AISSEE 2026 Registration: Deadline Extended till November 9 at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- NTA has extended the AISSEE 2026 registration deadline to November 9, 2025.
- The application for class 6 and 9 admission website is exams.nta.nic.in.
- The application correction window is November 12 to 14, 2025.
AISSEE 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 Registration last date to November 9, 2025. The application correction window will be open from November 12 to 14, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register for class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools online at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. Previously, the NTA had added three new Sainik Schools for AISSEE 2026.
AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AISSEE 2026 Registration deadline soon
|
Exam name
|
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society
|
Application last date
|
October 30, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Classes
|
6
9
|
Application correction window
|
November 2 - 4, 2025
|
Exam date (expected)
|
January 2026
|
Exam fee
|
General/OBC-NCL/Defence/Ex-servicemen: INR 850
SC/ST: INR 700
AISSEE 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can refer to the following table to check the AISSEE 2026 important dates:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration revised deadline
|
November 9, 2025
|
Application correction dates
|
November 12 to 14, 2025
|
Fee payment deadline
|
November 10, 2025
|
AISSEE 2026 exam date
|
January 18, 2026
AISSEE 2026 Extension of Registration OFFICIAL Notice
How to Register for AISSEE 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned guidelines to register online for AISSEE 2026:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2026 Registration link
- Enter your details to create an account
- Click on the Log in button and enter the login ID and password
- Fill out the application form
- Upload necessary documents
- Pay the registration fee
- Carefully submit and save the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AISSEE 2026 Registration
AISSEE 2026 Registration: Categories to Edit
Candidates shall be allowed to change Examination Cities within the same State/UT for all 4 preferences. Candidates can check the list of editable and non-editable fields in the AISSEE 2026 application form from the table below:
|
Category
|
Fields
|
CANNOT change
|
Candidate Name
|
CAN change
|
Father Name
