Thanksgiving Day 2021: History, Significance, Celebrations, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and more

Thanksgiving Day 2021: It is a national holiday in the United States. The day celebrates the annual harvest and other blessings of the past year. This year, it falls on November 25.

Generally, Americans believe that their Thanksgiving is modeled on a harvest feast of 1621 and shared by the English colonists or Pilgrims of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people.

What does a Thanksgiving meal include?

This holiday in America is mainly rich in legend and symbolism. The traditional fare of Thanksgiving meal mainly includes turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving Day 2021: History and Significance

During the Civil war, on 3 October 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of Thanksgiving to be celebrated on Thursday, November 26.

Annually, the holiday for the day was proclaimed by every president thereafter, and with some exceptions, the date was chosen that is, the last Thursday in November.

Further, President Franklin D. Roosevelt extended the Christmas shopping season which generally begins with the Thanksgiving holiday, and also to boost the economy by moving the date back a week, to the third week in November.

In 1941, after a joint resolution of Congress, Roosevelt issued a proclaimed in 1942 and designated the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.

And so, the day became a time to gather together. The holiday on this day moved away from its religious roots and allowed immigrants of every background to participate in a common tradition.

Thanksgiving Day 2021: Celebrations

In America, Turkey is central to Thanksgiving festivities. Every President of the United States of America follows rituals every Thanksgiving. On this day, Americans gather around the table with their families and fill their plates with turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing.

The world's largest Thanksgiving parade is also held in New York City which consists of giant cartoon balloons that float above the sky accompanied by dancers and marching bands.

Thanksgiving Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

1. November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember and to embrace those who enrich our lives. I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

2. Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Happy Thanksgiving!

3. We might be a crazy family, but I would never wish for it to be any other way. I am so deeply thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

4. Gratitude turns what we have into enough. Happy Thanksgiving!

5. Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Have a joyous Thanksgiving.

6. May your Thanksgiving be full of peace, love, and joy.

7. I am so grateful that I have such an incredible family. Thank you so much for all the amazing things you have done for me.

8. Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing. - Unknown.

9. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May all the good things of life be yours throughout the coming year.

10. Our homes may be far apart, but our hearts are as close as always.

11. Thank you for bringing your positive attitude to work every day. I hope you have an enjoyable Thanksgiving with your loved ones!

12. Wishing you the gift of faith and the blessing of hope this Thanksgiving Day!

13. May this year be full of hopes and faith for you. Wishing you blessed times with your family and friends. Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving.

14. Happy Thanksgiving. Thinking of you on this special day, and hoping your Thanksgiving is as wonderful as you are.

15. Among all the wonderful things in this world, I'm grateful to be a part of such a wonderful, supportive, and loving family!

READ| Important Days and Dates in November 2021