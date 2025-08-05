RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
UP School Holidays: Schools in Prayagraj and Varanasi Closed Until August 7 Due to Heavy Rain

Schools in Prayagraj and Varanasi will remain closed from today to August 7 owing to heavy rainfall and flood-like situation. School authorities have been asked to follow the order as mentioned and complete all pending work from home. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 5, 2025, 09:04 IST
Prayagraj, Varanasi School Holiday:  The District Magistrate has announced holidays for schools from pre-primary to class 12 in Prayagraj due to heavy rain. As per the information provided, schools will remain closed until August 7, 2025. Students must keep in touch with school authorities for the latest updates on school holidays.

The school holidays have been announced for all government, private, ICSE, CBSE and state board schools across all school mediums. The order issued has asked all schools to comply with the instructions and ensure the completion of work from home.

Schools Closed in Varanasi

Along with schools in Prayagraj, school holidays have also been announced for institutions in Varanasi across all boards from LKG to class 12 today, August 5 and tomorrow, August 6, 2025. The holiday has been announced considering the ongoing flood-like situation in the region. 

The District Superintendent in a statement mentioned that considering the rain and flood-like situation in Varanasi and in compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, all schools across boards from LKG to Class 12in Varanasi will remain closed on August 5 and 6, 2025.

The order further states that headmasters/ principals of all the schools are directed to ensure strict compliance with the order issued.

