PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check Direct Registration Link with More Details Here

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The PM Internship Scheme was introduced in the Budget 2024-25 with the ambitious goal of offering one crore internships in top companies over the next five years. The pilot phase, which began in October 2024, aimed to provide 1.25 lakh internships to young job seekers. Now, the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) has reopened for applications with the launch of Round 2 of the pilot phase. It was reported that the round 1 attracted a good number of applicants and hence, the launch of phase 2 was initiated. Check the List of Partner Companies PM Internship Scheme 2025: Key Highlights PM Internship Scheme for phase 2 brings increased opportunities and broader industry coverage, allowing candidates to apply across multiple sectors and regions. Here are the key highlights:

Highlight Details Internship Application Deadline 22nd April 2025 Opportunities Available 1.18 lakh+ internships Eligibility Candidates can apply for up to 3 internships anywhere in India Industries Covered Automobile, Travel & Hospitality, Banking & Finance, IT, HR, Sales & Marketing, and more PM Internship Scheme 2025: Last Date to Apply Online The last date to apply for Phase 2 of PM Internship Scheme 2025 is April 22, 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline to secure a place in this prestigious program. PM Internship Phase 2 Events Dates Application Start Date January 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 22 April, 2025 Documents Required for PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2 Registration

Before starting the online application, ensure you have the following documents ready: Proof of Identity: A government-issued ID (e.g., Aadhar card or passport).

Educational Documents: Mark sheets or certificates to verify your academic background.

Photograph: A recent passport-sized photograph.

Resume/CV: Highlighting your skills, educational qualifications, and previous internship experiences (if any).

Proof of Age: Birth certificate or school-leaving certificate. PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Eligible candidates can register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2 directly through the official portal. Ensure that you complete the registration process before April 22, 2025 to avoid missing out. How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025 Follow these simple steps to register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2:

Visit the Official Portal: Access the official PM Internship Scheme website: pminternship.mca.gov.in

Find the Registration Link: Click on the registration option available on the homepage.

Verify Your Mobile Number: Enter a valid phone number and authenticate it using the OTP sent to your device.

Fill in Your Details: Provide personal information, educational qualifications, and preferred internship choices.

Upload Required Documents: Attach the necessary documents and submit your application.

Save Confirmation: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

PM Internship Scheme Phase 2 Apply Here Eligibility Criteria for PM Internship Scheme 2025 To participate in the PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2, candidates must meet specific age, education, and income criteria. Below are the detailed eligibility requirements: Eligibility Requirement Details Age Limit 21 to 24 years (Relaxation for OBC/SC/ST candidates) Education Completed 10th, 12th, or graduation Income Annual family income below ₹8 lakh Exclusions Candidates with professional degrees (B.Tech, MBA, CA, etc.) are not eligible Educational Qualifications - ITI: Matriculation + ITI in a relevant trade - Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma - Degree: Bachelor's degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university PM Internship Scheme 2025: Stipend & Benefits

The PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) Phase 2 is now open, offering aspiring professionals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with leading companies across India. Here are the key benefits and details of the internship: Feature Details Internship Duration 12 months (including 6 months of hands-on training) Stipend ₹5000 per month + ₹6000 one-time grant Internship Locations Available across 730 districts in India Top Participating Companies Maruti Suzuki, L&T, HDFC Bank, Mahindra, and more Application Limit Candidates can apply for up to 3 internships The scheme aims to enhance employability by providing practical training and exposure to real-world work environments across various sectors. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Shortlisting & Selection Process Underway