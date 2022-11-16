National Press Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Status, Quotes, Facts & More

National Press Day 2022: Every year on November 16th, National Press Day is observed to recognize and honor the Press Council of India (PCI). The day celebrates the existence of a free and accountable press in the nation.

History

The Press Council of India began acting as a moral watchdog on this day to make sure that the press not only upheld the high standards expected of such a potent medium but also that it was unhindered by the influence or threats of any outside forces.

On November 16, 1966, the PCI was established. Since then, November 16 has been designated as National Press Day in India to honor the council's founding.

Significance

The council is crucial to India because it was created specifically to defend the free press, which is the fourth pillar of democracy. As a result, it consistently works to ensure that journalism's credibility is protected.

It highlights the system's flaws and problems and assists the government in finding solutions, thereby enhancing the democratic system of government's core principles.

Wishes

The celebrations of National Press Day are incomplete without celebrating the freedom of the press. A very Happy National Press Day to everyone.

Let us celebrate the occasion of National Press Day by thanking all the press professionals for doing their job and serving us with the latest happenings around the world.

If there is not a responsible and dutiful press in a nation, the nation cannot progress and prosper. Wishing you a very Happy National Press Day.

No country in this world can survive without knowing what is happening inside and outside its boundaries. Wishing you a very Happy National Press Day.

If there is not a responsible and dutiful press in a nation, the nation cannot progress and prosper. Wishing you a very Happy National Press Day.

Quotes

“One of the best things that we have in India is a free press.”-Shabana Azmi.

“Freedom of speech gives us the right to offend others, whereas freedom of thought gives them the choice as to whether or not to be offended.”- Mokokoma Mokhonoana

“It is the press, above all, which wages a positively fanatical and slanderous struggle, tearing down everything which can be regarded as a support of national independence, cultural elevation, and the economic independence of the nation.”- Adolf Hitler

“A free press can, of course, be good or bad, but, most certainly without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad”– Albert Camus.

“A free press is the cornerstone of democracy; there is no question about that”-Hugh Grant.

“In a democracy, you need to have a strong judicial system. You need freedom of speech, you need art, and you need a free press”-Tzipi Livni.

“History has given me the choice of pen.”- Gao Yu

Importance of the Press Council of India

The Press Council of India seeks to protect press freedom while also upholding and raising journalistic standards in India.

It serves as the authority that establishes and dispenses professional standards for India's print media.

It is regarded as the most significant institution for upholding democracy and guaranteeing the protection of free speech.

It arbitrates complaints made by and against the press for, respectively, violating journalistic ethics and press freedom.

Wishing Wisdom and Virtue to all the Penholders!!

Check other important days and dates in November.