School Holiday on 31 October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 31st October 2025: Several Indian states have announced school holidays for Friday, 31 October 2025, due to the ongoing impact of Cyclone Montha, continuous heavy rainfall, and multiple regional festivals. The weather system has triggered alerts across the eastern and southern parts of the country, forcing educational institutions to shut down as a safety precaution. States like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha remain under red and orange alerts, while festive observances such as Jagadhatri Puja in West Bengal and Chhath Puja in Bihar have extended the school breaks for many students.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that coastal areas could continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall through the weekend. Parents are urged to monitor official notices and stay updated with local advisories as conditions remain unpredictable.
Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed in Multiple Districts Due to Cyclone Montha
The Andhra Pradesh government has extended school holidays in several coastal and adjoining districts owing to the severe rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Montha. Schools in Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Guntur, East Godavari, and Annamayya districts remain closed through 31 October. Red alerts are active in certain regions as water levels rise in low-lying areas.
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List
|
District
|
Holiday Status (31 Oct)
|
Reason
|
Nellore
|
Closed
|
Heavy rainfall, cyclone impact
|
Tirupati
|
Closed
|
Flooding, wind warnings
|
Bapatla
|
Closed
|
Red alert zone
|
Guntur
|
Closed
|
Moderate to heavy rain
|
East Godavari
|
Closed
|
Safety precaution
|
Annamayya
|
Closed
|
Continued rainfall alert
District collectors have also advised parents to avoid travel near riverbanks and coastal zones. Online or postponed academic sessions may be conducted depending on local infrastructure recovery.
Odisha: Educational Institutions Shut Across Red-Zone Districts
In Odisha, the effect of Cyclone Montha continues to disrupt normal life. Schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in several red-alert districts are closed until further notice. District administrations in Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput have extended the holiday period to ensure safety amid ongoing rainfall and waterlogging.
Odisha School Holiday List
|
District
|
Status
|
Reason
|
Gajapati
|
Closed
|
Cyclone Montha, heavy rain
|
Malkangiri
|
Closed
|
Red alert zone
|
Rayagada
|
Closed
|
Landslide-prone area
|
Koraput
|
Closed
|
Flooding, road blockage
|
Ganjam
|
On alert
|
Possible rain extension
|
Kandhamal
|
On alert
|
IMD orange alert active
Authorities have deployed disaster management teams to affected districts, with school reopening decisions expected after October 31 based on rainfall intensity.
West Bengal and Bihar: Festive Holidays Continue
In West Bengal, many districts have declared holidays for Jagadhatri Puja, including Hooghly, Chandannagar, and nearby regions. The festival is being celebrated with traditional processions and local fairs, prompting temporary school closures. In Bihar, several schools remain closed due to Chhath Puja, marking the end of an extended festive break that began earlier in the week.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Weather on Watch
While the cyclone’s core has moved away, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are still witnessing light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Schools in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and Nagercoil are monitoring weather conditions closely, though no statewide holiday has been declared for October 31. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of southern Tamil Nadu and coastal Kerala.
School Holiday 31 October 2025:
|
State
|
Holiday Status
|
Reason
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Schools closed
|
Cyclone Montha, heavy rainfall alert
|
Odisha
|
Schools closed
|
Red alert districts under cyclone impact
|
West Bengal
|
Schools closed (select districts)
|
Jagadhatri Puja celebrations
|
Bihar
|
Partial closure
|
Extended Chhath Puja holidays
|
Tamil Nadu
|
On alert
|
Light rain forecast, no official closure yet
|
Kerala
|
On alert
|
Possible showers in southern parts
|
Other states
|
Normal schedule
|
Schools functioning as usual
Bank Holiday on 31 October 2025: Limited Closures in Select States
Alongside school holidays, certain regions will also observe bank holidays on October 31, 2025, primarily due to local festivals and administrative notifications. While banks will remain open in most parts of India, some branches in West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha may be closed owing to regional events like Jagadhatri Puja and post-Chhath observances.
|
State/Region
|
Bank Status (Oct 31)
|
Reason
|
West Bengal
|
Closed
|
Jagadhatri Puja
|
Bihar
|
Closed (select areas)
|
Chhath Puja aftermath
|
Odisha
|
Partial operations
|
Cyclone Montha alert
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
On alert
|
Heavy rain warning
|
Other states
|
Open as usual
|
Regular working day
Residents are advised to check the RBI’s regional holiday list or local notifications before visiting banks, as operational status may vary by city.
The school holiday on 31 October 2025 showcases how weather disruptions and regional festivals can coincide across India. While Cyclone Montha has severely affected coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, states like West Bengal and Bihar are witnessing festive calm with Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath holidays. As October draws to a close, students in affected areas are likely to resume normal classes by the first week of November. Until then, parents are encouraged to follow IMD weather bulletins, school WhatsApp updates, and district administration advisories for real-time alerts.
