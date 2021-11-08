Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

World Radiography Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance of International Day of Radiology

Happy Radiology Day: The International Day of Radiology is observed annually on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of X-rays or X-radiation, on November 8, 1895, by the German Scientist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen.

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 09:51 IST
World Radiography Day 2021
World Radiography Day 2021

International Radiology Day: Every year World Radiography Day is observed on November 8 to build greater awareness of the value that radiology contributes to safe patient care and also work towards improving the public understanding of the vital role that the radiologists and radiographers play in the healthcare sector. Radiology Day also sees radiographers from across the globe and promotes radiography as a career, as well as a significant contributor to modern healthcare. World Radiography Day 2021 will also talk about the challenges that the healthcare sector faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Radiology Day 2021 Theme

The theme of Radiology Day 2021 is ‘Interventional Radiology- Active Care for Patient’. The motto of the 2021 World Radiology Day highlights the essential role that interventional radiology plays in the treatment of patients.

International Day of Radiology History

The International Day of Radiology is observed annually on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of X-rays or X-radiation, on November 8, 1895, by the German Scientist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen. In 1901, he also became the inaugural winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics for this achievement.

The first World Radiography Day was observed in 2012, with the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA), European Society of Radiology (ESR), and American College for Radiology (ACR) coming together.

Radiology Day is celebrated by various organisations. In India, the Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh has been observing Radiography Day since 1996.

Significance of World Radiography 2021

The International Day of Radiology, in 2021, will be dedicated to Interventional Radiology and its essential role in treating patients. As per the European Society of Radiology, as the world continues to face the challenges of COVID-19, it is extremely significant to acknowledge the key role that medical imaging has in medicine, not only during unforeseen circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic but also on a daily basis in all the areas of patient care.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all