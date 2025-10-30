School Holiday on 31 October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 31st October 2025: Several Indian states have announced school holidays for Friday, 31 October 2025, due to the ongoing impact of Cyclone Montha, continuous heavy rainfall, and multiple regional festivals. The weather system has triggered alerts across the eastern and southern parts of the country, forcing educational institutions to shut down as a safety precaution. States like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha remain under red and orange alerts, while festive observances such as Jagadhatri Puja in West Bengal and Chhath Puja in Bihar have extended the school breaks for many students. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that coastal areas could continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall through the weekend. Parents are urged to monitor official notices and stay updated with local advisories as conditions remain unpredictable.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Closed in Multiple Districts Due to Cyclone Montha The Andhra Pradesh government has extended school holidays in several coastal and adjoining districts owing to the severe rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Montha. Schools in Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Guntur, East Godavari, and Annamayya districts remain closed through 31 October. Red alerts are active in certain regions as water levels rise in low-lying areas. Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List District Holiday Status (31 Oct) Reason Nellore Closed Heavy rainfall, cyclone impact Tirupati Closed Flooding, wind warnings Bapatla Closed Red alert zone Guntur Closed Moderate to heavy rain East Godavari Closed Safety precaution Annamayya Closed Continued rainfall alert

District collectors have also advised parents to avoid travel near riverbanks and coastal zones. Online or postponed academic sessions may be conducted depending on local infrastructure recovery. Odisha: Educational Institutions Shut Across Red-Zone Districts In Odisha, the effect of Cyclone Montha continues to disrupt normal life. Schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in several red-alert districts are closed until further notice. District administrations in Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput have extended the holiday period to ensure safety amid ongoing rainfall and waterlogging. Odisha School Holiday List District Status Reason Gajapati Closed Cyclone Montha, heavy rain Malkangiri Closed Red alert zone Rayagada Closed Landslide-prone area Koraput Closed Flooding, road blockage Ganjam On alert Possible rain extension Kandhamal On alert IMD orange alert active

Authorities have deployed disaster management teams to affected districts, with school reopening decisions expected after October 31 based on rainfall intensity. West Bengal and Bihar: Festive Holidays Continue In West Bengal, many districts have declared holidays for Jagadhatri Puja, including Hooghly, Chandannagar, and nearby regions. The festival is being celebrated with traditional processions and local fairs, prompting temporary school closures. In Bihar, several schools remain closed due to Chhath Puja, marking the end of an extended festive break that began earlier in the week. Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Weather on Watch While the cyclone’s core has moved away, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are still witnessing light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Schools in Chennai, Thoothukudi, and Nagercoil are monitoring weather conditions closely, though no statewide holiday has been declared for October 31. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of southern Tamil Nadu and coastal Kerala.

School Holiday 31 October 2025: State Holiday Status Reason Andhra Pradesh Schools closed Cyclone Montha, heavy rainfall alert Odisha Schools closed Red alert districts under cyclone impact West Bengal Schools closed (select districts) Jagadhatri Puja celebrations Bihar Partial closure Extended Chhath Puja holidays Tamil Nadu On alert Light rain forecast, no official closure yet Kerala On alert Possible showers in southern parts Other states Normal schedule Schools functioning as usual Bank Holiday on 31 October 2025: Limited Closures in Select States Alongside school holidays, certain regions will also observe bank holidays on October 31, 2025, primarily due to local festivals and administrative notifications. While banks will remain open in most parts of India, some branches in West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha may be closed owing to regional events like Jagadhatri Puja and post-Chhath observances.