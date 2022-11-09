National Legal Services Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, Objectives, Purpose & More

Every year on November 9th, all state authorities celebrate Legal Services Day. Numerous locations in the nation's capital city still host a variety of legal literacy camps and events. Participating in the tasks and camps related to Legal Services Day are individuals from both governmental and non-governmental organizations.

History

The Supreme Court established Legal Services Day in 1995, and it is observed annually on November 9th. From October 2 to November 14, 2021, a six-week Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign was launched. It included door-to-door campaigns, legal education programs, mobile van awareness campaigns, and legal aid clinic awareness campaigns.

Additionally, "Legal Services Week" was observed from November 8 through November 14, 2021, during which time more than 38 crore people were polled, interacted with, or informed of their rights. On November 9, 2021, which is Legal Services Day, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) organized a national event where the iOS version of the Legal Services Mobile Application launched an online portal for submitting Legal Aid applications that were available in 10 languages.

Significance

The aim of celebrating Legal Services Day is to offer no-fee legal services across the country to the weaker sections of people which may be women, disabled persons, Scheduled Tribes, children, Scheduled Castes, human trafficking victims as well as natural calamities victims.

Lok Adalats are also organized to make the legal system operations sound and encourage the righteousness of people on an equal basis. Also, the legal message conveyed by the government authorities is to provide free legal services as their legal right. It has also been noted that this service is free legal aid which is not associated with the charity.

The list of Authorities/Institutions established to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections of society are:-

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)

Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLC)

39 High Court Legal Services Committees (HCLSCs)

37 State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs)

673 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs)

2465 Taluk Legal Services Committees (TLSCs)

Persons Eligible for Getting Free Legal Services:



Women and children Members of SC/ST Industrial workmen Victims of mass disaster, violence, flood, drought, earthquake, and industrial disaster. Disabled persons Persons in custody If the case is before any court other than the Supreme Court, those people whose annual income is less than the amount set forth by the relevant State Government, and less than Rs. 5 Lakhs if the case is before the Supreme Court. Victims of Trafficking in Human beings or begar.

We pray and hope that Justice will prevail!!