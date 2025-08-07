What is Amla Called in English?

Amla is a small green fruit known for its sour taste and powerful health benefits. It is one of the most valued ingredients in Ayurveda and is used in many forms – raw, dried, powdered, and juiced. Keep reading to know what amla is called in English.
English Name of Amla
Amla is known as Indian gooseberry in English. Its scientific name is Phyllanthus emblica. The fruit is round, light green, and has vertical lines on its surface. It has a very sour taste but becomes slightly sweet after a while.
Origin of Amla
Amla is native to India and parts of Southeast Asia. It has been used for over 3,000 years in traditional Indian medicine. Ancient Ayurvedic texts describe amla as a “divine fruit” for its healing powers and balancing effect on the body.
Largest Producer of Amla
India is the largest producer of amla in the world. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan grow amla in large quantities. The fruit is harvested during the winter months and is used both in raw form and processed into powders, candies, and oils.
Popular Uses of Amla
Amla is consumed raw, in juices, or as dried candy. It is a key ingredient in many Ayurvedic medicines, hair oils, and skin care products. Amla is used to make chyawanprash, a traditional herbal tonic, and is also added to pickles and murabba (sweet preserves).
Interesting Facts About Amla
Richest source of Vitamin C: Amla contains more Vitamin C than oranges, helping to boost immunity and fight infections.
Great for hair and skin: Amla is often used in shampoos and oils to strengthen hair and reduce hair fall.
Balances all doshas: In Ayurveda, amla is believed to balance Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, the three energies of the body.
Natural antioxidant: It helps slow down aging and keeps the skin youthful and glowing.
Long shelf life: Amla can be dried or made into powders and retains its nutrients for months without refrigeration.
Read More: What is Jamun Called in English?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation