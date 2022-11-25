International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2022: Greetings, Messages, Slogans, Motivational Quotes & more

Every year on November 25, there is a celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Today is observed as a day of remembrance for the Mirabal sisters, Dominican Republic activists who were assassinated in 1960 at Rafael Trujillo's command. The United Nations wants to increase public awareness about violence against women based on their gender.

History

The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1979. (CEDAW). However, the issue of violence against women and girls continues to exist on a global scale. The General Assembly passed resolution 48/104 to address this problem and lay the groundwork for a world free of gender-based violence.

November 25 has been observed as a day to speak out against gender-based violence since 1981. The Mirabal sisters, three political activists from the Dominican Republic who were brutally murdered in 1960 on former president Rafael Trujillo's instruction, are commemorated on this day.

Significance

According to the official website of the UN, one of the most pervasive, ongoing, and devastating violations of human rights in the world, today is violence against women and girls (VAWG). The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is observed to increase public awareness of gender-based violence issues and to highlight the physical, sexual, and psychological manifestations of this type of violence.

Wishes, Messages, or Greetings

From every wound, there is a scar, and every scar tells a story. A story that says, I survived. Happy International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you badly repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it once they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future. Be Brave

It’s never too late to do the right thing. Happy International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Women should know that love doesn’t abuse you. It shouldn’t hurt you. Love cannot be redefined into ‘He only hit me once, I’ll let it slide.’ Love is happiness, not being neglectful, caring, being respectful, providing, having standards, kindness, and standing up for the right things.

The best protection any woman can have… is courage. Let’s celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

We must unite. Violence against women cannot be tolerated, in any form, in any context, in any circumstance, by any political leader, or by any government. Happy International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

There is one universal truth, applicable to all countries, cultures, and communities: violence against women is never acceptable, never excusable, and never tolerable.

We can all take responsibility for helping to bring about change, and keeping our friends and colleagues safe from domestic violence. This year let’s take this pledge

Quotes for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

“Nowhere in the world is a woman safe from violence. The strengthening of global commitment to counteract this plague is a movement whose time has come.”-Asha-Rose Migiro

“Domestic violence is the front line of the war against women.”-Pearl Cleage

“Domestic violence and violence against women, in general, seems to be a big problem everywhere in the world. It seems to me this problem comes from stress, pent-up anger, frustration, and all kinds of negativity within human beings.”-David Lynch

“Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.”- Margaret Atwood

“The more that we choose not to talk about domestic violence, the more we shy away from the issue, the more we lose.”- Russell Wilson

“Domestic violence can be so easy for people to ignore, as it often happens without any witnesses and it is sometimes easier not to get involved. Yet, by publicly speaking out against domestic violence, together we can challenge attitudes towards violence in the home and show that domestic violence is a crime and not merely unacceptable.”-Honor Blackman

“Domestic violence is an epidemic, and yet we don’t address it. Until it happens to celebrities.”-Nelsan Ellis

Slogans for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Happy women, happy family

Real men don’t hit women

Be a man, respect women

Use your brain, domestic violence is insane

It is bright not to fight

A life lived violently is a life wasted

Abuse is a crime, not an excuse

Stalking, hitting doesn’t suit men

End violence, refuse to be silent.

If your partner is violent, don’t be silent

Shatter the silence, stop the violence

Give respect, get respect.

Tolerating once means tolerating forever

"UNITE! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls" will be the focus of the 2022 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. According to the official website of the United Nations, this campaign will consist of 16 days of activism beginning on November 25 and ending on December 10—International Human Rights Day.