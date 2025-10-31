WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
News

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 31, 2025, 15:52 IST

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration deadline has been extended to November 2, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams through the link available on the official website. 

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline Extended
Key Points

  • NTA SWAYAM July 2025 semester application deadline extended
  • Last date to submit applications is Novmber 2, 2025
  • Apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 at exams.nta.nic.in

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Application: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the NTA AWAYAM July 2025 semester exams. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to apply for NTA AWAYAM July 2025 is November 2, 2025. Candidates can complete the applications within the given deadline. 

The window for candidates to make corrections in the filled applications will open from November 4 to 6, 2025. Candidates who have filled the NTA SWAYAM applications within the given deadline and need to make changes in their application form must complete the same within the time provided.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the applications

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Application - Click Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 application.

Events

Existing Last Date(s)

Revised Last Date(s)

Online submission of Application Form

October 8 to 30, 2025 

October 8 to November 2025

Successful final transaction of fee

October 31, 2025

November 3, 2025

Correction in particulars

November 1 to 3, 2025

November 4 to 6, 2025

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Applications: Steps to Apply

The link for students to apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 semester is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM

Step 2: Click on the July 2025 registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter required details

Step 4: Fill out the July 2025 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: AISSEE 2026 Registration: Deadline Extended till November 9 at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

