Red Planet Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, and More to share on this day

Every year on November 28, Red Planet Day is observed. The Red Planet, also known as Mars, is the fourth planet from the Sun. There is a thin atmosphere covering a cold, arid desert world. Mars is a dynamic planet with evidence that it was once even more active, as well as seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, and extinct volcanoes.

History

Red Planet Day is celebrated on November 28 in honor of the 1964 NASA launch of Mariner 4, the first spacecraft to touch down on Mars. On July 14, 1965, the spacecraft finally completed a fly-by of the red planet after almost eight months of travel.

Significance

The perfect time to take advantage of learning more about our neighboring planet is on Red Planet Day. Getting interesting facts is a fun way to spread awareness for the day with family, close friends, or coworkers.

Wishes for Red Planet Day

On the occasion of Red Planet Day, let us come together and learn a little extra about planet Mars as it is the neighbor of our planet Earth.

Warm greetings on Red Planet Day to you. We share a special bond with Mars as it is the closest planet to Mars. So let's explore more about it on this day.

On the occasion of Red Planet Day, let us do some more research that takes us to the insides of the planet. A very Happy Red Planet Day to you.

We are blessed that our efforts could lead us to planet Mars and on the occasion of Red Planet Day, let us know more about this amazing planet.

The redness of Mars has always attracted us and on the occasion of Red Planet Day, we must learn something that we never knew about it. Happy Red Planet Day.

Let us celebrate the occasion of Red Planet Day by learning so much more about Mars which helps us know our neighbors better. Warm wishes on this occasion to you.

Although humans should not end up on Earth, their history should be known throughout space and time - Happy Red Planet Day.

The eerie endless borders of space await your exploration, so be a part of Red Planet Day with all your passion for exploration.

Celebrate Red Planet Day with all your heart, and always be curious about space and time - Happy Red Planet Day.

Quotes for Red Planet Day

“Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus.”- John Gray, American Author

“I’m surprised to see people get so wildly excited about a possible bacterium on Mars when our own planet is crawling with undiscovered species.”- George Schaller

“The first human beings to land on Mars should not come back to Earth. They should be the beginning of a build-up of a colony/settlement, I call it a ‘permanence’.”- Buzz Aldrin

“It might be helpful to realize, that very probably the parents of the first native-born Martians are alive today.”- Harrison ‘Jack’ Smith

“I think humans will reach Mars, and I would like to see it happen in my lifetime.”- Buzz Aldrin

Since the beginning of human history, Mars has had a special impact on us, and it will do so in the future as we get closer to taking the first human steps on this strange planet.

