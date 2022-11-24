Happy Thanksgiving Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & More to share on this day

Thanksgiving Day 2022: Thanksgiving Day is celebrated around the world on the fourth Thursday of November. On November 24 at this time, people celebrate the annual harvest and other blessings from the previous year.

History

Although there have been many disagreements regarding the First Thanksgiving, it is believed that colonists in New England and Canada regularly observed "thanksgivings," which were days of prayer for blessings like safe travels, military victories, or abundant harvests. The American holiday was influenced by the harvest feast that the Wampanoag people and the English colonists known as the Pilgrims shared in 1621. In 1578, an expedition led by Martin Frobisher celebrated its first Thanksgiving in Canada by giving thanks for having arrived safely.

Significance

President Abraham Lincoln declared a national day of Thanksgiving to be observed on November 26 during the American Civil War on October 3, 1863.

Every president after that declared the day a federal holiday every year, with the exception of a few, and set the last Thursday in November as the holiday's date.

In addition, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pushed back the start of the holiday shopping season for Christmas by one week, to the third week of November, in an effort to stimulate the economy.

Roosevelt issued a proclamation in 1942 designating the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day following a joint resolution of Congress in 1941.

The day thus turned into a time for gathering. The holiday on this day evolved from its religious origins and made it possible for immigrants from all backgrounds to take part in a shared tradition.

Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember, and to embrace those who enrich our lives. I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection on all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Happy Thanksgiving!

We might be a crazy family, but I would never wish for it to be any other way. I am so deeply thankful to you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Gratitude turns what we have into enough. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection on all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Have a joyous Thanksgiving.

May your Thanksgiving be full of peace, love, and joy.

I am so grateful that I have such an incredible family. Thank you so much for all the amazing things you have done for me.

Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. Having both is a blessing. - Unknown.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May all the good things of life be yours throughout the coming year.

Our homes may be far apart, but our hearts are as close as always.

Thank you for bringing your positive attitude to work every day. I hope you have an enjoyable Thanksgiving with your loved ones!

Wishing you the gift of faith and the blessing of hope this Thanksgiving Day!

May this year be full of hopes and faith for you. Wishing you blessed times with your family and friends. Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving. Thinking of you on this special day, and hoping your Thanksgiving is as wonderful as you are.

Among all the wonderful things in this world, I'm grateful to be a part of such a wonderful, supportive, and loving family!

Quotes for Thanksgiving Day

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”- Oprah Winfrey



“If you think Independence Day is America’s defining holiday, think again. Thanksgiving deserves that title, hands-down.”- Tony Snow

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others.”- Marcus Tullius Cicero

“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.”- Karl Barth

“Gratitude opens the door, the power, the wisdom, the creativity of the universe. You open the door through gratitude.”- Deepak Chopra

“In the end, though, maybe we must all give up trying to pay back the people in this world who sustain our lives. In the end, maybe it’s wiser to surrender before the miraculous scope of human generosity and to just keep saying thank you, forever and sincerely, for as long as we have voices.”- Elizabeth Gilbert

“Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.”- Henry Van Dyke

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.”- Maya Angelou

On this Thanksgiving Day express your love and gratitude for your loved ones and all good in your life. Plan a get-together with Families and friends and enjoy a delightful meal.