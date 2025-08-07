What is Amla Called in English?

Amla is a small green fruit known for its sour taste and powerful health benefits. It is one of the most valued ingredients in Ayurveda and is used in many forms – raw, dried, powdered, and juiced. Keep reading to know what amla is called in English.

English Name of Amla

Amla is known as Indian gooseberry in English. Its scientific name is Phyllanthus emblica. The fruit is round, light green, and has vertical lines on its surface. It has a very sour taste but becomes slightly sweet after a while.

Origin of Amla

Amla is native to India and parts of Southeast Asia. It has been used for over 3,000 years in traditional Indian medicine. Ancient Ayurvedic texts describe amla as a “divine fruit” for its healing powers and balancing effect on the body.

Largest Producer of Amla

India is the largest producer of amla in the world. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan grow amla in large quantities. The fruit is harvested during the winter months and is used both in raw form and processed into powders, candies, and oils.