Chhath Puja 2023: Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival observed with great joy and fervour in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and in some provinces of Nepal. The four-day-long festival is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya (Usha). It is observed to show gratitude and request for good health, prosperity and long life. When is Chhath Puja 2023? Chhath, also known as Mahaparv is celebrated six days after Deepavali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat. The rituals are observed over four days. This year the festival begins on Nov 17 to Nov 18.

Date Day November 17, 2023 Nahay Khay November 18, 2023 Lohanda or Kharna November 19, 2023 Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya November 20, 2023 Usha Arghya, Parana Day Source: DrikPanchang

Nahay Khay (Friday) Nahay Khay is the first of Chhath festival. On this day, the Parvaitin (women who fast) take a holy bath and the pathways are thoroughly cleaned. Sattvik Lauka Bhaat is typically prepared by the Parvaitin. The deity, known as Bhog, receives this preparation in the afternoon. This is the last supper of the Parvaitin during Chhath Puja and marks the beginning of the Parv.

Sunrise 06:47 AM Sunset 06:00 PM Source: DrikPanchang Lohanda or Kharna (Saturday) Kharna is the second day of Chhath Puja, sometimes referred to as Rasiaav-Roti or Lohanda. As an act of worship, the followers refrain from consuming any water on this day. They have gur ke kheer, also known as Rasiaav, which is a jaggery-based kheer, along with roti in the evening.

Sunrise 06:47 AM Sunset 06:00 PM Source: DrikPanchang