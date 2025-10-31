NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Application: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the NTA AWAYAM July 2025 semester exams. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to apply for NTA AWAYAM July 2025 is November 2, 2025. Candidates can complete the applications within the given deadline.

The window for candidates to make corrections in the filled applications will open from November 4 to 6, 2025. Candidates who have filled the NTA SWAYAM applications within the given deadline and need to make changes in their application form must complete the same within the time provided.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the applications