UP School Holidays: Schools in Prayagraj and Varanasi Closed Until August 7 Due to Heavy Rain

Prayagraj, Varanasi School Holiday: The District Magistrate has announced holidays for schools from pre-primary to class 12 in Prayagraj due to heavy rain. As per the information provided, schools will remain closed until August 7, 2025. Students must keep in touch with school authorities for the latest updates on school holidays.

The school holidays have been announced for all government, private, ICSE, CBSE and state board schools across all school mediums. The order issued has asked all schools to comply with the instructions and ensure the completion of work from home.

Schools Closed in Varanasi

Along with schools in Prayagraj, school holidays have also been announced for institutions in Varanasi across all boards from LKG to class 12 today, August 5 and tomorrow, August 6, 2025. The holiday has been announced considering the ongoing flood-like situation in the region.