UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Know What Documents to Carry, Exam Timings and Key Highlights

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, 1st November 2025. This examination is a golden opportunity for aspirants aiming to secure a position under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) as a Computer Operator Grade-A.
As the day of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam approaches, candidates must be aware of the exam timing, reporting schedule, exam pattern, and important instructions to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.
UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam will be held in offline (OMR-based) mode across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to reach their designated examination centres on time with all necessary documents. The exam will be conducted in a single shift on 1st November 2025, and strict entry rules will be followed by the authorities.
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Timings 2025
Candidates can check UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Exam Schedule, including reporting time, gate closing time, and exam timings, in the table below:
|
Events
|
Timings
|
Reporting Time
|
8:00 AM
|
Gate Closing Time
|
9:30 AM
|
Exam Start Time
|
10:00 AM
|
Exam End Time
|
12:00 Noon
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must understand the exam pattern beforehand is crucial for every candidate appearing in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. The written examination will consist of 160 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Each question is worth 1.25 marks, and there will be no negative marking or sectional cut-off.
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
160 (combined)
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Mental Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Computer Science
Important Instructions for UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025
The UPPRPB has issued a list of strict guidelines to maintain the integrity and fairness of the UP Police Computer Operator Exam. Candidates must carefully go through the following instructions before appearing for the examination:
-
The exam will be conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode only.
-
The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi languages.
-
No section-wise cut-off will be applied; overall marks will determine merit.
-
Candidates must carry admit card, valid Government ID (Aadhaar/Passport/Driving License), two passport-size colour photographs, and Black or Blue ball pen
-
Entry to the exam centre will close strictly at 9:30 AM.
-
Calculators, smartwatches, or blank papers are not allowed. Rough work must be done in the question booklet itself.
-
Biometric verification (Iris and photograph) will be conducted before and after the exam to ensure authenticity.
Preparation Tips for UP Police Computer Operator Exam Day
The night before the UP Police Computer Operator Exam, it is important to stay calm and ensure everything is in place. The following are some essential tips to help perform well tomorrow:
-
Keep your Admit Card, ID Proof, and photographs ready tonight.
-
Avoid last-minute revision; instead, review the key computer terms and logical reasoning formulas.
-
Sleep early to ensure you are fresh and alert on exam day.
-
Plan your travel route in advance and leave early to avoid delays.
-
Follow all COVID-19 safety measures if applicable and maintain hygiene.
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Districts and Centres
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 will be conducted across 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should double-check their exam centre details printed on the admit card to avoid any confusion.
The specific list of districts may vary, but the major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, and Bareilly are among the common examination hubs. Reaching early helps in completing verification procedures without unnecessary stress.
