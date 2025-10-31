UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Know What Documents to Carry, Exam Timings and Key Highlights

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, 1st November 2025. This examination is a golden opportunity for aspirants aiming to secure a position under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) as a Computer Operator Grade-A.

As the day of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam approaches, candidates must be aware of the exam timing, reporting schedule, exam pattern, and important instructions to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam will be held in offline (OMR-based) mode across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to reach their designated examination centres on time with all necessary documents. The exam will be conducted in a single shift on 1st November 2025, and strict entry rules will be followed by the authorities.