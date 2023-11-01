Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023 Awards: Full List of Kannada Rajyotsava Prashasti Award Winners

Event

Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023 Awards: Karnataka is celebrating 50 years of its formation. The day marks the unification of Kannada-speaking regions of South India as the state of Karnataka.
Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023: Karnataka Rajyotsava also known as Karnataka Formation Day is a state festival. The annual celebration on November 1 commemorates the formation of Karnataka as a state. On this day in 1956, a special state was formed for Kannada-speaking people including parts of Mysore, Bombay and Hyderabad. And to the golden jubilee this year, Karnataka’s CM Sidaaramaiah has revealed the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners in 2023.

The highly esteemed Kannada Rajyotsava Award honours Karnataka's rich cultural legacy. This prize is given to people who have significantly advanced Kannada language literature, art, or culture. Shivaraj Tangadagi, the Minister of Kannada and Culture, stated that the department received over 2,000 applications for the award, which consists of a plaque, 25 grams of gold, and a ₹5 lakh cash prize.

There are thirteen women on the list of recipients, thirteen people from minority groups, and one person who identifies as a third gender along with 41 men. A committee headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah selected all of the winners, and on November 1 at the Ravindra Kalakshetra, he will honour the recipients.

S.No

Karnataka Rajyotsava Award Recipient

Profession/Category

1.

S. Somanath

ISRO Chairman 

3.

V. Gopala Gowda

Retired Supreme Court Judge 

4.

Dinesh Amin Mattu

Former Journalist 

5.

Charmadi Hasanabba

Social Service

6.

Huchchamma Basappa Chowdri

Social Service

7.

Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa

Indian Army

8.

Dingri' Nagaraj

Cinema

9.

B Janaradhan

Cinema

10.

K. Roopa Naik

Social Service

11.

Husenabi Buden Sab Siddi

Folk Art

12.

Puttaswamy Gowda

Freedom Fighter

13.

G.V. Balaram

Administration

14.

Javarappa

Newspaper Distributor

15.

Maya Sharma

Media Service

16.

Rafi Bhandari

Media Service

17.

Gopalan Jagadish

Science/Technology

18.

Seetharam Iyengar

NRI Kannadigas

19.

Deepak Shetty

NRI Kannadigas

20.

Shashikiran Shetty.

NRI Kannadigas

21.

Dr Nayana S More

Music/Dance

22.

Neela M Kodli

Music/Dance

23.

Shabbir Ahmed

Music/Dance

24.

Dr.S Balesh Bhajantri

Music/Dance

25.

AG Chidambara Rao Jambe

Drama

26.

P Gangadhara Swamy

Drama

27.

HB Sarojamma

Drama

28.

Dr Vishwanath Vanshakrita Math

Drama

29.

P.Thippeswamy

Drama

30.

T.Shivashankar

Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft

31.

Kalappa Vishwakarma

Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft

32.

Martha Jakimovich

Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft

33.

P. Gouraiah

Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft

34.

Argodu Mohandas Shenye

Yakshagana

35.

K. Leelavati Baipadittaya

Yakshagana

36.

Keshappa Shillikiatara

Yakshagana

37.

Dalvai Siddappa (Pig Farmer)

Yakshagana

38.

Shivangi Shanmari

Folk

39.

Mahadev

Folk Field

40.

Narasappa

Folk Field

41.

Shakuntala Devalanayaka

Folk Field

42.

N.H Karamanchappa

Folk Field

43.

Dr. Shambu Paisigara

Folk Field

44.

Vibhuti Gundappa

Folk Field

45.

Chaudamma

Folk Field

46.

Shivareddy Hanumreddy Vasana

Environment

47.

Venerable Nijagunananda Mahaswami

Social Service

48.

Nishkala Mandapa

Social Service

49.

Nagaraju.G

Social Service

50.

Dr. C. Ramachandra

Medical

51.

Dr. Prashant Shetty

Medical

52.

Prof.C.Naganna

Literature

53.

Subbu Holeyar

Literature

54.

Satish Kulkarni

Literature

55.

Lakshmipati Kolar

Literature

56.

Parappa Gurupadappa Siddapur

Literature

57.

Dr. K Sharifa

Literature

58.

Ramappa (Ramanna) Coral

Education

59.

K. Chandrasekhar

Education

60.

KT Chandu

Education

61.

Ms. Divya TS

Sports

62.

Ashok Gadigeppa Enagi

Sports

63.

Aditi Ashok

Sports

64.

Somanathreddy Poorma

Environment

65.

Dayavangowda T Patil

Environment

66.

AM Madari

Complex

67.

Mimicry Dayanand

Complex

68.

Dr. Kabbinale Vasant Bhardwaj

Complex

Winners of Karnataka Rajyostava Awards: 10 Organisation

Other than honouring the contributions of individuals in different fields and sectors, 10 special awards were given to the organisation on the occasion of the 'Karnataka Sambhrama' which marked the golden jubilee of the renaming of Mysuru state as Karnataka. Check the table below for the name of the 10 organisations below:

S.No

Organisation

City

1.

Vidyadana Samithi 

Gadag

2.

Maruthi Janaseva Sangha

Dakshina Kannada

3.

Chinnara Bimba

Mumbai

4.

Sneharanga Havyasi Kala Samsthe

Bagalkot

5.

Muslim Education Institutions Federation

Dakshina Kannada

6.

Samaja Kalyana Sanskrithika Sangha, Moulana Azad Shikshana 

Davangere
7.

Karnataka Sahitya Sangha

Yadgiri
8.

Mythic Society

Bengaluru
9.

B.N. Shivarama Pustaka Prakashana

Mysuru

10.

Karnataka Sangha 

Shivamogga

Happy Karnataka Formation Day 2023!

