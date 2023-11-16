Chhath Puja 2023: Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival observed with great joy and fervour in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and in some provinces of Nepal. The four-day-long festival is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya (Usha). It is observed to show gratitude and request for good health, prosperity and long life.
When is Chhath Puja 2023?
Chhath, also known as Mahaparv is celebrated six days after Deepavali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. The rituals are observed over four days. This year the festival begins on Nov 17 to Nov 18.
|
Date
|
Day
|
November 17, 2023
|
Nahay Khay
|
November 18, 2023
|
Lohanda or Kharna
|
November 19, 2023
|
Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya
|
November 20, 2023
|
Usha Arghya, Parana Day
Source: DrikPanchang
Nahay Khay (Friday)
Nahay Khay is the first of Chhath festival. On this day, the Parvaitin (women who fast) take a holy bath and the pathways are thoroughly cleaned. Sattvik Lauka Bhaat is typically prepared by the Parvaitin. The deity, known as Bhog, receives this preparation in the afternoon. This is the last supper of the Parvaitin during Chhath Puja and marks the beginning of the Parv.
|
Sunrise
|
06:47 AM
|
Sunset
|
06:00 PM
Source: DrikPanchang
Lohanda or Kharna (Saturday)
Kharna is the second day of Chhath Puja, sometimes referred to as Rasiaav-Roti or Lohanda. As an act of worship, the followers refrain from consuming any water on this day. They have gur ke kheer, also known as Rasiaav, which is a jaggery-based kheer, along with roti in the evening.
|
Sunrise
|
06:47 AM
|
Sunset
|
06:00 PM
Source: DrikPanchang
Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya (Sunday)
The devotee makes the Arghya offers to the setting sun on the eve of this day, taking the whole household with them to a riverbank, pond, or other big body of water. The devotees and the other family members carry out the Kosi bharai ceremony after coming home. Five to seven sugarcane stalks are tied together to create a mandap. Twelve to twenty-four Diya lamps are lit beneath the mandap's shade, and thekua and other seasonal fruits are distributed.
|
Sunrise
|
06:48 AM
|
Sunset
|
06:00 PM
Source: DrikPanchang
Usha Arghya, Parana Day (Monday)
On the final day of Chhath puja, devotees go to the riverbank before dawn to offer an arghya to the rising sun. After that, Chhatti Maiya is consulted to ensure the child's safety as well as the harmony and contentment of the whole family. Devotees break their fast with water and a small amount of prasad after worship. It is referred to as Paran or Parana.
|
Sunrise
|
06:48 AM
|
Sunset
|
05:59 PM
Source: DrikPanchang
Chhath Puja is a community celebration to express thankfulness for sustaining life. The rituals involved emphasis on deep spiritual connections and humans and god by reflecting reverence for nature and its elements. During the four days of rituals, people take holy baths, abstain from food and water, and offer prasad and arghya to the rising and setting sun. Also, some devotees march in prostration to the riverbanks. This all is done for the living god, the Sun for abundance, prosperity and well-being.