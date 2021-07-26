Telangana’s Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana has been inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, said the Union Ministry of Culture.

“It gives me immense pleasure to share the UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage Site tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana,” tweeted Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate and said that the iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya Dynasty.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

About Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana

•The Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple is located in Palampet village, approximately 66 km away from Warangal, Telangana, India.

•Built in the 13th Century by the rulers Rudradeva and Recharla Rudra of the Kakatiya Dynasty, it is the main Shiva temple in a walled complex. The construction of this sandstone temple took 40 years beginning in 1213 CE.

•The Temple features pillars and decorated beams of carved dolerite and granite and horizontally stepped tower made of lightweight porous bricks called ‘floating bricks’. The sculptures of the temple feature artistic illustrations of regional dance customs and highlights of Kakatiyan culture.

•In 2019, the Indian government had proposed the Temple for nomination in the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag.

What is a World Heritage Site?

•Countries that have signed the World Heritage Convention pledge to conserve and protect their natural and cultural heritage submit a list of properties of ‘outstanding universal value’ for nominations to be inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s World Heritage Site.

Also read: How UNESCO selects World Heritage sites: All you need to know