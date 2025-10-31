WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here

Criminology Course from These Top Colleges: Career Scope, Job and Salary in India

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Oct 31, 2025, 15:37 IST

Study criminology from top Indian colleges and unlock career opportunities in law enforcement, investigation, and more. Know the course details, job prospects, and salary expectations. Build a rewarding career in crime analysis and justice.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Criminology Courses
Criminology Courses

Crime is increasing, so we need skilled experts to handle it. Did you know there's a special field of study for this called criminology? This career is a great path to consider right after high school (12th grade).

Also check: BA or BA Honours: Which is Right for You?

Criminologist Job Description: Key Roles and Responsibilities

Criminologists are experts who focus on two things: understanding why crimes occur and preventing them from happening again. They try to solve complex crime mysteries by understanding what motivates criminals and what in society pushes people to commit crimes.

Criminology Programs and Eligibility Requirements

Starting a career in criminology usually requires enrollment in a three-year Bachelor's degree (BA or BSc). To get into this program, passing the 12th grade (in Arts or Science) is essential. After the Bachelor's degree is finished, advanced degrees like a Master's (MA/MSc) or PhD can be pursued. Shorter Diploma courses are also available at many institutions.

Major Fields of Study in Criminology

Criminology encompasses various fields of study, including crime investigation, forensic science, juvenile justice, and cybercrime. These specializations help understand crime patterns and develop effective crime prevention strategies.

MA/MSc in Criminology

PG in Forensic Pathology

Diploma in Criminology

Certificate Course in Criminology

MPhil or PhD in Forensic Science

Essential Skills for Criminologists

Criminologists require strong analytical, observational, and communication skills to investigate crimes and analyze evidence. They must also possess critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence to excel in their roles.

Knowledge of laws

Ability to analyze

Investigative nature 

Must be patient

Hardworking 

Daring

Criminology Job Prospects

Criminologists can find jobs in many places, including both government and private companies. They work for non-profits (NGOs), research groups, social welfare programs, and security or detective agencies. Specific government agencies that hire them include the CBI, IB, police, military, judicial courts, and the Research Analysis Wing (RAW).

Criminologist Salary and Earnings

Starting salaries for criminologists are around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 per month. With 2–3 years of experience, this increases significantly to ₹50,000 to ₹70,000. Freelancers can charge fees based on the specific job. Salaries for this work are generally higher abroad.

Top Colleges for Criminology

Given below is a list of the top criminology colleges in India that offer comprehensive programs that combine theoretical knowledge with practical training.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending