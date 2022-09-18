Differences between Cheetah, Leopard, Lion & Tiger

New mammals in the town! As part of the reintroduction of the Animal in India, eight cheetahs are brought to India from South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released these cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Out of 8 cheetahs, 5 are female, and 3 are male. Are you confused between Cheetah and Leopards, or do you find them similar? Well, Cheetah, Lion, Tiger, and Leopards all belong to the family of cats but have different food habits, hunting styles, physical appearances, and more.

The list of differences between Cheetah, Lion, Tiger, and Leopards are as follows:

Cheetah

Status: Vulnerable

Scientific Name: Acinonyx jubatus

The cheetah is a large cat native to Africa and central Iran. It got its name from the Hindi word ‘chita’ which means spots. Popular as the fastest land animal, it is capable of running at a speed of 80 to 128 km/h. The physical characteristics of a cheetah include a light build body, long thin legs, and a long tail. Some interesting facts about the cheetah are:

At a full speed, the cheetah takes three strides a second, covering seven meters per stride. The reason why cheetahs are always tired is and only spend 12% day toiling.

Cheetahs can accelerate faster than most sports cars. Their body is designed in a way that each part supports the movement, like claws work rather like studs on football boots for extra grip when sprinting, while their long, muscular tail acts as a rudder, helping them make sharp turns.

The spot patterns are unique to each cat and also help to provide camouflage while hunting. However, not all Cheetahs are spotted.

Cheetahs, the sacred symbol of royalty owns a great social life. The male members of the group form a coalition whereas the female members raise their cubs all alone.

The big cat mostly hunts in the daytime and does not roar but growling, chirps, hissings, and purrs.

Lion

Conservation Status: Vulnerable

Scientific Name: Panthera leo

The lion is a large cat of the genus Panthera, with a muscular, broad-chested body, short, rounded head, round ears, and a hairy tuft at the end of its tail. Considered the most dangerous animal in the forest, lions are powerful to hunt any big animal, like buffalo. Lions can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh up to 250 kilograms. Other lists of facts about lions are also lions are:

Lions are born with spots, which later disappear when they grow up.

Male lions grow man to impress lionesses. These manes also protect lions from head and neck injury.

Lions are highly adaptable and can also live in deserts, can also fulfill their water needs from their prey and plants.

The biggest foodie in the forest can digest up to 40 kilograms of meat.

Lions do most of their hunting during the day, also they hunt more during storms as the wind makes it harder for prey to see and hear them.

The whole family of the big cats roared together, and the calling sequence lasts for 40 seconds.

Leopards

Conservation Status: Not extinct

Scientific Name: Panthera Pardus

Leopard in comparison to cheetahs is more powerful. It is one of the five extant species from the family of Felidae. The predominantly solitary animals have large territories, with a maximum length of 6.2 feet, and can run at a speed of 58 kilometers per hour. These minimum-sized night hunters are afraid of being attacked by lions and tigers. Skim below to know more about the Leopards:

The spots on leopards are called “ rosettes ” because their shape is similar to that of a rose. There are also black leopards , too, whose spots are hard to see because of their dark colors.

Leopards have their territory, and they leave scratches on trees, urine scent marks, and poop to warn other leopards.

Every cat has a different taste bud. They eat bugs, fish, antelope, monkeys, rodents, deer, or any other available prey.

Leopards are skilled climbers and like to rest in the branches of trees, also these strong beasts can carry their heavy prey up into the trees so that other animals don't bother.

Female leopards can reproduce at any time of the year. Also, each time they give birth to two or three cubs.

Leopards have distinct calls for every moment. To make another leopard warn of their presence, they hoarse, raspy cough. They growl when angry and purr like a domestic cat when happy.

Tiger

Conservation Status: Endangered

Scientific Name: Panthera tigris

The tiger is the largest living cat species and a member of the genus Panthera. It is most famous for its dark vertical stripes on orange fur with a white underside. An apex predator, it primarily preys on mammals with hooves, such as deer and wild boar. A list of enchanting facts about the national animal of India is as follows:

The subspecies of Tigers available in India are the Bengal tiger, South China tiger, Indochinese tiger, Sumatran tiger, and Amur tiger.

Tigers are solitary hunters who search for food alone at night. They basically feed on large animals.

Tigers are good swimmers, unlike most members of the cat family. They spend most of the time in pools or streams.

A tiger’s roar can be heard as far as three kilometers away, with a running speed of 65km/hour.

These fierce felines are stronger than any other animals. Like, the 2 million years old fossil of tigers were found in parts of China.

Tigers are the most unique animal in the world. As no two tigers have the same stripes, they have their own pattern on their fur.

All the cheetahs from Namibia will be kept in quarantine enclosures for about a month before being released in the open forest areas of the park. Reports say, that more Cheetahs will be brought, going up to 35 over the years. These cheetahs will be under supervision 24x7 to ensure their living.