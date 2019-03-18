List of Famous Indian mathematicians from Ancient to Modern India

Mathematics is the study of concepts like quantity (numbers), structure, space, and change. Classical Indian mathematicians like Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, Bhaskara II, Madhava of Sangamagrama, Nilakantha Somayaji, etc. are immortal thanks to their contributions to mathematics. For instance, the decimal system, the idea of zero as a number, negative numbers, arithmetic, algebra, trigonometry, etc. Sanskrit was used to write mathematical works from ancient to medieval India, particularly sutras that outlined a set of rules or problems.

List of Indian mathematicians from Ancient to Modern India

1. Baudhayana

Born: Around 800 BC

Notable Work: Approximation of the square root of 2 and the statement of a version of the Pythagorean Theorem

2. Katyayana

Born: Around 300 BC

Notable Work: Varttika, Vyakarana, later Sulba Sutras

3. Pingala

Born: Around 500 BC

Notable Work: Matrameru, binary numeral system, arithmetical triangle

4. Aryabhata

Born: Between 476-550 CE

Notable works: Aryabhaṭiya, Arya-siddhanta

Notable Ideas: Explanation of lunar eclipse and solar eclipse, rotation of Earth on its axis, reflection of light by moon, sinusoidal functions, solution of single variable quadratic equation, value of π correct to 4 decimal places, circumference of Earth to 99.8% accuracy, calculation of the length of sidereal year.

5. Varahamihira

Born: Between 505–587 CE

Notable Work: Pancha-Siddhāntikā, Brihat-Samhita, Brihat Jataka

6. Yativrsabha

Born: Around 6th-century CE

Known for: Mathematician and writer of the book Tiloyapannatti which gives various units for measuring distances and time and postulated different concepts about infinity

7. Brahmagupta

Born: Between 598–670 CE

Known for: Zero, Modern number system, Brahmagupta's theorem, Brahmagupta's identity, Brahmagupta's problem, Brahmagupta-Fibonacci identity, Brahmagupta's interpolation formula, Brahmagupta's formula

8. Bhaskara I

Born: Between 600–680 CE

Known for: Sine approximation formula

9. Shridhara

Born: Between 650–850 CE

Contribution: Gave a rule for finding the volume of a sphere

10. Mahavira

Born: 9th century CE

Notable Work: His work is a highly syncopated approach to algebra and the emphasis in much of his text is on developing the techniques necessary to solve algebraic problems.

11. Pavuluri Maulana

Born: 11th century CE

Notable Work: He translated Ganitasara Samgraham, a mathematical treatise of Mahivaracharya, into Telugu as Sara Sangraha Ganitamu.

12. Bhaskara II

Born: 1114–1185 CE

Known for: Discovery of the principles of differential calculus and its application to astronomical problems and computations

13. Narayana Pandit

Born: Between 1340–1400 CE

Notable Work: Arithmetical treatise called Ganita Kaumudi ; Algebraic treatise called Bijganita Vatamsa

14. Madhava of Sangamagrama

Born: 1340-1350 CE

Known for: Discovery of power series expansions of trigonometric sine, cosine and arctangent functions

Notable work: Golavada, Madhyamanayanaprakara, Venvaroha

15. Parameshvara

Born: Between AD 1360–1455

Notable Work: Discovered drk-ganita, a mode of astronomy based on observations

16. Nilakantha Somayaji

Born: Around AD1444

Notable Work: Golasara, Candrachayaganita, Aryabhatiya-bhashya, Tantrasamgraha Raghunatha Siromani

17. Shankara Variyar

Born: Around AD1530

Notable Work: Yukti-dipika - an extensive commentary in verse on Tantrasamgraha based on Yuktibhasa; Laghu-vivrti - a short commentary in prose on Tantrasamgraha; Kriya-kramakari - a lengthy prose commentary on Lilavati of Bhaskara II

18. Jyeshtadeva

Born: Around AD1500

Known for: Authorship of Yuktibhaṣa

Notable work: Yuktibhāṣā, Drkkarana

19. Munishvara

Born: Around 17th century

Notable Work: Produced accurate sine tables

20. Kamalakara

Born: Around AD 1657

Notable Work: Combined traditional Indian astronomy with Aristotelian physics and Ptolemaic astronomy as presented by Islamic scientists; Given formulae for sin(A/2) and sin(A/4) in terms of sin(A) and iterative formulae for sin(A/3) and sin(A/5); Given a table for finding the right ascension of a planet from its longitude.

21. Jagannatha Samrat

Born: Around AD1730

Notable Work: Siddhanta-samrat, Yantra-prakara

22. Radhanath Sikdar

Born: Around 1813 AD

Known for: Calculated height of Mount Everest

23. Pathani Samanta

Born: 11 January, 1835-36 AD

Known for: Naked eye astronomy

24. Ganesh Prasad

Born: 15 November, 1876 AD

Known for: Establishing the culture of organised mathematical research in India

Notable work: A Treatise on Spherical Harmonics and the Functions of Bessel and Lame

25. Srinivasa Ramanujan

Born: 22 December 1887

Known for: Landau–Ramanujan constant; Mock theta functions; Ramanujan conjecture; Ramanujan prime; Ramanujan–Soldner constant; Ramanujan theta function; Ramanujan's sum; Rogers–Ramanujan identities; Ramanujan's master theorem.

26. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

Born: 29 June 1893

Known for: Mahalanobis distance Feldman–Mahalanobis model

27. Subbayya Sivasankaranarayana Pillai

Born: April 5, 1901

Known for: Pillai's conjecture; Pillai's arithmetical function; Pillai prime

28. Raj Chandra Bose

Born: 19 June 1901

Known for: Association scheme; Bose–Mesner algebra; Euler's conjecture on Latin squares; strongly regular graphs; Partial Geometries; Morse code

29. Samarendra Nath Roy

Born: 11 December 1906

Known for: Multivariate analysis

30. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Born: 19 October 1910

Known for: Chandrasekhar limit; Chandra X-ray Observatory; Chandrasekhar friction; Chandrasekhar number; Chandrasekhar tensor; Chandrasekhar equation; Chandrasekhar virial equations; Chandrasekhar's Variational Principle; 1958 Chandra; Schonberg–Chandrasekhar limit

31. S. S. Shrikhande

Born: 19 October 1917

Known for: Euler's conjecture

32. Prahladbhai Chunilal Vaidya

Born: 23 May 1918

Known for: Vaidya Metric, Vaidya–Patel solution, Einstein field equations

33. Anil Kumar Gain

Born: 1 February 1919

Known for: Pearson product-moment correlation coefficient Vidyasagar University

34. C. R. Rao

Born: 10 September 1920

Known for: Cramér–Rao bound, Rao–Blackwell theorem, Orthogonal arrays, Score test

35. Harish chandra

Born: 11 October 1923

Known for: Harish-Chandra's c-function;Harish-Chandra's character formula; Harish-Chandra homomorphism; Harish-Chandra isomorphism; Harish-Chandra module; Harish-Chandra's regularity theorem; Harish-Chandra's Schwartz space; Harish Chandra transform; Harish-Chandra's Ξ function

36. Raghu Raj Bahadur

Born: 30 April 1924

Known for: Bahadur efficiency; Anderson–Bahadur algorithm; Bahadur-Ghosh-Kiefer representation

37. Gopinath Kallianpur

Born: April 25, 1925

Known for: Fisher consistency

38. Shreeram Shankar Abhyankar

Born: July 22, 1930

Known for: Abhyankar's conjecture, Abhyankar's lemma, Abhyankar–Moh theorem

39. C.S. Seshadri

Born: February 29, 1932

Known for: Seshadri constant; Narasimhan–Seshadri theorem;standard monomial theory

40. K. S. S. Nambooripad

Born: 6 April 1935

41. Vinod Behari Johri

Born: 10 June 1935

Known for: Power law inflation in Brans–Dicke theory; Theory of integrated tracking of quintessence fields of dark energy;Phantom cosmologies

42. K. R. Parthasarathy

Born: 25 June 1936

Known for: Quantum stochastic calculus

43. Veeravalli S. Varadarajan

Born: May 1937

Known for: Trombi–Varadarajan theorem

44. Vasanti N. Nayak

Born: 10 June 1938

Known for: Combinatorial design and Graph Theory

45. Srinivasa Varadhan

Born: 2 January 1940

Known for: Martingale problems; large deviation theory

46. Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Born: April 2, 1942

Known for: Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector

47. Siddani Bhaskara Rao

Born: 1943

Known for: Frequency partition,Line graphs, Degree sequences

48. N. M. Singhi

Born: 1949

Known for: Combinatorics and Graph Theory

Sujatha Ramdorai

Known for: non-commutative Iwasawa theory, Arithmetic of Algebraic varieties

49. Narendra Krishna Karmarkar

Born: 1957

Known for: Karmarkar's algorithm

50. Manindra Agrawal

Born: 20 May, 1966

Known for: AKS primality test

51. Chandrashekhar Khare

Born: 1968

Known for: Proof of Serre conjecture

52. Subhash Khot

Known for: Unique games conjecture

53. Dr. Neena Gupta

Known for: Providing a counter-example over a field of positive characteristic to the special Zariski Cancellation Problem

In the above list of Indian Mathematicians from Ancient to Modern India will enhance the general knowledge of the readers.

