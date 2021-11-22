Fibonacci Day 2021: Everything you need to know

Fibonacci Day 2021: The day is celebrated on November 23. It honours the sequence and Leonardo Bonacci who brought this series. He is one of the most leading mathematicians of the Middle Ages. The day recognises the significance and cost of Fibonacci's contributions to mathematics.

Why is Fibonacci Day observed on November 23?

It is observed on November 23 because the digits of this date form a Fibonacci sequence. Or we can say that when the date is written in mm/dd format (11/23) it forms a Fibonacci sequence; 1,1,2,3.

What is a Fibonacci Sequence?

It is a series of numbers where a number is the sum of the two numbers before it. Or the sequence of numbers in a series where a number is the total of the two numbers before it. For example: 1,1,2,3 is a sequence. Here in this series, 2 is the total of the two numbers before it (1+1). In the same way, 3 is the total of the two numbers before it (1+2).

From where does this sequence come?

The Fibonacci sequence is one of the biggest accomplishments of Leonardo of Pisa, popularly known as Leonardo Fibonacci. The sequence came from a puzzle about the rabbit population. This puzzle is mentioned in Leonardo's book named Liber Abaci.

The puzzle was that if there are a pair of newly born rabbits male and female and they are able to produce another pair of rabbits in their second month of life then how many pairs of rabbits will be produced after a year.

Leonardo Fibonacci was also responsible for generating the Hindu-Arabic numerals popular in Europe. He also advocated the use of these numerals in his book Liber abaci. He explained the use of zero, provided methods to convert between currencies and different measurements, and explained how to calculate interest.

About Fibonacci

Fibonacci is also known as Leonardo of Pisa, original name Leonardo Fibonacci was born on c. 1170, Pisa, and died after 1240. He was a medieval Italian mathematician who wrote Liber abaci, a book on the Abacus. He was the first European who worked on Indian and Arabian mathematics. Also, introduced Hindu-Arabic numerals to Europe. Mainly, his name is known because of Fibonacci sequence.

It is said that when the book of Fibonacci named Liber abaci first appeared, the numerals of Hindu-Arabic were known only to a few European intellectuals through translations of the writings of the 9th-century Arab mathematician al-Khwarizmi.

As discussed above, he is also known to modern mathematicians mainly because of the Fibonacci sequence which is derived from a problem in the Liber Abaci.

The resulting number sequence 1,1,2,3,5,8,13,21,34,55 in which each number is the sum of the two preceding numbers. It is the first recursive sequence known in Europe. French mathematician Edouard Lucas coined the term Fibonacci sequence in the 19th century.

