AISSEE 2026 Registration: Deadline Extended till November 9 at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

AISSEE 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 Registration last date to November 9, 2025. The application correction window will be open from November 12 to 14, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register for class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools online at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. Previously, the NTA had added three new Sainik Schools for AISSEE 2026.

AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026: