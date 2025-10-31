Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025: 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, is celebrated in India every year on 31 October to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He is remembered as the leader who united more than 550 princely states and shaped modern India. The year 2025 holds special importance because it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Schools, colleges, and government institutions across the country hold unity runs, pledge ceremonies, parades, and cultural events to highlight the importance of national integrity. Who Was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel? Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, born on 31 October 1875 in Gujarat, was one of India’s most respected freedom fighters and statesmen. He played a key role in the Indian independence movement and later became the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. His leadership during the Bardoli Satyagraha earned him the title “Sardar”, meaning leader. Patel is widely known as the “Iron Man of India” because he united princely states into one nation after independence and protected the country’s unity and sovereignty.

Why is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrated? Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed to recognise Sardar Patel’s extraordinary contribution to national integration. He worked tirelessly to ensure that independent India remained united and strong. The day aims to remind citizens of the importance of national unity, social harmony, and collective responsibility. It inspires the younger generation to follow Patel’s vision of a united and powerful India. Special Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in 2025 The year 2025 marks 150 years since the birth of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To honour this historic milestone, grand nationwide celebrations are being held, including special unity parades, cultural festivals, unity marathons, and tribute programs at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Various educational institutions are hosting debates, essay competitions, and awareness drives on national unity and Patel’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Major Events on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Unity Pledge Government offices, schools, and universities administer the National Unity Pledge, reaffirming commitment to national integrity and security. Students and citizens take oath to uphold the values of unity and brotherhood. Run for Unity The popular “Run for Unity” is organised in major cities and towns across India, encouraging people of all ages to participate and promote the message of togetherness and fitness. Tribute Events at Statue of Unity A grand ceremony takes place at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, where dignitaries, armed forces, and thousands of citizens gather to pay tribute. Cultural programmes, exhibitions, and patriotic performances are organised highlighting Patel’s legacy. Cultural and Educational Programs Educational institutions hold speeches, essay competitions, quiz contests, and model exhibitions on Sardar Patel’s life, his contributions, and the value of national unity.