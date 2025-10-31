NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- NTA SWAYAM July 2025 semester application deadline extended
- Last date to submit applications is Novmber 2, 2025
- Apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 at exams.nta.nic.in
NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Application: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the NTA AWAYAM July 2025 semester exams. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to apply for NTA AWAYAM July 2025 is November 2, 2025. Candidates can complete the applications within the given deadline.
The window for candidates to make corrections in the filled applications will open from November 4 to 6, 2025. Candidates who have filled the NTA SWAYAM applications within the given deadline and need to make changes in their application form must complete the same within the time provided.
NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the applications
NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Application - Click Here
NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 application.
|
Events
|
Existing Last Date(s)
|
Revised Last Date(s)
|
Online submission of Application Form
|
October 8 to 30, 2025
|
October 8 to November 2025
|
Successful final transaction of fee
|
October 31, 2025
|
November 3, 2025
|
Correction in particulars
|
November 1 to 3, 2025
|
November 4 to 6, 2025
NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Applications: Steps to Apply
The link for students to apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2025 semester is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM
Step 2: Click on the July 2025 registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration and enter required details
Step 4: Fill out the July 2025 application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Also Read: AISSEE 2026 Registration: Deadline Extended till November 9 at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation