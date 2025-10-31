WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Know What Documents to Carry, Exam Timings and Key Highlights

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 31, 2025, 15:58 IST

UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 is scheduled for 1st November across 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh. It will be conducted in offline OMR mode. The exam will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Candidates must arrive by 9:30 AM with required documents. Read key details on exam pattern, instructions, and preparation tips here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam: Know What Documents to Carry, Exam Timings
UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam: Know What Documents to Carry, Exam Timings

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, 1st November 2025. This examination is a golden opportunity for aspirants aiming to secure a position under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) as a Computer Operator Grade-A.

As the day of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam approaches, candidates must be aware of the exam timing, reporting schedule, exam pattern, and important instructions to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam will be held in offline (OMR-based) mode across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to reach their designated examination centres on time with all necessary documents. The exam will be conducted in a single shift on 1st November 2025, and strict entry rules will be followed by the authorities.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Timings 2025

Candidates can check UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam Schedule, including reporting time, gate closing time, and exam timings, in the table below:

Events

Timings

Reporting Time

8:00 AM

Gate Closing Time

9:30 AM

Exam Start Time

10:00 AM

Exam End Time 

12:00 Noon

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must understand the exam pattern beforehand is crucial for every candidate appearing in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. The written examination will consist of 160 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Each question is worth 1.25 marks, and there will be no negative marking or sectional cut-off.

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

160 (combined)

200

2 Hours

Mental Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Computer Science

Important Instructions for UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025

The UPPRPB has issued a list of strict guidelines to maintain the integrity and fairness of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. Candidates must carefully go through the following instructions before appearing for the examination:

  1. The exam will be conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode only.

  2. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi languages.

  3. No section-wise cut-off will be applied; overall marks will determine merit.

  4. Candidates must carry admit card, valid Government ID (Aadhaar/Passport/Driving License), two passport-size colour photographs, and Black or Blue ball pen

  5. Entry to the exam centre will close strictly at 9:30 AM.

  6. Calculators, smartwatches, or blank papers are not allowed. Rough work must be done in the question booklet itself.

  7. Biometric verification (Iris and photograph) will be conducted before and after the exam to ensure authenticity.

Preparation Tips for UP Police Computer Operator Exam Day

The night before the UP Police Computer Operator Exam, it is important to stay calm and ensure everything is in place. The following are some essential tips to help perform well tomorrow:

  • Keep your Admit Card, ID Proof, and photographs ready tonight.

  • Avoid last-minute revision; instead, review the key computer terms and logical reasoning formulas.

  • Sleep early to ensure you are fresh and alert on exam day.

  • Plan your travel route in advance and leave early to avoid delays.

  • Follow all COVID-19 safety measures if applicable and maintain hygiene.

Also Check:

UP Police Computer Operator GK Questions 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Districts and Centres

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will be conducted across 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should double-check their exam centre details printed on the admit card to avoid any confusion.

The specific list of districts may vary, but the major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, and Bareilly are among the common examination hubs. Reaching early helps in completing verification procedures without unnecessary stress.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News