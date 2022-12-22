National Mathematics Day 2022: Why is December 22 celebrated as Math Day?

National Mathematics Day 2022: The legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth anniversary is commemorated each year on December 22 as National Mathematics Day. The day honors and recognizes his exemplary contributions.

The brilliant mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in Erode, Tamil Nadu, in 1887 to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. Srinivasa Ramanujan began to exhibit signs of genius at a very young age, and his contributions to mathematics in the areas of fractions, infinite series, number theory, mathematical analysis, etc. set the bar high.

Why is December 22 observed as Math Day?

At a ceremony held in Chennai to commemorate the great mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan's birth anniversary in 2012, Dr. Manmohan Singh, a former Indian prime minister, paid tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan. Later, to honor Srinivasa Ramanujam and raise awareness of his contributions, December 22 was proclaimed National Mathematics Day.

Who is the father of Mathematics?

Famous mathematician Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan also referred to as the father of mathematics was self-taught. Ramanujan spent his brief but significant life working on theorems that seemed unsolvable. His work in continued fractions, Riemann series, elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series, and functional equations of the zeta function are well known.

When he was younger, he started working as a clerk to help support the family financially. In his spare time, he used to work on different types of theorems and solve math problems. Once, an Englishman came across those pages and was struck by how impressive they were. He delivers Srinivasa Ramanujan to Hardy, an Oxford University professor. After realizing the talent he had, he gained international notoriety.

In 1911, his articles appeared in the Journal of the Indian Mathematical Society. About 3900 results, mostly identities, and equations had been gathered by him on his own without any help. The Ramanujan prime, the Ramanujan theta function, partition formulae, and mock theta functions are just a few examples of their original and novel results. These findings also sparked additional research and created new areas of study. In addition to developing the Riemann series, elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series, and functional equations for the zeta function, he also discovered his theory of divergent series. Let us inform you that the Hardy-Ramanujan number, or 1729, is so named.

How is National Mathematics Day celebrated?

On National Mathematics Day, NASI holds a workshop on Ramanujan's contributions to mathematics. Popular lecturers and math specialists from all over the country participate in the workshop. Srinivasa Ramanujan's contribution to mathematics is discussed by speakers at the national and international levels.

National Mathematics Day is observed in various ways across all of India's states. At schools, colleges, and universities, different contests and mathematical tests are held. Students and math talent from all over India take part in these workshops and programs.

Every year on December 22, National Mathematics Day is observed to raise awareness of the value of mathematics and the contributions made by Srinivasa Ramanujan, a mathematician.

