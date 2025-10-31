Criminology Course from These Top Colleges: Career Scope, Job and Salary in India

Crime is increasing, so we need skilled experts to handle it. Did you know there's a special field of study for this called criminology? This career is a great path to consider right after high school (12th grade).
Criminologist Job Description: Key Roles and Responsibilities
Criminologists are experts who focus on two things: understanding why crimes occur and preventing them from happening again. They try to solve complex crime mysteries by understanding what motivates criminals and what in society pushes people to commit crimes.
Criminology Programs and Eligibility Requirements
Starting a career in criminology usually requires enrollment in a three-year Bachelor's degree (BA or BSc). To get into this program, passing the 12th grade (in Arts or Science) is essential. After the Bachelor's degree is finished, advanced degrees like a Master's (MA/MSc) or PhD can be pursued. Shorter Diploma courses are also available at many institutions.
Major Fields of Study in Criminology
Criminology encompasses various fields of study, including crime investigation, forensic science, juvenile justice, and cybercrime. These specializations help understand crime patterns and develop effective crime prevention strategies.
MA/MSc in Criminology
PG in Forensic Pathology
Diploma in Criminology
Certificate Course in Criminology
MPhil or PhD in Forensic Science
Essential Skills for Criminologists
Criminologists require strong analytical, observational, and communication skills to investigate crimes and analyze evidence. They must also possess critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence to excel in their roles.
Knowledge of laws
Ability to analyze
Investigative nature
Must be patient
Hardworking
Daring
Criminology Job Prospects
Criminologists can find jobs in many places, including both government and private companies. They work for non-profits (NGOs), research groups, social welfare programs, and security or detective agencies. Specific government agencies that hire them include the CBI, IB, police, military, judicial courts, and the Research Analysis Wing (RAW).
Criminologist Salary and Earnings
Starting salaries for criminologists are around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 per month. With 2–3 years of experience, this increases significantly to ₹50,000 to ₹70,000. Freelancers can charge fees based on the specific job. Salaries for this work are generally higher abroad.
Top Colleges for Criminology
Given below is a list of the top criminology colleges in India that offer comprehensive programs that combine theoretical knowledge with practical training.
National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, New Delhi
