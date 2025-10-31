Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test Date 2025 Out: Check PET & PST Dates, Complete Schedule Here

The Rajasthan Police has officially announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test 2025 dates after completing the written exam for constable posts. According to the notification, the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from 30th November 2025 to 7th December 2025. Candidates who qualified in the written exam can check all important details about the Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test schedule and requirements in this article. Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Dates Announced Only candidates who qualify for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test 2025. The written exam for constable posts was conducted on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various centres in Rajasthan.

The recruitment aims to fill 10,000 constable vacancies in the Rajasthan Police Department. The Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam Result 2025 has not been declared yet. Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test Date 2025 Official Notice The official notification has revealed the exact venue for the Rajasthan Police Physical Test 2025. According to the notice, the Maharana Pratap Stadium in Udaipur has been selected as the main location for conducting all physical test activities. We have also included the official notice below. Aspirants can easily verify all important details related to the Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test 2025 by referring to the notice.

Rajasthan Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025 Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Candidates who qualify for the written exam must clear the Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Test 2025, which includes the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Both stages are mandatory to move forward in the selection process.

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Measurement Test (PMT) The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) checks candidates’ physical standards such as height, weight, and chest measurements. Candidates must meet the minimum requirements given below: Parameter Gender General/Non-Tribal Tribal (Scheduled Areas) Height Male 168 cm 160 cm Female 152 cm 145 cm Chest (Male) Expanded 86 cm 79 cm Unexpanded 81 cm 74 cm Weight (Female) 47.5 kg 43 kg Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Candidates have to complete a 5 km race within the time limit mentioned below in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Marks are allotted based on performance. Post Name Male Female Ex-Servicemen ST/SC (Tribal Sub-Plan Area) Marks Constable GD & Police Telecom 25 minutes 35 minutes 30 minutes 30 minutes 30 Constable Driver & Band 25 minutes 35 minutes 30 minutes 30 minutes 20