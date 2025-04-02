PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check Direct Registration Link with More Details Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
PM Internship Scheme 2025: The PM Internship scheme provides the aspiring youth career opportunities in terms of doing internship at various organisations, whether private or government-owned. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to jumpstart your career. Keep reading for important information about eligibility, the registration process, required documents, and the official application link.

Aug 7, 2025, 13:51 IST
PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Ends on March 31, Get Registration Link Here
PM Internship Scheme 2025: The PM Internship Scheme was introduced in the Budget 2024-25 with the ambitious goal of offering one crore internships in top companies over the next five years. The pilot phase, which began in October 2024, aimed to provide 1.25 lakh internships to young job seekers.

Now, the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) has reopened for applications with the launch of Round 2 of the pilot phase. It was reported that the round 1 attracted a good number of applicants and hence, the launch of phase 2 was initiated. 

Check the List of Partner Companies

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Key Highlights

PM Internship Scheme for phase 2 brings increased opportunities and broader industry coverage, allowing candidates to apply across multiple sectors and regions. Here are the key highlights:

Highlight

Details

Internship Application Deadline

22nd April 2025

Opportunities Available

1.18 lakh+ internships

Eligibility

Candidates can apply for up to 3 internships anywhere in India

Industries Covered

Automobile, Travel & Hospitality, Banking & Finance, IT, HR, Sales & Marketing, and more

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Last Date to Apply Online

The last date to apply for Phase 2 of PM Internship Scheme 2025 is April 22, 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline to secure a place in this prestigious program.

PM Internship Phase 2 Events 

Dates

Application Start Date

January 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

22 April, 2025

Documents Required for PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2 Registration

Before starting the online application, ensure you have the following documents ready:

  • Proof of Identity: A government-issued ID (e.g., Aadhar card or passport).
  • Educational Documents: Mark sheets or certificates to verify your academic background.
  • Photograph: A recent passport-sized photograph.
  • Resume/CV: Highlighting your skills, educational qualifications, and previous internship experiences (if any).
  • Proof of Age: Birth certificate or school-leaving certificate.

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration

Eligible candidates can register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2 directly through the official portal. Ensure that you complete the registration process before April 22, 2025 to avoid missing out.

How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Follow these simple steps to register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2:

  • Visit the Official Portal: Access the official PM Internship Scheme website:pminternship.mca.gov.in
  • Find the Registration Link: Click on the registration option available on the homepage.
  • Verify Your Mobile Number: Enter a valid phone number and authenticate it using the OTP sent to your device.
  • Fill in Your Details: Provide personal information, educational qualifications, and preferred internship choices.
  • Upload Required Documents: Attach the necessary documents and submit your application.
  • Save Confirmation: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read about the PM Internship Scheme and App

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Apply Online Link

Interested candidates can now apply for the PM Internship Scheme Phase 2 and secure internships with top companies across India. Click the link below to access the application portal and submit your application before the deadline.

PM Internship Scheme Phase 2

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for PM Internship Scheme 2025

To participate in the PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2, candidates must meet specific age, education, and income criteria. Below are the detailed eligibility requirements:

Eligibility Requirement

Details

Age Limit

21 to 24 years (Relaxation for OBC/SC/ST candidates)

Education

Completed 10th, 12th, or graduation

Income

Annual family income below ₹8 lakh

Exclusions

Candidates with professional degrees (B.Tech, MBA, CA, etc.) are not eligible

Educational Qualifications

- ITI: Matriculation + ITI in a relevant trade

- Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma

- Degree: Bachelor's degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Stipend & Benefits 

The PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) Phase 2 is now open, offering aspiring professionals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with leading companies across India. Here are the key benefits and details of the internship:

Feature

Details

Internship Duration

12 months (including 6 months of hands-on training)

Stipend

₹5000 per month + ₹6000 one-time grant

Internship Locations

Available across 730 districts in India

Top Participating Companies

Maruti Suzuki, L&T, HDFC Bank, Mahindra, and more

Application Limit

Candidates can apply for up to 3 internships

The scheme aims to enhance employability by providing practical training and exposure to real-world work environments across various sectors.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Shortlisting & Selection Process Underway

The selection process for certain roles under the PM Internship Scheme 2025 has officially commenced as of April 1, 2025. Applicants are advised to stay updated on their application progress.

Watch this Video for Detailed Info

