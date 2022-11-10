World Science Day for Peace Development 2022: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, & More

World Science Day for Peace Development 2022: It is observed on 10 November to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the public on emerging scientific issues. The theme for the celebration this year is “Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development”.

History of World Science Day for Peace Development

The occasion is a result of the Budapest World Conference on Science in 1999. It was viewed as a chance to annually reaffirm the dedication to achieving the objectives stated in the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge. Additionally, it was necessary to implement the Science Agenda: Framework for Action's recommendations.

Under the direction of UNESCO, the first World Science Day for Peace and Development was observed on November 10, 2002. Governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organizations, UNESCO National Commissions, scientific and research organizations, professional associations, the media, science teachers, and schools were among the partners who participated in the celebration.

Significance of World Science Day for Peace Development

We live in a society that is one or way interdependent on science and technology for hassle-free survival. And the significance of World Science Day for peace development is:

To spread awareness among the public about the role of science in peaceful and sustainable societies.

To promote national and international solidarity regarding science between countries.

To renew the national and international commitment to the use of science for the benefit of societies.

To draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavor.

Wishes for World Science Day for Peace Development

Wishing a very Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development to all! Let us all grow with science and make this world a better place to live by using science and technology in a way to make the most use of it for the betterment of society.

If science and technology hadn't been developed in our world we would have been still living like a caveman and that's why science is very important. Let us spread this message on this World Science Day for Peace and Development!

Life is much better with science as it gives answers to all of the things in our surroundings. On this beautiful day dedicated to science and development, I wish you a Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development!

More than intellect, a successful scientist needs character because that is what defines his achievements. Warm wishes on World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Those who love science know that sky is the limit when it comes to learning new things in science. Wishing you a very Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development.

World Science Day for Peace and Development is all about celebrating the best science has brought into our lives. Warm wishes on the occasion of World Science Day for Peace and Development.

Quotes on World Science Day for Peace Development

“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology.” – Carl Sagan

“Art is the tree of life. Science is the tree of death.” – William Blake

“The art and science of asking questions is the source of all knowledge.” – Thomas Berger

“The science of today is the technology of tomorrow.” – Edward Teller

“Science is organized knowledge. Wisdom is organized life.” – Immanuel Kant

“Science is a way of life. It is a perspective. Science is the process that takes us from confusion to understanding in a manner that’s precise, predictive, and reliable- a transformation, for those lucky enough to experience it, that is empowering and emotional.” – Brian Greene

Make sure you do get the answer to your long resting question this day. Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development Day!!