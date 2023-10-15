When is Thanksgiving 2023 in the US? Know What Day it is

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2023, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 23.

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate the harvest and to give thanks for all the good things in our lives. It is also a time to spend time with family and friends.

Thanksgiving has been celebrated in the United States since the early days of the country. The first Thanksgiving was celebrated by the Pilgrims in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621. The Pilgrims were giving thanks for their first successful harvest in the New World.

Why does Thanksgiving 2023 fall on the fourth Thursday of November?

Thanksgiving 2023 falls on the fourth Thursday of November because it is a legal holiday in the United States, and by law, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This law was passed by Congress in 1941.

There is some history behind why Thanksgiving was originally celebrated on the last Thursday of November.

In the early days of the United States, Thanksgiving was not a national holiday. Instead, it was celebrated on different dates in different states. This was because the date of the first Thanksgiving varied from year to year.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday of November to be a national day of thanksgiving. He did this to help unite the country during the Civil War.

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving to the second-to-last Thursday of November in order to give retailers more time for holiday shopping.

This change was unpopular with many Americans, and in 1941, Congress passed a law making Thanksgiving Day the fourth Thursday of November.

Upcoming Thanksgiving Date in 2024, 2025 and 2026

Thanksgiving Day in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year. This means that the date of Thanksgiving varies slightly from year to year.

The upcoming Thanksgiving dates in 2024, 2025, and 2026 are as follows: