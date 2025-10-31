WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
News

AISSEE 2026 Registration: Deadline Extended till November 9 at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 31, 2025, 15:13 IST

AISSEE 2026 Registration: NTA has extended the AISSEE 2026 registration deadline to November 9, 2025. The application correction window is November 12 to 14, 2025. Register for classes 6 and 9 at exams.nta.nic.in.

NTA has extended the AISSEE 2026 registration deadline to November 9, 2025.
Key Points

  • NTA has extended the AISSEE 2026 registration deadline to November 9, 2025.
  • The application for class 6 and 9 admission website is exams.nta.nic.in.
  • The application correction window is November 12 to 14, 2025.

AISSEE 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 Registration last date to November 9, 2025. The application correction window will be open from November 12 to 14, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register for class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools online at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. Previously, the NTA had added three new Sainik Schools for AISSEE 2026.

AISSEE 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AISSEE 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AISSEE 2026 Registration deadline soon

Exam name 

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

Application last date 

October 30, 2025

Fee payment last date 

October 31, 2025 

Classes 

6

9

Application correction window

November 2 - 4, 2025

Exam date (expected)

January 2026

Exam fee 

General/OBC-NCL/Defence/Ex-servicemen: INR 850

SC/ST: INR 700

AISSEE 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can refer to the following table to check the AISSEE 2026 important dates:

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration revised deadline 

November 9, 2025

Application correction dates 

November 12 to 14, 2025

Fee payment deadline 

November 10, 2025

AISSEE 2026 exam date

January 18, 2026

AISSEE 2026 Extension of Registration OFFICIAL Notice

How to Register for AISSEE 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned guidelines to register online for AISSEE 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2026 Registration link
  3. Enter your details to create an account
  4. Click on the Log in button and enter the login ID and password
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Upload necessary documents 
  7. Pay the registration fee
  8. Carefully submit and save the confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - AISSEE 2026 Registration

AISSEE 2026 Registration: Categories to Edit

Candidates shall be allowed to change Examination Cities within the same State/UT for all 4 preferences. Candidates can check the list of editable and non-editable fields in the AISSEE 2026 application form from the table below:

Category 

Fields

CANNOT change

Candidate Name
Mobile Number
Email ID
Address (Permanent and Present)

CAN change

Father Name
Mother Name
Date of Birth
Gender
Category and Sub-Category
Class (Applied For)
Medium
Photograph
Signature
Category Certificate
Date of Birth Certificate
Studentship Certificate

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

