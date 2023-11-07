Why is Infant Protection Observed On November 7 and What is Its Significance?

Infant Protection Day 2023: Infant Protection Day is observed annually on November 7. The day aims to safeguard newborns from health risks and other physical or psychological disorders. It also talks about the need for a safe environment, care and supportive communities for infants. Also, it encourages individuals, families and communities to participate in campaigns and take proactive measures to create a better world for kids and young children.

When is Infant Protection Day observed?

Infant Protection Day is observed annually on November 7. However, some parts still celebrate the event on different dates. Also, there is no theme to celebrate the day in particular this year.

What is the History of Infant Protection Day?

Infant Protection Day is a worldwide observance raising awareness for the good health and safety of infants or young children. During the 20th century, the United States encouraged taking steps for improvement in infant mortality, sanitation and clean drinking water. Various European countries came together to educate and people aware of Child Care Services. As newborns are always at risk of contracting diseases early, the European countries joined by America celebrated Infant Protection Day annually on November 7. The day is observed with global initiatives for child protection and welfare.

Various national and international organisations come together with a plethora of awareness campaigns to eradicate malign acts like child abuse, improve living standards and ensure equal access to healthcare for a healthy, happy world for children.

What is the significance of Infant Protection Day?

Infant Protection more than a cause is a duty towards the future of the world. It has great importance and significance in society which includes the well-being, safety, and development of an infant and young children.

The day serves as a reminder to raise awareness of the issues of child abuse, neglect and exploitation. It also promotes conversation and educates communities.

Infant Protection Day encourages individuals, families and communities to create a safe and harm-free environment for newborns and young children.

The day also advocates for the fundamental rights of children, which include, the right to life, health, education and protection.

It also aims to foster global solidarity for child protection issues to protect children beyond boundaries.

In conclusion, Infant Protection Day is a broader spectrum to ensure children's safety for better healthcare, nutrition, and education and develop a supportive community which supports growth and development. The day is also a reminder of the collective duty towards creating a safer and secure world for young ones.

