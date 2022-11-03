National Sandwich Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Text Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images & More

Every year on November 3, National Sandwich Day is observed. The sandwich was first popularised in the West as a small, handy finger food, but it has since spread to other parts of the world. A sandwich is a dish that typically consists of meat, sliced cheese, or vegetables sandwiched between or on top of slices of bread.

Discover more about National Sandwich Day, the fascinating history of sandwiches, and more.

History of Sandwich

It is possible to trace the origin of the Western idea of a sandwich back to Europe in the 18th century. However, the practice of using bread or a substance that resembles bread to scoop up and enclose or wrap another type of food predates the eighteenth century and can be found in many much older cultures all over the world.

The sandwich slowly started to become accepted in polite society as a late-night meal after initially being perceived as something that men shared while gaming and drinking at night. The sandwich bears the name of an English aristocrat from the eighteenth century named John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich. It is rumored that Lord Sandwich would ask his valet to bring him salt beef between two pieces of toasted bread during lengthy sessions at public gambling establishments. He liked this kind of food because it didn't require a fork and didn't get his cards greasy from eating meat with his bare hands, so he could keep playing cards while he ate.

The rumor first surfaced in its familiar form in Pierre-Jean Grosley's Londres (Neuchâtel, 1770), which was later translated as A Tour of London in 1772. Grosley's impressions during a year in London in 1765 formed the basis of his book.

Sandwich's biographer, N. A. M. Rodger, offers a different explanation, arguing that due to Sandwich's ties to the Navy, politics, and the arts, the first sandwich was more likely consumed at his desk.

Significance of National Sandwich Day

However, National Sandwich Day is celebrated in the honor of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, who was born on November 3, 1718. Also, it marks the advancing research on the origin of this tasty food by the National Day Calendar.

Wishes for National Sandwich Day

From breakfasts to lunches to dinners, the one thing that fits all the meals is SANDWICH. Best wishes to you on Sandwich Day 2022

The best thing about sandwiches is that you can make them the way you want by stuffing anything between two layers of bread. Happy Sandwich Day 202

Whether your fridge is loaded with stuff or it is running out of stuff, you are always sorted because you have sandwiches on the menu. Happy Sandwich Day 2022

It depends on you whether you want a healthy snack or an unhealthy meal because sandwiches are for all and for all types. Happy Sandwich Day 2022

When you are running late, sandwiches are your best friend because they take no time to cook and are also filling. Best wishes on Sandwich Day 2022

May the amazing sauces, flavors, and fillings of sandwiches keep inspiring you with new tastes. Wishing you a very Happy Sandwich Day 2022

Quotes for National Sandwich Day 2022

“I love sandwiches. Let’s face it, life is better between two pieces of bread.” ~ Jeff Mauro

“Sandwiches are wonderful. You don’t need a spoon or a plate!” ~ Paul Lynde

“Trying to be happy by accumulating possessions is like trying to satisfy hunger by taping sandwiches all over your body” ~ George Carlin

“Sandwich every bit of criticism between two heavy layers of praise.” ~ Mary Kay Ash

“Enjoy every sandwich.” ~ Warren Zevon

“Before you trade sandwiches, check between the bread.” ~ Cynthia Lewis

Images for National Sandwich Day

Do not forget to go out for a sandwich with your friend or try your favorite recipe at home without a miss.#NationalSandwichDay

