, 10 special awards were given to the organisation on the occasion of the 'Karnataka Sambhrama' which marked the golden jubilee of the renaming of Mysuru state as Karnataka. Check the table below for the name of the 10 organisations below:

S.No Organisation City 1. Vidyadana Samithi Gadag 2. Maruthi Janaseva Sangha Dakshina Kannada 3. Chinnara Bimba Mumbai 4. Sneharanga Havyasi Kala Samsthe Bagalkot 5. Muslim Education Institutions Federation Dakshina Kannada 6. Samaja Kalyana Sanskrithika Sangha, Moulana Azad Shikshana Davangere 7. Karnataka Sahitya Sangha Yadgiri 8. Mythic Society Bengaluru 9. B.N. Shivarama Pustaka Prakashana Mysuru 10. Karnataka Sangha Shivamogga

Happy Karnataka Formation Day 2023!

Important Days and Dates in November 2023