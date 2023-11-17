International Student’s Day 2023 Wishes: Images, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Stories & Quotes To Share On This Day

International Student’s Day 2023: Every year, November 17 is observed as International Student’s Day to celebrate the diversity, unity and pursuit of knowledge across the globe. The day honours and acknowledges the brave students who in 1939 stood against Nazi oppression and fought for human rights. It is a reminder for the world to understand the power of knowledge in transcending boundaries and building bridges between nations.
Celebrate the day for students with the best messages, wishes and quotes to celebrate the tapestry of cultures, ideas and aspirations to learn.
World Student’s Day 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Each day, each effort will bring you closer to your goals. So keep working hard daily to enjoy success in every exam. Best wishes on World Students Day to you.
- Life is a book and being a student is the most beautiful chapter of that book… Make sure you enjoy this chapter to the fullest. Wishing you a very Happy International Students Day.
- When a student becomes successful, his success is a reflection of the success of his parents and teachers. Happy Students Day to you.
- The best way to stop worrying about the problems that bother you is to start looking for solutions. It might not have a solution right now but every problem comes with a solution and you can find it. Warm wishes to you on World Students Day my dear.
- A journey of thousands of miles starts with a single step. If you have a dream or goal to achieve then you must start working on it today and only then you will be able to reach it in the coming years. Small steps can make a big difference. Happy International Students Day to you.
- Good grades help you get into a good college, get yourself a good job and help you have a good life with good people around. If you will compromise with your grades now, you are playing with your future… so work to get the best of the grades. Wishing you a Happy Students Day.
- 8. Life is about decisions, about chances and opportunities. Your success and failure will depend upon what chances you decide to take, what opportunities you make the most out of. So always be cautious with making decisions as they can make or break your life. Happy International Students Day.
- Success is relative but hard work is not… your job is to give 100 per cent in everything that you do and success will come to you for sure… dedication starts from school, from grades and you must never compromise on them… Best wishes to you on World Students Day. Good luck!
- Every successful person has a different plan, different dream, different strategy!!!! There is just one thing that is common to all i.e. they never give up. If you want something then keep trying for it because you can only fail when you stop trying. Happy World Students Day to you.
- God has gifted everyone with some talent…. It is our job to find out what are we good at and then follow our passion…. We must shine out but without dedication and hard work, it is impossible. So keep working harder. Sending warm wishes to you on World Students Day.
- Today is the day to take inspiration from Dr. Kalam who never surrendered to circumstances but always worked hard against all the odds. Follow his footsteps and teachings and your dreams will never be far to achieve. Wishing you a very Happy International Students Day. All the best!
International Student’s Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status
- Those who are always open to learning new things are always progressive in their lives. Warm wishes on International Students Day to all the students.
- Being a student is a great thing as there are so many new things to learn about. Happy Students Day to you.
- On the occasion of Students Day, we wish that there are no hurdles in your studies and you always progress towards a better life. Happy Students Day.
- Warm wishes on Students Day to all the students. Keep working hard and you will reach where you wish to be.
- There is no shortcut to success and therefore, you must never compromise with your dedication. Happy Students Day to you.
- Studies should be your only focus and then success will be yours someday. Wishing a very Happy Students Day to you.
- On the occasion of Students Day, I wish all the students great success and a bright future. Keep working hard towards your goal.
- A very Happy World Students Day to all the students. Always be consistent in what you do and it will bring you good results for sure.
- Warm wishes on Students Day to the students. You have the greatest potential, even if you don’t realise it.
- It is not easy to be a good student. It demands lots of hard work and dedication. Wishing you a very Happy International Students Day.
World Student’s Day 2023: Instagram Captions
- "Empowering minds, shaping futures. Happy Students' Day!"
- "Dream, believe, achieve. Celebrating all students on this special day."
- "Here's to the dreamers, the learners, the future leaders. Happy Students' Day!"
- "Learning today, leading tomorrow.
- "Celebrating the journey of knowledge and growth. Happy Students' Day!"
- "To the ones who never stop learning and growing. Happy Students' Day!"
- "Education is the key to unlock limitless opportunities. Happy Students' Day!"
- "Where passion meets knowledge, greatness arises.
- "Honoring the dedication and hard work of every student out there. Happy Students' Day!"
- "Cheers to all students making a difference in the world. Happy Students' Day!"
International Student’s Day 2023: Famous Quotes
- “There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.” – Zig Ziglar
- “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” – Malcolm X
- “Indeed, the challenge of the new millennium is surely to find ways to achieve international – or better, intercommunity – cooperation wherein human diversity is acknowledged and the rights of all are respected.” – The Dalai Lama
- “There is always time to make right what is wrong.” – Susan Griffin
- “The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” – Vidal Sassoon
- “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” – Frederick Douglass
- “Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.” – Howard Zinn
- “Little minds are tamed and subdued by misfortune, but great minds rise above it.” – Washington Irving
- “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” – Les Brown
- “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi
Happy International Student’s Day 2023!