Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023 Awards: Full List of Kannada Rajyotsava Prashasti Award Winners
Karnataka Rajyotsav 2023: Karnataka Rajyotsava also known as Karnataka Formation Day is a state festival. The annual celebration on November 1 commemorates the formation of Karnataka as a state. On this day in 1956, a special state was formed for Kannada-speaking people including parts of Mysore, Bombay and Hyderabad. And to the golden jubilee this year, Karnataka’s CM Sidaaramaiah has revealed the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners in 2023.
The highly esteemed Kannada Rajyotsava Award honours Karnataka's rich cultural legacy. This prize is given to people who have significantly advanced Kannada language literature, art, or culture. Shivaraj Tangadagi, the Minister of Kannada and Culture, stated that the department received over 2,000 applications for the award, which consists of a plaque, 25 grams of gold, and a ₹5 lakh cash prize.
Full List of Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2023 Winners
There are thirteen women on the list of recipients, thirteen people from minority groups, and one person who identifies as a third gender along with 41 men. A committee headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah selected all of the winners, and on November 1 at the Ravindra Kalakshetra, he will honour the recipients.
|
S.No
|
Karnataka Rajyotsava Award Recipient
|
Profession/Category
|
1.
|
S. Somanath
|
ISRO Chairman
|
3.
|
V. Gopala Gowda
|
Retired Supreme Court Judge
|
4.
|
Dinesh Amin Mattu
|
Former Journalist
|
5.
|
Charmadi Hasanabba
|
Social Service
|
6.
|
Huchchamma Basappa Chowdri
|
Social Service
|
7.
|
Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa
|
Indian Army
|
8.
|
Dingri' Nagaraj
|
Cinema
|
9.
|
B Janaradhan
|
Cinema
|
10.
|
K. Roopa Naik
|
Social Service
|
11.
|
Husenabi Buden Sab Siddi
|
Folk Art
|
12.
|
Puttaswamy Gowda
|
Freedom Fighter
|
13.
|
G.V. Balaram
|
Administration
|
14.
|
Javarappa
|
Newspaper Distributor
|
15.
|
Maya Sharma
|
Media Service
|
16.
|
Rafi Bhandari
|
Media Service
|
17.
|
Gopalan Jagadish
|
Science/Technology
|
18.
|
Seetharam Iyengar
|
NRI Kannadigas
|
19.
|
Deepak Shetty
|
NRI Kannadigas
|
20.
|
Shashikiran Shetty.
|
NRI Kannadigas
|
21.
|
Dr Nayana S More
|
Music/Dance
|
22.
|
Neela M Kodli
|
Music/Dance
|
23.
|
Shabbir Ahmed
|
Music/Dance
|
24.
|
Dr.S Balesh Bhajantri
|
Music/Dance
|
25.
|
AG Chidambara Rao Jambe
|
Drama
|
26.
|
P Gangadhara Swamy
|
Drama
|
27.
|
HB Sarojamma
|
Drama
|
28.
|
Dr Vishwanath Vanshakrita Math
|
Drama
|
29.
|
P.Thippeswamy
|
Drama
|
30.
|
T.Shivashankar
|
Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft
|
31.
|
Kalappa Vishwakarma
|
Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft
|
32.
|
Martha Jakimovich
|
Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft
|
33.
|
P. Gouraiah
|
Sculpture, Painting, Handicraft
|
34.
|
Argodu Mohandas Shenye
|
Yakshagana
|
35.
|
K. Leelavati Baipadittaya
|
Yakshagana
|
36.
|
Keshappa Shillikiatara
|
Yakshagana
|
37.
|
Dalvai Siddappa (Pig Farmer)
|
Yakshagana
|
38.
|
Shivangi Shanmari
|
Folk
|
39.
|
Mahadev
|
Folk Field
|
40.
|
Narasappa
|
Folk Field
|
41.
|
Shakuntala Devalanayaka
|
Folk Field
|
42.
|
N.H Karamanchappa
|
Folk Field
|
43.
|
Dr. Shambu Paisigara
|
Folk Field
|
44.
|
Vibhuti Gundappa
|
Folk Field
|
45.
|
Chaudamma
|
Folk Field
|
46.
|
Shivareddy Hanumreddy Vasana
|
Environment
|
47.
|
Venerable Nijagunananda Mahaswami
|
Social Service
|
48.
|
Nishkala Mandapa
|
Social Service
|
49.
|
Nagaraju.G
|
Social Service
|
50.
|
Dr. C. Ramachandra
|
Medical
|
51.
|
Dr. Prashant Shetty
|
Medical
|
52.
|
Prof.C.Naganna
|
Literature
|
53.
|
Subbu Holeyar
|
Literature
|
54.
|
Satish Kulkarni
|
Literature
|
55.
|
Lakshmipati Kolar
|
Literature
|
56.
|
Parappa Gurupadappa Siddapur
|
Literature
|
57.
|
Dr. K Sharifa
|
Literature
|
58.
|
Ramappa (Ramanna) Coral
|
Education
|
59.
|
K. Chandrasekhar
|
Education
|
60.
|
KT Chandu
|
Education
|
61.
|
Ms. Divya TS
|
Sports
|
62.
|
Ashok Gadigeppa Enagi
|
Sports
|
63.
|
Aditi Ashok
|
Sports
|
64.
|
Somanathreddy Poorma
|
Environment
|
65.
|
Dayavangowda T Patil
|
Environment
|
66.
|
AM Madari
|
Complex
|
67.
|
Mimicry Dayanand
|
Complex
|
68.
|
Dr. Kabbinale Vasant Bhardwaj
|
Complex
Winners of Karnataka Rajyostava Awards: 10 Organisation
Other than honouring the contributions of individuals in different fields and sectors, 10 special awards were given to the organisation on the occasion of the 'Karnataka Sambhrama' which marked the golden jubilee of the renaming of Mysuru state as Karnataka. Check the table below for the name of the 10 organisations below:
|
S.No
|
Organisation
|
City
|
1.
|
Vidyadana Samithi
|
Gadag
|
2.
|
Maruthi Janaseva Sangha
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
3.
|
Chinnara Bimba
|
Mumbai
|
4.
|
Sneharanga Havyasi Kala Samsthe
|
Bagalkot
|
5.
|
Muslim Education Institutions Federation
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
6.
|
Samaja Kalyana Sanskrithika Sangha, Moulana Azad Shikshana
|
Davangere
|7.
|
Karnataka Sahitya Sangha
|
Yadgiri
|8.
|
Mythic Society
|
Bengaluru
|9.
|
B.N. Shivarama Pustaka Prakashana
|
Mysuru
|
10.
|
Karnataka Sangha
|
Shivamogga
Happy Karnataka Formation Day 2023!