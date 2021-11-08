World Radiography Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance of International Day of Radiology

International Radiology Day: Every year World Radiography Day is observed on November 8 to build greater awareness of the value that radiology contributes to safe patient care and also work towards improving the public understanding of the vital role that the radiologists and radiographers play in the healthcare sector. Radiology Day also sees radiographers from across the globe and promotes radiography as a career, as well as a significant contributor to modern healthcare. World Radiography Day 2021 will also talk about the challenges that the healthcare sector faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Radiology Day 2021 Theme

The theme of Radiology Day 2021 is ‘Interventional Radiology- Active Care for Patient’. The motto of the 2021 World Radiology Day highlights the essential role that interventional radiology plays in the treatment of patients.

Don't forget it's World Radiography Day tomorrow 8 November! Share your celebrations with us, photos and all, and name&fame the colleagues who support and inspire you using #myradcolleague so we can tell the world! #WRD2021 pic.twitter.com/J0WeWWuuBq — SCoR Members (@SCoRMembers) November 7, 2021

International Day of Radiology History

The International Day of Radiology is observed annually on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of X-rays or X-radiation, on November 8, 1895, by the German Scientist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen. In 1901, he also became the inaugural winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics for this achievement.

The first World Radiography Day was observed in 2012, with the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA), European Society of Radiology (ESR), and American College for Radiology (ACR) coming together.

Radiology Day is celebrated by various organisations. In India, the Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh has been observing Radiography Day since 1996.

Significance of World Radiography 2021

The International Day of Radiology, in 2021, will be dedicated to Interventional Radiology and its essential role in treating patients. As per the European Society of Radiology, as the world continues to face the challenges of COVID-19, it is extremely significant to acknowledge the key role that medical imaging has in medicine, not only during unforeseen circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic but also on a daily basis in all the areas of patient care.