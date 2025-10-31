Criminology Course from These Top Colleges: Career Scope, Job and Salary in India

Crime is increasing, so we need skilled experts to handle it. Did you know there's a special field of study for this called criminology? This career is a great path to consider right after high school (12th grade).

Also check: BA or BA Honours: Which is Right for You?

Criminologist Job Description: Key Roles and Responsibilities

Criminologists are experts who focus on two things: understanding why crimes occur and preventing them from happening again. They try to solve complex crime mysteries by understanding what motivates criminals and what in society pushes people to commit crimes.

Criminology Programs and Eligibility Requirements

Starting a career in criminology usually requires enrollment in a three-year Bachelor's degree (BA or BSc). To get into this program, passing the 12th grade (in Arts or Science) is essential. After the Bachelor's degree is finished, advanced degrees like a Master's (MA/MSc) or PhD can be pursued. Shorter Diploma courses are also available at many institutions.