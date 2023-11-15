Birsa Jayanti Quiz: GK Question & Answer On Jharkhand Foundation Day

On the occasion of 24th Jharkhand Foundation Day, test your knowledge about the land of forest, Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023: Every year November 15 is observed as Jharkhand Foundation Day. The day commemorates the formation of Jharkhand as an individual state of India. It highlights the long struggle for identity and regional autonomy by the tribal communities of the region. The foundation of Jharkhand was an important milestone in fostering development, preserving tribal identity, conserving natural resources and promoting a diverse populace with good governance and recognition of distinct cultural heritage and socio-economic aspirations.

Explanation: Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe of the Chota Nagpur Plateau of Jharkhand.

c) Chuar Revolt

d) Ulgulan Movement

Ans. c

Explanation: He ignited the minds of the masses to join the “Ulgulan” (great tumult) or revolt against the colonial power.

What is the birthplace of Birsa Munda?

a) Ranchi

b) Chaibasa

c) Khunti

d) Gumla

Ans. c

Explanation: Birsa Munda was born in Ulihatu, a village in the Arki CD block in the Khunti Sadar subdivision of the Khunti district in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

In which year did Birsa Munda pass away?



a) 1900

b) 1905

c) 1909

d) 1915

Ans. c

Explanation: Birsa Munda died on June 9th 1900 while lodged at the Ranchi jail aged just 25.

The Ulgulan Movement led by Birsa Munda primarily aimed at:

a) Land reforms

b) Religious reforms

c) Tribal rights and autonomy

d) Industrial development

Ans. c

Explanation: Birsa Munda wanted to reform the tribal community.

Which commission was responsible for the formation of the state of Jharkhand?

a) Dhar Commission

b) Simon Commission

c) Sarkaria Commission

d) Jharkhand Commission

Ans. b

Explanation: In 1929, the Simon Commission was submitted with a memorandum in which there was a demand for the separation of the state of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand region was historically known for its rich reserves of:

a) Diamonds

b) Gold

c) Coal

d) Bauxite

Ans. c

Explanation: Jharkhand is rich in mineral resources such as coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, graphite, magnetite and dolomite.

When was Jharkhand officially established as a separate state of India?



a) 1999

b) 2000

c) 2001

d) 2002

Ans. b

Explanation: Jharkhand became a state under the Republic of India on November 15, 2000.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was founded by:



a) Shibu Soren

b) Babulal Marandi

c) Arjun Munda

d) Hemant Soren

Ans. a

Explanation: JMM is a political party in the Indian state of Jharkhand which was founded by Binod Bihari Mahato.

Which city serves as the capital of Jharkhand?



a) Dhanbad

b) Jamshedpur

c) Ranchi

d) Bokaro

Ans. c

Explanation: Ranchi, in its modern form, is the capital city of the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The majority of the population in Jharkhand is primarily engaged in:

a) Agriculture

b) Mining

c) Manufacturing

d) Services

Ans. a

Explanation: After mining, most of the population in Jharkhand enjoys Agriculture.

What is the meaning of the term 'Jharkhand'?



a) Land of rivers

b) Land of forests

c) Land of hills

d) Land of minerals

Ans. b

Explanation: The word "Jhar" means 'forest' and "Khand" means 'land' in various Indo-Aryan languages. Thus "Jharkhand" means forest land.

Which of the following states does not share a border with Jharkhand?

a) Bihar

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Chhattisgarh

d) West Bengal

Ans. b

Explanation: Jharkhand doesn't share boundaries with Madhya Pradesh.

The tribal festival 'Sarhul' is mainly celebrated by which tribal community in Jharkhand?

a) Munda

b) Oraon

c) Ho

d) All Of The Above

Ans. d

Explanation: It is celebrated by the Oraon, the Munda, and the Ho tribes, of the Jharkhand region.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly consists of how many seats?

a) 81

b) 87

c) 90

d) 95

Ans. a

Explanation: It comprises 81 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies.

Which mineral is the primary contributor to Jharkhand's economy?

a) Coal

b) Iron ore

c) Copper

d) Bauxite

Ans. a

Explanation: The deposits of Coal, Iron ore, Bauxite, Uranium, Limestone, Dolomite, Pyroxenite, Quartz and Quartzite are available in sufficient quantity.

The Chota Nagpur Plateau, a prominent physiographic region in Jharkhand, is known for its:



a) Dense forests

b) Rich mineral deposits

c) Extensive river systems

d) High mountain peaks

Ans. b

Explanation: The Chota Nagpur Plateau is known for coal, iron and manganese deposits.

Which national park in Jharkhand is known for its tiger population?

a) Palamu Tiger Reserve

b) Betla National Park

c) Hazaribagh National Park

d) Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary

Ans. a

Explanation: The Palamau Tiger Reserve is one of the nine original tiger reserves in Jharkhand, India and the only one in this state.

The literacy rate of Jharkhand is closest to:

a) 60%

b) 70%

c) 80%

d) 90%

Ans. b

Explanation: The literacy rate in Jharkhand has seen an upward trend and is 66.41 per cent as per the latest population census.

Which river is not a part of the major river systems in Jharkhand?



a) Damodar

b) Subarnarekha

c) Mahanadi

d) Son

Ans. c

Explanation: Jharkhand is home to numerous rivers, with the prominent ones being Ganga, Damodar, Subarnarekha, Koel, Sakri, and Son.

