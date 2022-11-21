World Hello Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, & Quotes To Share On This Day

On November 21, 180 nations celebrate World Hello Day to raise awareness of the importance of human interaction in preserving peace. The holiday serves to highlight the need for peaceful conflict resolution rather than the use of force.

History

Michael and Brian McCormack, both graduates of Harvard University and holders of Ph.Ds from Arizona State University, founded World Hello Day in 1973 in response to the Yom Kippur War. The McCormack brothers wrote 1,360 letters in seven different languages to world leaders to encourage participation in the first World Hello Day. Since that time, 180 nations have observed World Hello Day.

Significance

People all over the world have the chance to try to connect with one another and advance world peace on World Hello Day. Saying "hello" is the most typical way to establish this personal connection. The primary audience for the message is global leaders, who are urged to settle disputes through negotiation rather than force.

Wishes for World Hello Day

Together we can make this world a happier place to live if we agree to talk with open hearts and open ears…. Happy World Hello Day!!!

The day when the power of love will become stronger than love for power, that day we will see a new world around us…. Wishing you a Happy World Hello Day.

World Hello Day is not only for world peace but it is also for peace within, and peace with the people around us which we can achieve just by saying “Hello”.

“Hello” is the sweetest way to start a conversation that can change all the equations…. Wishing you a very Happy World Hello Day!!!

A cheerful, positive, and happy greeting has the power to melt the toughest of hearts…. Happy World Hello Day to you.

Why use force to solve conflicts when we have the option to communicate? Happy World Hello Day.

On World Hello Day, forget the past and try to win over the hearts of your enemies through a friendly greeting.

It takes a lot of courage and willingness to sit down and talk with your enemy and World Hello Day gives us the inspiration to do so.

On World Hello Day, let us say hello to our shortcomings to make them our strengths and this world a new place to live….. Best wishes to you.

Quotes for World Hello Day 2022

“It's time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I'd much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.”- Ernie Harwell

“The story of life is quicker than the blink of an eye, the story of love is hello, goodbye”.- Jimi Hendrix

“Because you know what happens when you say 'hello' or 'good morning?' You make a connection. And isn't that what being human is all about?”- Philip Rosenthal

“Hello, this is Glozell! Are you OK? Are you? Good, cause I wanted to know!”- GloZell

“When I met people in the past, even before saying hello, I felt like I should explain myself: This isn't who I am!”-Sulli

“When I go to different countries, I want to know how to at least say hello and thank you. Language is a great hobby.”- Cesaro

“One of the most telling things about a person is how they say hello, and handshakes.”-Miguel

Now go celebrate World Hello Day by waving at ten or more people a happy hello.