National Press Day 2023: National Press Day is observed on November 16 annually. The day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India and its crucial role. It also signifies the importance of a free and responsible press in a democratic society. National Press Day serves as a reminder of the press’s vital role in informing, educating and empowering citizens to promote transparency and safeguard the public interest.

Test your knowledge about the Press Council of India with the below quiz questions and answers.

Explanation: National Press Day is observed on November 16, every year, in India to celebrate the importance of a free and responsible press in a democratic society.

b) Indian Newspaper Society (INS)

c) Press Council of India (PCI)

d) Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)

Ans. c

Explanation: The Press Council of India since 1977, started observing National Press Day.

3. National Press Day is observed to celebrate:



a) Freedom of speech and expression

b) Journalistic achievements

c) Role of media in democracy

d) All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: National Press Day is observed every year to ensure that the press maintains high standards and is not fettered by any influence or threats.

4. What is the theme of National Press Day 2023?



a) Journalism and Pandemic: Challenges and Opportunities

b) Role of Media in Global Harmony

c) Media in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

d) Media Literacy and Information Dissemination

Ans. c

Explanation: The National Press Day 2023 theme will emphasize on the importance of Media and its accuracy in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

5. Which constitutional right guarantees freedom of the press in India?

a) Article 19(1)(a)

b) Article 21

c) Article 32

d) Article 14

Ans. a

Explanation: The press derives its right from the right to freedom of speech and expression in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, 1950.

6. Who regulates and oversees the conduct of the press in India?

a) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

b) Press Council of India

c) Editors Guild of India

d) Indian Broadcasting Foundation

Ans. b

Explanation: The Press Council of India is a self-regulatory watchdog of the press, for the press and by the press, that operates under the Press Council Act of 1978.

7. Which newspaper played a significant role in India's freedom struggle?

a) The Times of India

b) The Hindustan Times

c) The Indian Express

d) The Statesman

Ans. b

Explanation: A few important newspapers include Indian Mirror Newspaper by Devendra Nath Tagore, Hindustan Times by Madan Mohan Malaviya, Harijan by Gandhi, and more.

8. What is the significance of National Press Day?

a) Honoring journalists' contributions

b) Promoting responsible journalism

c) Advocating press freedom

d) All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: National Press Day celebrates the importance of a free and responsible press in a democratic society.

9. Who among the following was a renowned Indian journalist and editor, known for his contributions to the field of journalism?



a) Amartya Sen

b) Raghuram Rajan

c) C. Rajagopalachari

d) C. R. Irani

Ans. d

Explanation: Cushrow Russi Irani, born in 1931, was the chairman of the Press Trust of India (PTI) for two terms, and a member of the PTI Board for two decades till his death.

10. The first newspaper published in India was:

a) The Bengal Gazette

b) The Bombay Samachar

c) The Hindu

d) The Indian Express

Ans. a

Explanation: On 29 January 1780 On 29 January 1780, India's and Asia's first printed newspaper 'Hicky's Bengal Gazette' started its publication.

11. Which committee recommended the establishment of a Press Council in India?



a) Kothari Committee

b) Press Commission

c) Gore Committee

d) B.N. Rau Committee

Ans. b

Explanation: It was first set up in 1966 under the Indian Press Council Act, of 1965, on the recommendations of the first Press Commission with identical twin objects.

12. In which year was the Press Council of India established?

a) 1956

b) 1966

c) 1976

d) 1986

Ans. a

Explanation: The Press Council of India is a statutory, adjudicating organisation in India formed in 1966 by its parliament.

