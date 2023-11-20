Thanksgiving 2023 Countdown: Thanksgiving is celebrated as one of the most important national festivals in the United States. The day commemorates the harvest feast shared among the pilgrims and Native Americans in 1621. It symbolized gratitude, unity and blessings. On this day, families and friends gather for a festive meal and traditional dishes include roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Every year, it is observed on the fourth Thursday of November, expressing gratitude for the abundance and prosperity in life.
How many more days until Thanksgiving 2023 Eve?
Prayers of thanks and special thanksgiving ceremonies are common among most religions after harvests and at other times of the year. It is observed on different dates in the United States. It is usually celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. And this year it will fall on November 23.
And this year it is just 2 days away. Check the table below to learn more about the annual celebration:
|
S.No
|
Date
|
Day
|
1.
|
November 21
|
Tuesday
|
2
|
November 22
|
Wednesday
|
Thanksgiving 2023
|
November 23
|
Thursday
How many weeks until Thanksgiving 2023?
Thanksgiving 2023 is just three days away!
The English customs that date back to the Protestant Reformation are the foundation of the Thanksgiving holiday's history in North America. Though the harvest in New England happens well in advance of the late November date on which the present Thanksgiving holiday is observed, it also has elements of a harvest feast.
How many weekends till 2023 thanksgiving?
This is the last weekend before Thanksgiving 2023. As, thanksgiving is celebrated annually on a weekday, a Thursday. Christian churches and other groups commemorated the Days of Thanksgiving as a way to express gratitude for special blessings that were believed to be bestowed by God.
|
Last Weekend
|
November 17
|
Friday
|
November 18
|
Saturday
|
November 19
|
Sunday
Is Thanksgiving A Federal Holiday?
Yes, Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November, is one of the eleven federal holidays that the US government observes across the country. Outside of the US, it is occasionally referred to as "American Thanksgiving" to set it apart from the similar Canadian holiday and related events observed in other countries.
The day is marked by family get-togethers and parades in different parts of the country. One of the most famous is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade which usually takes place in New York City with giant floats, marching bands and performances. Various other charitable events are organised to support communities and reinforce the spirit of kindness and compassion. The day also serves as a reminder to appreciate blessings and foster connections to respect and honour the cultural diversity of America.
Happy Thanksgiving!!