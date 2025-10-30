CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
School Holiday on 31 October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 30, 2025, 16:23 IST

Schools across several Indian states will remain closed on 31 October 2025 due to Cyclone Montha, heavy rainfall, and regional festivals. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have extended holidays as red and orange alerts remain in place. In West Bengal and Bihar, schools are shut for Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath Puja celebrations. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on weather watch, though most schools remain open. Some regions may also observe a bank holiday on October 31 for local events and weather disruptions.

School Holiday 31st October 2025: Several Indian states have announced school holidays for Friday, 31 October 2025, due to the ongoing impact of Cyclone Montha, continuous heavy rainfall, and multiple regional festivals. The weather system has triggered alerts across the eastern and southern parts of the country, forcing educational institutions to shut down as a safety precaution. States like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha remain under red and orange alerts, while festive observances such as Jagadhatri Puja in West Bengal and Chhath Puja in Bihar have extended the school breaks for many students.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that coastal areas could continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall through the weekend. Parents are urged to monitor official notices and stay updated with local advisories as conditions remain unpredictable.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed in Multiple Districts Due to Cyclone Montha

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended school holidays in several coastal and adjoining districts owing to the severe rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Montha. Schools in Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Guntur, East Godavari, and Annamayya districts remain closed through 31 October. Red alerts are active in certain regions as water levels rise in low-lying areas.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List

District

Holiday Status (31 Oct)

Reason

Nellore

Closed

Heavy rainfall, cyclone impact

Tirupati

Closed

Flooding, wind warnings

Bapatla

Closed

Red alert zone

Guntur

Closed

Moderate to heavy rain

East Godavari

Closed

Safety precaution

Annamayya

Closed

Continued rainfall alert

District collectors have also advised parents to avoid travel near riverbanks and coastal zones. Online or postponed academic sessions may be conducted depending on local infrastructure recovery.

Odisha: Educational Institutions Shut Across Red-Zone Districts

In Odisha, the effect of Cyclone Montha continues to disrupt normal life. Schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in several red-alert districts are closed until further notice. District administrations in Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput have extended the holiday period to ensure safety amid ongoing rainfall and waterlogging.

Odisha School Holiday List

District

Status

Reason

Gajapati

Closed

Cyclone Montha, heavy rain

Malkangiri

Closed

Red alert zone

Rayagada

Closed

Landslide-prone area

Koraput

Closed

Flooding, road blockage

Ganjam

On alert

Possible rain extension

Kandhamal

On alert

IMD orange alert active

Authorities have deployed disaster management teams to affected districts, with school reopening decisions expected after October 31 based on rainfall intensity.

West Bengal and Bihar: Festive Holidays Continue

In West Bengal, many districts have declared holidays for Jagadhatri Puja, including Hooghly, Chandannagar, and nearby regions. The festival is being celebrated with traditional processions and local fairs, prompting temporary school closures. In Bihar, several schools remain closed due to Chhath Puja, marking the end of an extended festive break that began earlier in the week.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Weather on Watch

While the cyclone’s core has moved away, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are still witnessing light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Schools in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and Nagercoil are monitoring weather conditions closely, though no statewide holiday has been declared for October 31. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of southern Tamil Nadu and coastal Kerala.

School Holiday 31 October 2025:

State

Holiday Status

Reason 

Andhra Pradesh

Schools closed

Cyclone Montha, heavy rainfall alert

Odisha

Schools closed

Red alert districts under cyclone impact

West Bengal

Schools closed (select districts)

Jagadhatri Puja celebrations

Bihar

Partial closure

Extended Chhath Puja holidays

Tamil Nadu

On alert

Light rain forecast, no official closure yet

Kerala

On alert

Possible showers in southern parts

Other states

Normal schedule

Schools functioning as usual

Bank Holiday on 31 October 2025: Limited Closures in Select States

Alongside school holidays, certain regions will also observe bank holidays on October 31, 2025, primarily due to local festivals and administrative notifications. While banks will remain open in most parts of India, some branches in West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha may be closed owing to regional events like Jagadhatri Puja and post-Chhath observances.

State/Region

Bank Status (Oct 31)

Reason

West Bengal

Closed

Jagadhatri Puja

Bihar

Closed (select areas)

Chhath Puja aftermath

Odisha

Partial operations

Cyclone Montha alert

Andhra Pradesh

On alert

Heavy rain warning

Other states

Open as usual

Regular working day

Residents are advised to check the RBI’s regional holiday list or local notifications before visiting banks, as operational status may vary by city.

The school holiday on 31 October 2025 showcases how weather disruptions and regional festivals can coincide across India. While Cyclone Montha has severely affected coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, states like West Bengal and Bihar are witnessing festive calm with Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath holidays. As October draws to a close, students in affected areas are likely to resume normal classes by the first week of November. Until then, parents are encouraged to follow IMD weather bulletins, school WhatsApp updates, and district administration advisories for real-time alerts.

