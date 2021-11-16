International Day for Tolerance 2021: Know theme, history, why it is important?

Every year, November 16 is observed as the International Day of Tolerance to create public awareness of the dangers of intolerance. As an UN-declared day, the International Day for Tolerance aims to strengthen tolerance among people and cultures by fostering mutual understanding. In 1995, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) declared the United Nations Year for Tolerance. In 1996, the UN declared November 16 as the International Day for Tolerance.

International Day for Tolerance 2021: Theme

The United Nations on the occasion of International Day for Tolerance 2021 tweeted, “We can all practice tolerance and respect for diversity – values that bring people together and make us all stronger.”

The commitment of the UN to strengthen tolerance by fostering mutual understanding among cultures and peoples lies at the core of the UN Charter as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

History: Why was International Day for Tolerance declared by UNESCO?

The UNESCO’s 1995 Declaration of Principles on Tolerance states, “Tolerance is respect, acceptance, and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.”

In 1995, the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance by UNESCO’s Member States was adopted. In the same year, the UN created the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence to mark the UN Year for Tolerance and the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Prize is awarded every two years on the International Day for Tolerance.

In 1996, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 51/95 to declare November 16 as International Day for Tolerance.

Significance: Why do we celebrate International Day for Tolerance?

The UNESCO’s Declaration on Principles of Tolerance to mark International Day for Tolerance affirms respect and appreciation of the rich variety of our world’s cultures, peoples, and forms of expression. Tolerance is the means to recognize universal human rights and ensure the survival of mixed communities in every religion.