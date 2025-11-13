RRB PO Cut-Off 2025: Check State Wise IBPS PO Prelims Cut-off Marks and Previous Years Trends Here

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025 is released along with IBPS result and scorecard. Candidates securing above the cut off marks will proceed further in the recruitment process and get recruited as Probationary Officer (PO) or Officer Scale in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The IBPS RRB PO cut off is the minimum marks that decides who is eligible to move to the next stage of the selection process. It is determined based on factors like available vacancies, candidate count in each category and difficulty level of the exam. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming IBPS RRB Clerk exam, scheduled for November 22 & 23, must check the previous year cut off trend to get insights into the difficulty level of the exam and refine their preparation strategy accordingly.
IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases cutoff marks on its official website after the exam result is declared. This article explains everything you need to know about the IBPS RRB Cut Off including steps to download, factors affecting and more. It also encapsulated the IBPS RRB Previous Year Cutoff marks for Prelims, Mains and Interview to help you set a safe score.
How to Check IBPS RRB PO Cut Off
IBPS announces cut off marks after the conclusion of the exam. It is released in PDF format mentioning state-wise marks. Once released, you can follow the steps below to download RRB PO Cut Off PDF.
-
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
-
On the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS Cut Off for all categories’
-
A PDF will appear on your screen. Check the cut off marks for your category.
Factors Determining RRB PO Cut Off
There are several factors that officials consider while determining the RRB PO Cut Off Marks. Aspirants should be well aware of such factors to formulate an effective preparation strategy. These factors are as follows:
-
Number of candidates who appeared in the exam
-
Total number of vacancies
-
Difficulty level of the examination
-
Normalisation
-
Previous Year Cut Off trend
IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off
Analyzing IBPS RRB PO Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the tentative score they need to secure in the RRB PO Prelims and Mains exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, allowing them to set realistic target scores. Having a thorough knowledge of previous year RRB PO Cut Off marks will aid them in strategizing their preparation and outperform in the exam.
IBPS RRB PO Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend
As per IBPS RRB Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend, we have noticed the cut off marks goes highest for Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Refer to the table to know state-wise previous year cut off trend:
|
Last 5 Years IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off
|
States
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
58.5
|
52.75
|
52.5
|
53.5
|
39
|
Assam
|
41.5
|
41
|
45.75
|
49.5
|
50
|
Bihar
|
58
|
48
|
56.25
|
56.75
|
45
|
Chhattisgarh
|
55.5
|
43.25
|
48.5
|
54
|
49.75
|
Gujarat
|
43.5
|
59.75
|
57.25
|
55.75
|
52.75
|
Haryana
|
64.5
|
60.5
|
59.5
|
61.75
|
54.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
59.75
|
56.5
|
57.5
|
59.75
|
55
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
55.25
|
52
|
47
|
51.25
|
46
|
Jharkhand
|
59.5
|
54.25
|
55
|
59.25
|
51.5
|
Karnataka
|
46.25
|
-
|
44.75
|
36
|
35
|
Kerala
|
61
|
-
|
57.75
|
58.25
|
48.75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
54.7
|
44.25
|
54.25
|
55.25
|
50
|
Maharashtra
|
54.7
|
47.25
|
53.75
|
51.75
|
46
|
Manipur
|
56
|
-
|
-
|
51.75
|
-
|
Mizoram
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
Meghalaya
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48.25
|
35
|
Odisha
|
55.75
|
62.75
|
58.5
|
-
|
59.75
|
Punjab
|
63.5
|
59
|
60.25
|
60.5
|
52.5
|
Rajasthan
|
58.5
|
66
|
60.75
|
60.25
|
54.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55.25
|
54
|
50.5
|
-
|
50.75
|
Telangana
|
54
|
48.25
|
51
|
46.75
|
39
|
Tripura
|
37.5
|
-
|
48
|
51
|
-
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
58.75
|
47
|
54.5
|
62.5
|
53.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
65
|
61
|
60.75
|
62.5
|
55.5
|
West Bengal
|
55.25
|
52
|
56.5
|
58.25
|
53.25
IBPS RRB Prelims Cut Off 2024 State-wise
The authorities announces RRB PO cut off marks separately for Prelims, Mains and Interview. Aspirants need to qualify each stage to get their dream job and join banking sector. You can check the state-wise IBPS RRB Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims in the table below.
|
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2024
|
State
|
General
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
40
|
|
40
|
Assam
|
50.75
|
SC- 46
OBC- 50.50
|
|
Bihar
|
47.25
|
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
|
|
|
Gujarat
|
|
|
|
Haryana
|
61.75
|
OBC- 59.75
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
59.25
|
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
38.50
|
|
|
Kerala
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
55.25
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
55.75
|
|
|
Odisha
|
56.25
|
OBC- 56.25
|
|
Punjab
|
55.50
|
|
|
Rajasthan
|
49
|
OBC- 49
|
|
Tamilnadu
|
40.50
|
OBC- 40.5
|
|
Telangana
|
20.50
|
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
51
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
59.50
|
OBC- 52.50
|
|
West Bengal
|
57.75
|
OBC- 53
|
|
Tripura
|
|
|
IBPS RRB Mains Cut Off 2024 State-wise
Those who qualify Prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. After taking all the necessary factors into consideration, the cut off marks were released at ibps.in.
|
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2024
|
State
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
58.06
|
54.50
|
58.06
|
58.06
|
58.06
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
45.13
|
58.75
|
58.75
|
58.75
|
58.75
|
Assam
|
57.06
|
50.63
|
60.50
|
65.56
|
68.63
|
Bihar
|
49.31
|
25.38
|
68.44
|
68.44
|
68.44
|
Chhattisgarh
|
60.44
|
70.94
|
70.56
|
69.06
|
70.94
|
Gujarat
|
48.88
|
46.44
|
48.44
|
48.44
|
48.44
|
Haryana
|
60.31
|
51.56
|
72.75
|
77.44
|
78.44
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
68.44
|
64.50
|
68.50
|
74.31
|
79.56
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
62
|
75.63
|
64.38
|
69.13
|
75.63
|
Jharkhand
|
57.13
|
56.31
|
71.31
|
71.31
|
71.31
|
Karnataka
|
54.81
|
52.31
|
59.25
|
59.25
|
59.25
|
Kerala
|
50.50
|
33.19
|
72.25
|
44
|
72.25
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
63.56
|
53.06
|
74.13
|
74.13
|
74.13
|
Maharashtra
|
72.94
|
49.31
|
72.94
|
72.94
|
72.94
|
Manipur
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Meghalaya
|
35.06
|
55.63
|
55.63
|
55.63
|
55.63
|
Mizoram
|
31.63
|
62.25
|
58.38
|
62.25
|
62.25
|
Nagaland
|
59.94
|
59.94
|
59.94
|
NA
|
59.94
|
Odisha
|
51.31
|
44.25
|
71.75
|
66.19
|
71.75
|
Puducherry
|
53.50
|
NA
|
53.50
|
42.31
|
53.50
|
Punjab
|
58
|
44.56
|
72.44
|
74.44
|
75.63
|
Rajasthan
|
60.81
|
56.38
|
71.13
|
71.13
|
71.13
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65.13
|
39.06
|
65.13
|
58.75
|
65.13
|
Telangana
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
Tripura
|
60.25
|
57.44
|
67.25
|
51.69
|
71.63
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
67.06
|
39.38
|
68.13
|
71.81
|
71.81
|
Uttarakhand
|
59.69
|
55.44
|
69.38
|
74.13
|
77.81
|
West Bengal
|
61.69
|
52.75
|
64.88
|
67.06
|
75.75
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2024 Section-wise
Along with category-wise IBPS RRB PO Mains cut off, the officials also announces section-wise cut off marks. You can check the section-wise IBPS RRB Cut Off 2024 in the table below:
|
Name of Test
|
Maximum Score
|
Qualifying Score
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWD
|
EWS/General
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
3.75
|
6
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
4.25
|
7
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
1
|
1.75
|
English Language
|
40
|
7.50
|
11
|
Hindi Language
|
40
|
11.25
|
14.25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
3.50
|
5.50
IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2024
The last stage of IBPS RRB selection process is Interview. Those who will get IBPS RRB Final cut off will get provisional allotment. Aspirants planning to appear for the Prelims exam for FY 2025 must check IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2024 to set a safe target score.
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Andhra Pradsh
|
58.06
|
54.5
|
58.06
|
58.06
|
58.06
|
45.31
|
47.63
|
29.31
|
NA
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
45.13
|
58.75
|
58.75
|
58.75
|
58.75
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Assam
|
57.06
|
50.63
|
60.5
|
65.56
|
68.63
|
NA
|
62.06
|
37.69
|
NA
|
Bihar
|
49.31
|
25.38
|
68.44
|
68.44
|
68.44
|
29.63
|
52.94
|
47.44
|
27.31
|
Chhattisgarh
|
60.44
|
70.94
|
70.56
|
69.06
|
70.94
|
63.31
|
50.94
|
70.56
|
71.56
|
Gujarat
|
48.88
|
46.44
|
48.88
|
48.88
|
48.88
|
44.88
|
31.5
|
45
|
NA
|
HARYANA
|
60.31
|
51.56
|
72.75
|
77.44
|
78.44
|
35.81
|
55.31
|
45.69
|
45.13
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
68.44
|
64.5
|
68.5
|
74.31
|
79.56
|
NA
|
69.31
|
39.94
|
NA
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
62
|
75.63
|
64.38
|
69.13
|
75.63
|
51.88
|
47.44
|
63
|
NA
|
JHARKHAND
|
57.13
|
56.31
|
71.31
|
71.31
|
71.31
|
44.19
|
27.81
|
55.44
|
38.81
|
KARNATAKA
|
54.81
|
52.31
|
59.25
|
59.25
|
59.25
|
57.5
|
46.31
|
35.38
|
NA
|
KERALA
|
50.5
|
33.19
|
72.25
|
44
|
72.25
|
NA
|
45.94
|
47.81
|
49
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
63.56
|
53.06
|
74.13
|
74.13
|
74.13
|
53.69
|
57.06
|
64.13
|
32.31
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
72.94
|
49.31
|
72.94
|
72.94
|
72.94
|
63.75
|
68.25
|
36.88
|
49.44
|
MANIPUR
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
MEGHALAYA
|
35.06
|
55.63
|
55.63
|
55.63
|
55.63
|
NA
|
44.81
|
NA
|
NA
|
MIZORAM
|
31.63
|
62.25
|
58.38
|
62.25
|
62.25
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NAGALAND
|
59.94
|
59.94
|
59.94
|
NA
|
59.94
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
ODISHA
|
51.31
|
44.25
|
71.75
|
66.19
|
71.75
|
36.63
|
44.38
|
34.19
|
NA
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
53.5
|
NA
|
53.5
|
42.31
|
53.5
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
PUNJAB
|
58
|
44.56
|
72.44
|
74.44
|
75.63
|
39.06
|
48.13
|
36.94
|
47.69
|
RAJASTHAN
|
60.81
|
56.38
|
71.13
|
71.13
|
71.13
|
46.25
|
55.06
|
54.69
|
NA
|
TAMIL NADU
|
65.13
|
39.06
|
65.13
|
58.75
|
65.13
|
NA
|
53.81
|
45
|
43.31
|
TELANGANA
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
38.75
|
34.38
|
49.63
|
47.13
|
NA
|
TRIPURA
|
60.25
|
57.44
|
67.25
|
51.69
|
71.63
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
57.06
|
39.38
|
68.13
|
71.81
|
71.81
|
33.31
|
57.75
|
45.19
|
38.19
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
59.69
|
55.44
|
69.38
|
74.13
|
77.81
|
NA
|
NA
|
40.63
|
NA
|
WEST BENGAL
|
61.69
|
52.75
|
64.88
|
67.06
|
75.75
|
26.56
|
46.38
|
48.69
|
NA
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Final Cut Off 2024
Those who are appearing for Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts can check the cut off marks for FY 2024 below:
|
Maximum Scores - Online Single Examination and Interview (out of 100)
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC(NCL)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
49.00
|
46.50
|
65.56
|
25.00
|
71.69
|
43.44
|
36.00
|
53.88
|
25.31
|
Officer Scale-II (IT)
|
49.50
|
48.50
|
55.75
|
55.75
|
55.75
|
NA
|
60.25
|
60.00
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (CA)
|
34.13
|
NA
|
28.75
|
34.13
|
34.13
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Law)
|
54.63
|
NA
|
54.63
|
54.63
|
54.63
|
NA
|
55.00
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)
|
26.50
|
NA
|
26.50
|
26.50
|
26.50
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
52.75
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)
|
51.38
|
51.38
|
51.38
|
51.38
|
51.38
|
26.63
|
50.63
|
56.75
|
46.38
|
Officer Scale-III
|
51.81
|
44.69
|
57.94
|
30.75
|
65.00
|
33.56
|
49.19
|
NA
|
NA
Minimum Scores - Online Single Examination and Interview (out of 100)
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC(NCL)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
38.92
|
39.40
|
45.12
|
35.85
|
49.58
|
35.18
|
37.35
|
40.00
|
29.55
|
Officer Scale-II (IT)
|
36.85
|
38.00
|
40.90
|
40.30
|
43.40
|
NA
|
NA
|
39.10
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (CA)
|
30.85
|
30.40
|
43.15
|
35.95
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Law)
|
42.55
|
NA
|
41.40
|
41.40
|
41.40
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)
|
NA
|
NA
|
24.05
|
NA
|
24.15
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)
|
39.05
|
40.60
|
42.15
|
NA
|
42.15
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)
|
32.65
|
33.80
|
41.00
|
40.25
|
41.45
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
34.25
|
Officer Scale-III
|
36.98
|
35.20
|
39.85
|
29.92
|
44.60
|
NA
|
36.30
|
NA
|
NA
IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off 2023 Prelims
In 2023, the IBPS RRB cutoff for PO was 58 for unreserved category candidates and 52 for the OBC category in the Prelims exam. Check the Last year IBPS RRB PO Cut Off state-wise in the table below.
|
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2023
|
State
|
General
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
|
39
|
Assam
|
50
|
ST- 44.75
|
|
Bihar
|
45
|
OBC- 45
SC- 37.50
|
|
Chhattisgarh
|
49.75
|
|
49.75
|
Gujarat
|
52.75
|
|
|
Haryana
|
54.75
|
|
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
55
|
OBC- 48.25
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
46
|
|
|
Karnataka
|
|
OBC- 35
|
|
Kerala
|
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
50
|
OBC- 50
|
|
Maharashtra
|
46
|
|
|
Odisha
|
58
|
|
|
Punjab
|
|
OBC- 52.50
|
52.75
|
Rajasthan
|
54.5
|
|
|
Telangana
|
|
|
39
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
53.75
|
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
55.50
|
OBC- 47
|
|
West Bengal
|
53.25
|
|
49.75
|
Tripura
|
|
SC- 44.25
|
Previous Year IBPS RRB PO Cut Off Mains Cut Off 2023 Category & Section-wise
The IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off for Mains is released to shortlist eligible candidates for Interview process. Take a look at the table below to know IBPS RRB PO Cut Off for all states and categories.
|
State
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
64
|
59.06
|
64
|
64
|
64
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
65.31
|
55.94
|
65.31
|
65.31
|
65.31
|
Assam
|
57.69
|
57.13
|
65.69
|
63.25
|
69.63
|
Bihar
|
46.63
|
24.31
|
66
|
66
|
66
|
Chhattisgarh
|
55.38
|
69.50
|
69.50
|
69.50
|
69.50
|
Gujarat
|
70.69
|
49.63
|
70.88
|
69.69
|
70.88
|
Haryana
|
61.06
|
42.63
|
71.25
|
78.50
|
78.50
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
63.88
|
66.75
|
68.44
|
80
|
80
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
65.38
|
50.75
|
69.88
|
69.88
|
69.88
|
Jharkhand
|
56
|
55
|
72.13
|
72.13
|
72.13
|
Karnataka
|
54.13
|
54.13
|
54.13
|
54.13
|
54.13
|
Kerala
|
53.88
|
42
|
72.69
|
52.81
|
72.69
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
58.75
|
52
|
71
|
71
|
71
|
Maharashtra
|
67.25
|
52.75
|
67.25
|
67.25
|
67.25
|
Manipur
|
66.56
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
NA
|
68.75
|
Meghalaya
|
43.31
|
54.50
|
54.50
|
54.50
|
54.50
|
Mizoram
|
23.63
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Nagaland
|
NA
|
39.13
|
39.13
|
NA
|
39.13
|
Odisha
|
54.19
|
60.44
|
78.81
|
73.81
|
78.81
|
Punjab
|
58
|
42
|
71.38
|
77.56
|
77.56
|
Rajasthan
|
62.06
|
59.75
|
75.63
|
75.63
|
75.63
|
Tamil Nadu
|
73.50
|
48.56
|
73.50
|
73.50
|
73.50
|
Telangana
|
64.19
|
64.75
|
64.75
|
64.75
|
64.75
|
Tripura
|
58.06
|
49.56
|
64.75
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
57.31
|
46.94
|
68.63
|
73.25
|
73.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
58.31
|
46.25
|
65.19
|
76.94
|
78.13
|
West Bengal
|
61.81
|
49.63
|
65.06
|
68.63
|
77.25
IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2023- Section-wise
The sectional RRB PO Cut Off was highest for Reasoning section followed by English.
|
Name of Test
|
Max. Marks
|
Qualifying Scores
|
SC/ST/OBC/PWD
|
EWS/General
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
6.75
|
10
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
2.75
|
5.50
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
1
|
2
|
English Language
|
40
|
3
|
6.75
|
Hindi Language
|
40
|
2.50
|
5.75
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
2.75
|
4.75
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Exam Cut Off 2023
In 2023, the IBPS RRB Officer Scale cutoff ranges between 66.3 and 27.7. Check the IBPS RRB Previous Year Cut Off for Officer Scale post in the table below.
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (GBO) Cut off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off Marks
|
49.94
|
41.38
|
59.44
|
39.25
|
66.38
|
44.38
|
52.38
|
30.38
|
50.88
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (IT) Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
35.75
|
27.75
|
48.75
|
45
|
49.75
|
NA
|
31.88
|
64
|
NA
IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale-II (CA)
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
46.88
|
NA
|
38.63
|
NA
|
46.88
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale-II (Law)
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
23.75
|
21.88
|
36.63
|
36.63
|
36.63
|
34.50
|
34.38
|
26.13
|
39.75
IBPS RRB Cutoff for Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager)
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
19
|
27.88
|
27.63
|
32.88
|
32.88
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale II (Marketing)
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
18.75
|
18.75
|
18.75
|
18.75
|
18.75
|
NA
|
35.13
|
NA
|
NA
IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale II (Agricultural)
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
26.88
|
26.88
|
26.88
|
26.88
|
26.88
|
26.88
|
47.63
|
51.13
|
35.13
IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Cut Off
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
HI
|
OC
|
VI
|
ID
|
Cut off
|
55.31
|
50.13
|
63.25
|
46.19
|
65.19
|
56.56
|
56.31
|
67.31
|
NA
Last Year IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2023 State-wise
The cut off marks were the lowest for Officer Scale post as compared to PO. Check the category-wise Previous Year Cut Off for IBPS RRB below:
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Final Cut Off 2023
Have a look at the snippet to check IBPS RRB Final Cut Off for Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts.
