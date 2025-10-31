20+ Instagram Halloween Captions, Notes and Messages for Kids and Children to Share

Halloween is one of the most awaited celebrations for children filled with costumes, laughter, and sweet treats. Kids love dressing up as their favorite characters, carving pumpkins, and sharing photos of their creative looks online. With Instagram becoming a fun space for sharing festive moments, the right caption or message can make every post stand out.

Whether your little one is a spooky ghost or a friendly pumpkin, the perfect words can add extra charm to their Halloween posts. Below, we’ve compiled 20+ Halloween captions, Halloween notes, and Halloween messages that are fun, kid-friendly, and completely copy-paste ready. From cute costume captions to funny trick-or-treat messages, these ideas are perfect for school events, social media, or Halloween greetings!