List of US Federal Holidays 2023
Federal holidays in the United States are the 11 dates that are selected by the U.S. government as holidays. During the U.S. federal holidays, non-essential federal government offices are closed and federal government employees are paid for the holiday.
Federal holidays are also observed by many state and local governments, as well as by private businesses. However, the specific rules for observing federal holidays can vary from one employer to another.
For example, some employers may choose to close their offices on federal holidays, while others may allow employees to take the day off without pay. Some employers may also require employees to work on federal holidays, but they may be paid overtime for their work.
Federal holidays are important for several reasons. They provide a time for Americans to celebrate and cherish their country's history, culture, and traditions. These holidays are also a time for families and friends to come together and enjoy.
Here are some of the importance of federal holidays:
They promote national unity: Federal holidays give Americans a chance to come together and celebrate as a nation. They provide a common ground for people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their shared values.
Promotion of economic activity: These holidays boost the economy by giving people a chance to spend money on travel, dining, and entertainment. They also give businesses a chance to make sales.
They promote employee morale: Federal holidays give employees a chance to relax and recharge. They can also help to improve employee morale and productivity.
The following is a list of US federal holidays in 2023. These holidays are observed by all federal employees, and many state and local governments and private businesses also observe them.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day
|
New Year's Day
|
January 1
|
Sunday
|
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|
January 16
|
Monday
|
Presidents' Day
|
February 20
|
Monday
|
Memorial Day
|
May 29
|
Monday
|
Juneteenth National Independence Day
|
June 19
|
Monday
|
Independence Day
|
July 4
|
Tuesday
|
Labor Day
|
September 4
|
Monday
|
Columbus Day
|
October 9
|
Monday
|
Veterans Day
|
November 11
|
Saturday
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
November 23
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
December 25
|
Monday
If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes. If a holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes.
The Federal Pay Org mentions “When a holiday falls on Saturday or Sunday, most employees observed the holiday on the previous Friday or following Monday, respectively”
What to do on US federal holidays?
There are many things to do on US federal holidays. Here are a few ideas:
Spend time with family and friends: Holidays are a great time to catch up with loved ones and make memories.
Attend a holiday celebration: Many cities and towns hold parades, festivals, and other events to celebrate federal holidays.
Visit a museum or historical site: Holidays are a great time to learn about the history of your country.
Go shopping: Many stores offer sales and discounts on federal holidays.
References
