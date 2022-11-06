National Nachos Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Memes, Quotes, Images & more

National Nachos Day is celebrated on November 6 to honor the food that is frequently consumed at sporting events across the country. In their most basic form, nachos are simply tortilla chips topped with melted cheese nacho, queso, or another type and salsa.

Get an insight into the Nachos, their history, significance, and more.

History of Nachos

The city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, which is just across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas, is where nachos first appeared. When Mamie Finan, a regular patron, asked Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya to bring her and three other women on a shopping trip from Eagle Pass a different snack than usual, Anaya came up with nachos at the Victory Club in 1940. Ignacio is commonly known as "Nacho" in Spanish. When Anaya entered the kitchen, she saw freshly fried corn tortilla pieces. The tortillas were cut into triangles, fried, topped with shredded Colby cheese, quickly heated, garnished with sliced pickled jalapenos, and served by Anaya out of sheer culinary inspiration. Finan tasted the snack and then enquired as to its name. Well, I guess we can just call them Nacho's Special, Anaya said.

Significance

The world is in love with nachos. In their most basic form, nachos are simply tortilla chips topped with melted cheese nacho, queso, or another type of salsa. National Nachos Day, observed on November 6th, honors the dish that is a staple at sporting events all over the nation.

Also, it is a pleasant day to invite family and friends to join us for nachos tonight.

Wishes on National Nachos Day

“Nachos have the power to bring a smile to every face because they have the power to make you feel alive. Happy National Nachos Day to you.”

“A very Happy National Nachos Day to everyone. Movies are much better and evenings are more fun when you have nachos by the side.”

“The most incredible thing about nachos is that just one is never enough. Warm greetings on National Nachos Day to all.”

“When you have nachos on your plate, you have good taste and good vibes to make this life so much better. Warm wishes on National Nachos Day.”

“Treat yourself with nachos to make it a day full of nachos and complementing dips. With lots of love, wishing you Happy National Nachos Day.”

“Celebrate and honor the occurrence of National Nacho Day with the most delicious fried tortilla chips – best wishes on the occasion of Nacho Day.“

Quotes on National Nachos Day

“I could never give up Mexican food. Nachos are usually my go-to if I’m courtside at an NBA game. I always, always get my picture taken with my mouth wide open and a tortilla sticking out of it." – Eva Longoria

“We’ve all invested emotionally in nachos.” – Conan O’Brien

“Life is like nachos, you have to pour on it with the best toppings.” – Nacho King

“Good friends are like nachos. You can never have enough of them.” – Unknown

“Let me tell you, nothing puts you off your bar-food nachos quicker than a lecture on the color and consistency of slug secretions.” – Lisa Shearin

Just keep in mind that today is nachos only, so indulge as you please. Throw a party or simply treat your mates with nachos. You are aware of the friends and family members who enjoy nachos. Have an event and invite them.