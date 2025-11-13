Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
RRB PO Cut-Off 2025: Check State Wise IBPS PO Prelims Cut-off Marks and Previous Years Trends Here

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 13, 2025, 14:16 IST

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025: Gearing up for upcoming IBPS RRB PO Exam? Knowing previous year cut off trends will help you strategize your preparation and set a safe target score. Check the state-wise IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains and Final here.

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025
IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025 is released along with IBPS result and scorecard. Candidates securing above the cut off marks will proceed further in the recruitment process and get recruited as Probationary Officer (PO) or Officer Scale in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The IBPS RRB PO cut off is the minimum marks that decides who is eligible to move to the next stage of the selection process. It is determined based on factors like available vacancies, candidate count in each category and difficulty level of the exam. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming IBPS RRB Clerk exam, scheduled for November 22 & 23, must check the previous year cut off trend to get insights into the difficulty level of the exam and refine their preparation strategy accordingly.

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases cutoff marks on its official website after the exam result is declared. This article explains everything you need to know about the IBPS RRB Cut Off including steps to download, factors affecting and more. It also encapsulated the IBPS RRB Previous Year Cutoff marks for Prelims, Mains and Interview to help you set a safe score.

How to Check IBPS RRB PO Cut Off

IBPS announces cut off marks after the conclusion of the exam. It is released in PDF format mentioning state-wise marks. Once released, you can follow the steps below to download RRB PO Cut Off PDF.

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS Cut Off for all categories’

  • A PDF will appear on your screen. Check the cut off marks for your category.

Factors Determining RRB PO Cut Off

There are several factors that officials consider while determining the RRB PO Cut Off Marks. Aspirants should be well aware of such factors to formulate an effective preparation strategy. These factors are as follows:

  • Number of candidates who appeared in the exam

  • Total number of vacancies

  • Difficulty level of the examination

  • Normalisation

  • Previous Year Cut Off trend

IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off

Analyzing IBPS RRB PO Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the tentative score they need to secure in the RRB PO Prelims and Mains exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, allowing them to set realistic target scores. Having a thorough knowledge of previous year RRB PO Cut Off marks will aid them in strategizing their preparation and outperform in the exam.

IBPS RRB PO Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend

As per IBPS RRB Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend, we have noticed the cut off marks goes highest for Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Refer to the table to know state-wise previous year cut off trend:

Last 5 Years IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off

States

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Andhra Pradesh

58.5

52.75

52.5

53.5

39

Assam

41.5

41

45.75

49.5

50

Bihar

58

48

56.25

56.75

45

Chhattisgarh

55.5

43.25

48.5

54

49.75

Gujarat

43.5

59.75

57.25

55.75

52.75

Haryana

64.5

60.5

59.5

61.75

54.75

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

56.5

57.5

59.75

55

Jammu & Kashmir

55.25

52

47

51.25

46

Jharkhand

59.5

54.25

55

59.25

51.5

Karnataka

46.25

-

44.75

36

35

Kerala

61

-

57.75

58.25

48.75

Madhya Pradesh

54.7

44.25

54.25

55.25

50

Maharashtra

54.7

47.25

53.75

51.75

46

Manipur

56

-

-

51.75

-

Mizoram

-

-

-

-

37

Meghalaya

-

-

-

48.25

35

Odisha

55.75

62.75

58.5

-

59.75

Punjab

63.5

59

60.25

60.5

52.5

Rajasthan

58.5

66

60.75

60.25

54.5

Tamil Nadu

55.25

54

50.5

-

50.75

Telangana

54

48.25

51

46.75

39

Tripura

37.5

-

48

51

-

Uttar Pradesh

58.75

47

54.5

62.5

53.75

Uttarakhand

65

61

60.75

62.5

55.5

West Bengal

55.25

52

56.5

58.25

53.25

IBPS RRB Prelims Cut Off 2024 State-wise

The authorities announces RRB PO cut off marks separately for Prelims, Mains and Interview. Aspirants need to qualify each stage to get their dream job and join banking sector. You can check the state-wise IBPS RRB Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims in the table below.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2024

State

General

OBC/SC/ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

40

 

40

Assam

50.75

SC- 46

OBC- 50.50

 

Bihar

47.25

 

 

Chhattisgarh

 

 

 

Gujarat

 

 

 

Haryana

61.75

OBC- 59.75

 

Himachal Pradesh

59.25

 

 

Jammu & Kashmir

 

 

 

Karnataka

38.50

 

 

Kerala

 

 

 

Madhya Pradesh

55.25

 

 

Maharashtra

55.75

 

 

Odisha

56.25

OBC- 56.25

 

Punjab

55.50

 

 

Rajasthan

49

OBC- 49

 

Tamilnadu

40.50

OBC- 40.5

 

Telangana

20.50

 

 

Uttar Pradesh

51

 

 

Uttarakhand

59.50

OBC- 52.50

 

West Bengal

57.75

OBC- 53

 

Tripura

 

 

 

IBPS RRB Mains Cut Off 2024 State-wise

Those who qualify Prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. After taking all the necessary factors into consideration, the cut off marks were released at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2024

State

SC

ST

OBC (NCL)

EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

58.06

54.50

58.06

58.06

58.06

Arunachal Pradesh

45.13

58.75

58.75

58.75

58.75

Assam

57.06

50.63

60.50

65.56

68.63

Bihar

49.31

25.38

68.44

68.44

68.44

Chhattisgarh

60.44

70.94

70.56

69.06

70.94

Gujarat

48.88

46.44

48.44

48.44

48.44

Haryana

60.31

51.56

72.75

77.44

78.44

Himachal Pradesh

68.44

64.50

68.50

74.31

79.56

Jammu & Kashmir

62

75.63

64.38

69.13

75.63

Jharkhand

57.13

56.31

71.31

71.31

71.31

Karnataka

54.81

52.31

59.25

59.25

59.25

Kerala

50.50

33.19

72.25

44

72.25

Madhya Pradesh

63.56

53.06

74.13

74.13

74.13

Maharashtra

72.94

49.31

72.94

72.94

72.94

Manipur

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Meghalaya

35.06

55.63

55.63

55.63

55.63

Mizoram

31.63

62.25

58.38

62.25

62.25

Nagaland

59.94

59.94

59.94

NA

59.94

Odisha

51.31

44.25

71.75

66.19

71.75

Puducherry

53.50

NA

53.50

42.31

53.50

Punjab

58

44.56

72.44

74.44

75.63

Rajasthan

60.81

56.38

71.13

71.13

71.13

Tamil Nadu

65.13

39.06

65.13

58.75

65.13

Telangana

38.75

38.75

38.75

38.75

38.75

Tripura

60.25

57.44

67.25

51.69

71.63

Uttar Pradesh

67.06

39.38

68.13

71.81

71.81

Uttarakhand

59.69

55.44

69.38

74.13

77.81

West Bengal

61.69

52.75

64.88

67.06

75.75

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2024 Section-wise

Along with category-wise IBPS RRB PO Mains cut off, the officials also announces section-wise cut off marks. You can check the section-wise IBPS RRB Cut Off 2024 in the table below:

Name of Test

Maximum Score

Qualifying Score

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

Reasoning

40

3.75

6

Computer Knowledge

40

4.25

7

General Awareness

40

1

1.75

English Language

40

7.50

11

Hindi Language

40

11.25

14.25

Quantitative Aptitude

40

3.50

5.50

IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2024

The last stage of IBPS RRB selection process is Interview. Those who will get IBPS RRB Final cut off will get provisional allotment. Aspirants planning to appear for the Prelims exam for FY 2025 must check IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2024 to set a safe target score.

State/UT

SC

ST

OBC (NCL)

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Andhra Pradsh

58.06

54.5

58.06

58.06

58.06

45.31

47.63

29.31

NA

Arunachal Pradesh

45.13

58.75

58.75

58.75

58.75

NA

NA

NA

NA

Assam

57.06

50.63

60.5

65.56

68.63

NA

62.06

37.69

NA

Bihar

49.31

25.38

68.44

68.44

68.44

29.63

52.94

47.44

27.31

Chhattisgarh

60.44

70.94

70.56

69.06

70.94

63.31

50.94

70.56

71.56

Gujarat

48.88

46.44

48.88

48.88

48.88

44.88

31.5

45

NA

HARYANA

60.31

51.56

72.75

77.44

78.44

35.81

55.31

45.69

45.13

HIMACHAL PRADESH

68.44

64.5

68.5

74.31

79.56

NA

69.31

39.94

NA

JAMMU & KASHMIR

62

75.63

64.38

69.13

75.63

51.88

47.44

63

NA

JHARKHAND

57.13

56.31

71.31

71.31

71.31

44.19

27.81

55.44

38.81

KARNATAKA

54.81

52.31

59.25

59.25

59.25

57.5

46.31

35.38

NA

KERALA

50.5

33.19

72.25

44

72.25

NA

45.94

47.81

49

MADHYA PRADESH

63.56

53.06

74.13

74.13

74.13

53.69

57.06

64.13

32.31

MAHARASHTRA

72.94

49.31

72.94

72.94

72.94

63.75

68.25

36.88

49.44

MANIPUR

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

MEGHALAYA

35.06

55.63

55.63

55.63

55.63

NA

44.81

NA

NA

MIZORAM

31.63

62.25

58.38

62.25

62.25

NA

NA

NA

NA

NAGALAND

59.94

59.94

59.94

NA

59.94

NA

NA

NA

NA

ODISHA

51.31

44.25

71.75

66.19

71.75

36.63

44.38

34.19

NA

PUDUCHERRY

53.5

NA

53.5

42.31

53.5

NA

NA

NA

NA

PUNJAB

58

44.56

72.44

74.44

75.63

39.06

48.13

36.94

47.69

RAJASTHAN

60.81

56.38

71.13

71.13

71.13

46.25

55.06

54.69

NA

TAMIL NADU

65.13

39.06

65.13

58.75

65.13

NA

53.81

45

43.31

TELANGANA

38.75

38.75

38.75

38.75

38.75

34.38

49.63

47.13

NA

TRIPURA

60.25

57.44

67.25

51.69

71.63

NA

NA

NA

NA

UTTAR PRADESH

57.06

39.38

68.13

71.81

71.81

33.31

57.75

45.19

38.19

UTTARAKHAND

59.69

55.44

69.38

74.13

77.81

NA

NA

40.63

NA

WEST BENGAL

61.69

52.75

64.88

67.06

75.75

26.56

46.38

48.69

NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Final Cut Off 2024

Those who are appearing for Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts can check the cut off marks for FY 2024 below:

Maximum Scores - Online Single Examination and Interview (out of 100)

Posts

SC

ST

OBC(NCL)

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

49.00

46.50

65.56

25.00

71.69

43.44

36.00

53.88

25.31

Officer Scale-II (IT)

49.50

48.50

55.75

55.75

55.75

NA

60.25

60.00

NA

Officer Scale-II (CA)

34.13

NA

28.75

34.13

34.13

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Law)

54.63

NA

54.63

54.63

54.63

NA

55.00

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

26.50

NA

26.50

26.50

26.50

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

52.75

52.75

52.75

52.75

52.75

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)

51.38

51.38

51.38

51.38

51.38

26.63

50.63

56.75

46.38

Officer Scale-III

51.81

44.69

57.94

30.75

65.00

33.56

49.19

NA

NA

Minimum Scores - Online Single Examination and Interview (out of 100)

Posts

SC

ST

OBC(NCL)

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

38.92

39.40

45.12

35.85

49.58

35.18

37.35

40.00

29.55

Officer Scale-II (IT)

36.85

38.00

40.90

40.30

43.40

NA

NA

39.10

NA

Officer Scale-II (CA)

30.85

30.40

43.15

35.95

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Law)

42.55

NA

41.40

41.40

41.40

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

NA

NA

24.05

NA

24.15

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

39.05

40.60

42.15

NA

42.15

NA

NA

NA

NA

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer)

32.65

33.80

41.00

40.25

41.45

NA

NA

NA

34.25

Officer Scale-III

36.98

35.20

39.85

29.92

44.60

NA

36.30

NA

NA

IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off 2023 Prelims

In 2023, the IBPS RRB cutoff for PO was 58 for unreserved category candidates and 52 for the OBC category in the Prelims exam. Check the Last year IBPS RRB PO Cut Off state-wise in the table below.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2023

State

General

OBC/SC/ST

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

 

 

39

Assam

50

ST- 44.75 

 

Bihar

45

OBC- 45

SC- 37.50

 

Chhattisgarh

49.75

 

49.75

Gujarat

52.75 

 

 

Haryana

54.75

 

 

Himachal Pradesh

55

OBC- 48.25

 

Jammu & Kashmir

46 

 

 

Karnataka

 

OBC- 35 

 

Kerala

 

 

 

Madhya Pradesh

50

OBC- 50 

 

Maharashtra

46

 

 

Odisha

58

 

 

Punjab

 

OBC- 52.50 

52.75

Rajasthan

54.5

 

 

Telangana

 

 

39

Uttar Pradesh

53.75

 

 

Uttarakhand

55.50

OBC- 47

 

West Bengal

53.25

 

49.75

Tripura

 

SC- 44.25

 

Previous Year IBPS RRB PO Cut Off Mains Cut Off 2023 Category & Section-wise

The IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off for Mains is released to shortlist eligible candidates for Interview process. Take a look at the table below to know IBPS RRB PO Cut Off for all states and categories.

State

SC

ST

OBC (NCL)

EWS

General

Andhra Pradesh

64

59.06

64

64

64

Arunachal Pradesh

65.31

55.94

65.31

65.31

65.31

Assam

57.69

57.13

65.69

63.25

69.63

Bihar

46.63

24.31

66

66

66

Chhattisgarh

55.38

69.50

69.50

69.50

69.50

Gujarat

70.69

49.63

70.88

69.69

70.88

Haryana

61.06

42.63

71.25

78.50

78.50

Himachal Pradesh

63.88

66.75

68.44

80

80

Jammu & Kashmir

65.38

50.75

69.88

69.88

69.88

Jharkhand

56

55

72.13

72.13

72.13

Karnataka

54.13

54.13

54.13

54.13

54.13

Kerala

53.88

42

72.69

52.81

72.69

Madhya Pradesh

58.75

52

71

71

71

Maharashtra

67.25

52.75

67.25

67.25

67.25

Manipur

66.56

68.75

68.75

NA

68.75

Meghalaya

43.31

54.50

54.50

54.50

54.50

Mizoram

23.63

45

45

45

45

Nagaland

NA

39.13

39.13

NA

39.13

Odisha

54.19

60.44

78.81

73.81

78.81

Punjab

58

42

71.38

77.56

77.56

Rajasthan

62.06

59.75

75.63

75.63

75.63

Tamil Nadu

73.50

48.56

73.50

73.50

73.50

Telangana

64.19

64.75

64.75

64.75

64.75

Tripura

58.06

49.56

64.75

68.75

68.75

Uttar Pradesh

57.31

46.94

68.63

73.25

73.25

Uttarakhand

58.31

46.25

65.19

76.94

78.13

West Bengal

61.81

49.63

65.06

68.63

77.25

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2023- Section-wise

The sectional RRB PO Cut Off was highest for Reasoning section followed by English.

Name of Test

Max. Marks

Qualifying Scores

SC/ST/OBC/PWD

EWS/General

Reasoning

40

6.75

10

Computer Knowledge

40

2.75

5.50

General Awareness

40

1

2

English Language

40

3

6.75

Hindi Language

40

2.50

5.75

Quantitative Aptitude

40

2.75

4.75

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Exam Cut Off 2023

In 2023, the IBPS RRB Officer Scale cutoff ranges between 66.3 and 27.7. Check the IBPS RRB Previous Year Cut Off for Officer Scale post in the table below. 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (GBO) Cut off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off Marks

49.94

41.38

59.44

39.25

66.38

44.38

52.38

30.38

50.88

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (IT) Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

35.75

27.75

48.75

45

49.75

NA

31.88

64

NA

IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale-II (CA) 

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

46.88

NA

38.63

NA

46.88

NA

NA

NA

NA

IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale-II (Law)

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

23.75

21.88

36.63

36.63

36.63

34.50

34.38

26.13

39.75

IBPS RRB Cutoff for Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager)

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

19

27.88

27.63

32.88

32.88

NA

NA

NA

NA

IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale II (Marketing)

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

18.75

18.75

18.75

18.75

18.75

NA

35.13

NA

NA

IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale II (Agricultural)

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

26.88

26.88

26.88

26.88

26.88

26.88

47.63

51.13

35.13

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Cut Off

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

Cut off

55.31

50.13

63.25

46.19

65.19

56.56

56.31

67.31

NA

Last Year IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2023 State-wise

The cut off marks were the lowest for Officer Scale post as compared to PO. Check the category-wise Previous Year Cut Off for IBPS RRB below:

ibps-rrb-po-final-cut-off-1

ibps-rrb-po-cut-off-4

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Final Cut Off 2023

Have a look at the snippet to check IBPS RRB Final Cut Off for Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts.

ibps-rrb-officer-scale-2-3-cut-off (1)

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
