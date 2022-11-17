International Student’s Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebration & More

On November 17 each year, International Students' Day is observed to emphasise the value of education for all students. a day set aside to honour the accomplishments and contributions of students all over the world. This day was picked to represent the ability of international students to remove obstacles and forge bonds across cultural divides.

Date

Because of the anniversary of the Nazi raid on a Prague university in 1939, November 17 has been declared International Students Day. More than 1,000 students were detained by the Nazis, who shut down the university and executed and tortured many of them. The purpose of the day is to remember these students and to spread awareness of the difficulties faced by international students.

The occasion's official theme has not yet been made public.

History

The celebration of multiculturalism, diversity, and teamwork among students is known as International Students' Day. International Students' Day started as a day to honour the more than 1,200 University of Prague students who perished in World War II, but it has since turned into a chance for universities all over the world to boast about their large international student populations and the good work they do in their local communities.

Significance

In environments where people from various cultures interact, learn from one another, and share ideas, innovation and creativity flourish. Additionally, it is thought that in order for our kids to develop into successful adults who can work through issues and come up with new solutions, they must be aware of the diversity of people and learn to accept differences. Thus, we can remind everyone that diversity is what defines us as humans by observing International Students Day.

We interact and come into contact with people from various backgrounds and cultures every day of our lives. These interactions also assist us in understanding others and cultivating empathy for them.

How to celebrate International Student’s Day?

Universities and schools hold activities like academic workshops, food tastings, sporting events, and cultural performances on this day. They also offer details on financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

Events like lectures, workshops, carnivals, and cultural festivals are regularly held by numerous schools. Additionally, students can take part in a variety of events like essay-writing competitions, tests, discussions, and other entertaining activities.

The day is commemorated with authoritative lectures from dignitaries on examining problems and coming up with solutions for the student community. On International Students' Day, universities all over the world host activities to promote youth involvement.

We pledge to continue working toward a future where everyone has access to high-quality education in honour of the struggles and sacrifices made by students who fought for their right to an education. So let's commemorate International Students Day by reiterating our commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to education!