RRB PO Cut-Off 2025: Check State Wise IBPS PO Prelims Cut-off Marks and Previous Years Trends Here

IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2025 is released along with IBPS result and scorecard. Candidates securing above the cut off marks will proceed further in the recruitment process and get recruited as Probationary Officer (PO) or Officer Scale in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country. The IBPS RRB PO cut off is the minimum marks that decides who is eligible to move to the next stage of the selection process. It is determined based on factors like available vacancies, candidate count in each category and difficulty level of the exam. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming IBPS RRB Clerk exam, scheduled for November 22 & 23, must check the previous year cut off trend to get insights into the difficulty level of the exam and refine their preparation strategy accordingly.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases cutoff marks on its official website after the exam result is declared. This article explains everything you need to know about the IBPS RRB Cut Off including steps to download, factors affecting and more. It also encapsulated the IBPS RRB Previous Year Cutoff marks for Prelims, Mains and Interview to help you set a safe score. How to Check IBPS RRB PO Cut Off IBPS announces cut off marks after the conclusion of the exam. It is released in PDF format mentioning state-wise marks.

Factors Determining RRB PO Cut Off There are several factors that officials consider while determining the RRB PO Cut Off Marks. Aspirants should be well aware of such factors to formulate an effective preparation strategy. These factors are as follows: Number of candidates who appeared in the exam

Total number of vacancies

Difficulty level of the examination

Normalisation

Previous Year Cut Off trend IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off Analyzing IBPS RRB PO Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the tentative score they need to secure in the RRB PO Prelims and Mains exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, allowing them to set realistic target scores. Having a thorough knowledge of previous year RRB PO Cut Off marks will aid them in strategizing their preparation and outperform in the exam.

IBPS RRB PO Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend As per IBPS RRB Last 5 Year Cut Off Trend, we have noticed the cut off marks goes highest for Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Refer to the table to know state-wise previous year cut off trend: Last 5 Years IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off States 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Andhra Pradesh 58.5 52.75 52.5 53.5 39 Assam 41.5 41 45.75 49.5 50 Bihar 58 48 56.25 56.75 45 Chhattisgarh 55.5 43.25 48.5 54 49.75 Gujarat 43.5 59.75 57.25 55.75 52.75 Haryana 64.5 60.5 59.5 61.75 54.75 Himachal Pradesh 59.75 56.5 57.5 59.75 55 Jammu & Kashmir 55.25 52 47 51.25 46 Jharkhand 59.5 54.25 55 59.25 51.5 Karnataka 46.25 - 44.75 36 35 Kerala 61 - 57.75 58.25 48.75 Madhya Pradesh 54.7 44.25 54.25 55.25 50 Maharashtra 54.7 47.25 53.75 51.75 46 Manipur 56 - - 51.75 - Mizoram - - - - 37 Meghalaya - - - 48.25 35 Odisha 55.75 62.75 58.5 - 59.75 Punjab 63.5 59 60.25 60.5 52.5 Rajasthan 58.5 66 60.75 60.25 54.5 Tamil Nadu 55.25 54 50.5 - 50.75 Telangana 54 48.25 51 46.75 39 Tripura 37.5 - 48 51 - Uttar Pradesh 58.75 47 54.5 62.5 53.75 Uttarakhand 65 61 60.75 62.5 55.5 West Bengal 55.25 52 56.5 58.25 53.25

IBPS RRB Prelims Cut Off 2024 State-wise The authorities announces RRB PO cut off marks separately for Prelims, Mains and Interview. Aspirants need to qualify each stage to get their dream job and join banking sector. You can check the state-wise IBPS RRB Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims in the table below. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 State General OBC/SC/ST EWS Andhra Pradesh 40 40 Assam 50.75 SC- 46 OBC- 50.50 Bihar 47.25 Chhattisgarh Gujarat Haryana 61.75 OBC- 59.75 Himachal Pradesh 59.25 Jammu & Kashmir Karnataka 38.50 Kerala Madhya Pradesh 55.25 Maharashtra 55.75 Odisha 56.25 OBC- 56.25 Punjab 55.50 Rajasthan 49 OBC- 49 Tamilnadu 40.50 OBC- 40.5 Telangana 20.50 Uttar Pradesh 51 Uttarakhand 59.50 OBC- 52.50 West Bengal 57.75 OBC- 53 Tripura

IBPS RRB Mains Cut Off 2024 State-wise Those who qualify Prelims exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam. After taking all the necessary factors into consideration, the cut off marks were released at ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2024 State SC ST OBC (NCL) EWS General Andhra Pradesh 58.06 54.50 58.06 58.06 58.06 Arunachal Pradesh 45.13 58.75 58.75 58.75 58.75 Assam 57.06 50.63 60.50 65.56 68.63 Bihar 49.31 25.38 68.44 68.44 68.44 Chhattisgarh 60.44 70.94 70.56 69.06 70.94 Gujarat 48.88 46.44 48.44 48.44 48.44 Haryana 60.31 51.56 72.75 77.44 78.44 Himachal Pradesh 68.44 64.50 68.50 74.31 79.56 Jammu & Kashmir 62 75.63 64.38 69.13 75.63 Jharkhand 57.13 56.31 71.31 71.31 71.31 Karnataka 54.81 52.31 59.25 59.25 59.25 Kerala 50.50 33.19 72.25 44 72.25 Madhya Pradesh 63.56 53.06 74.13 74.13 74.13 Maharashtra 72.94 49.31 72.94 72.94 72.94 Manipur NA NA NA NA NA Meghalaya 35.06 55.63 55.63 55.63 55.63 Mizoram 31.63 62.25 58.38 62.25 62.25 Nagaland 59.94 59.94 59.94 NA 59.94 Odisha 51.31 44.25 71.75 66.19 71.75 Puducherry 53.50 NA 53.50 42.31 53.50 Punjab 58 44.56 72.44 74.44 75.63 Rajasthan 60.81 56.38 71.13 71.13 71.13 Tamil Nadu 65.13 39.06 65.13 58.75 65.13 Telangana 38.75 38.75 38.75 38.75 38.75 Tripura 60.25 57.44 67.25 51.69 71.63 Uttar Pradesh 67.06 39.38 68.13 71.81 71.81 Uttarakhand 59.69 55.44 69.38 74.13 77.81 West Bengal 61.69 52.75 64.88 67.06 75.75

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2024 Section-wise Along with category-wise IBPS RRB PO Mains cut off, the officials also announces section-wise cut off marks. You can check the section-wise IBPS RRB Cut Off 2024 in the table below: Name of Test Maximum Score Qualifying Score SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General Reasoning 40 3.75 6 Computer Knowledge 40 4.25 7 General Awareness 40 1 1.75 English Language 40 7.50 11 Hindi Language 40 11.25 14.25 Quantitative Aptitude 40 3.50 5.50 IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2024 The last stage of IBPS RRB selection process is Interview. Those who will get IBPS RRB Final cut off will get provisional allotment. Aspirants planning to appear for the Prelims exam for FY 2025 must check IBPS RRB PO Final Cut Off 2024 to set a safe target score.

State/UT SC ST OBC (NCL) EWS UR HI OC VI ID Andhra Pradsh 58.06 54.5 58.06 58.06 58.06 45.31 47.63 29.31 NA Arunachal Pradesh 45.13 58.75 58.75 58.75 58.75 NA NA NA NA Assam 57.06 50.63 60.5 65.56 68.63 NA 62.06 37.69 NA Bihar 49.31 25.38 68.44 68.44 68.44 29.63 52.94 47.44 27.31 Chhattisgarh 60.44 70.94 70.56 69.06 70.94 63.31 50.94 70.56 71.56 Gujarat 48.88 46.44 48.88 48.88 48.88 44.88 31.5 45 NA HARYANA 60.31 51.56 72.75 77.44 78.44 35.81 55.31 45.69 45.13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 68.44 64.5 68.5 74.31 79.56 NA 69.31 39.94 NA JAMMU & KASHMIR 62 75.63 64.38 69.13 75.63 51.88 47.44 63 NA JHARKHAND 57.13 56.31 71.31 71.31 71.31 44.19 27.81 55.44 38.81 KARNATAKA 54.81 52.31 59.25 59.25 59.25 57.5 46.31 35.38 NA KERALA 50.5 33.19 72.25 44 72.25 NA 45.94 47.81 49 MADHYA PRADESH 63.56 53.06 74.13 74.13 74.13 53.69 57.06 64.13 32.31 MAHARASHTRA 72.94 49.31 72.94 72.94 72.94 63.75 68.25 36.88 49.44 MANIPUR NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA MEGHALAYA 35.06 55.63 55.63 55.63 55.63 NA 44.81 NA NA MIZORAM 31.63 62.25 58.38 62.25 62.25 NA NA NA NA NAGALAND 59.94 59.94 59.94 NA 59.94 NA NA NA NA ODISHA 51.31 44.25 71.75 66.19 71.75 36.63 44.38 34.19 NA PUDUCHERRY 53.5 NA 53.5 42.31 53.5 NA NA NA NA PUNJAB 58 44.56 72.44 74.44 75.63 39.06 48.13 36.94 47.69 RAJASTHAN 60.81 56.38 71.13 71.13 71.13 46.25 55.06 54.69 NA TAMIL NADU 65.13 39.06 65.13 58.75 65.13 NA 53.81 45 43.31 TELANGANA 38.75 38.75 38.75 38.75 38.75 34.38 49.63 47.13 NA TRIPURA 60.25 57.44 67.25 51.69 71.63 NA NA NA NA UTTAR PRADESH 57.06 39.38 68.13 71.81 71.81 33.31 57.75 45.19 38.19 UTTARAKHAND 59.69 55.44 69.38 74.13 77.81 NA NA 40.63 NA WEST BENGAL 61.69 52.75 64.88 67.06 75.75 26.56 46.38 48.69 NA

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Final Cut Off 2024 Those who are appearing for Officer Scale 2 and 3 posts can check the cut off marks for FY 2024 below: Maximum Scores - Online Single Examination and Interview (out of 100) Posts SC ST OBC(NCL) EWS UR HI OC VI ID Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) 49.00 46.50 65.56 25.00 71.69 43.44 36.00 53.88 25.31 Officer Scale-II (IT) 49.50 48.50 55.75 55.75 55.75 NA 60.25 60.00 NA Officer Scale-II (CA) 34.13 NA 28.75 34.13 34.13 NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Law) 54.63 NA 54.63 54.63 54.63 NA 55.00 NA NA Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) 26.50 NA 26.50 26.50 26.50 NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) 52.75 52.75 52.75 52.75 52.75 NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) 51.38 51.38 51.38 51.38 51.38 26.63 50.63 56.75 46.38 Officer Scale-III 51.81 44.69 57.94 30.75 65.00 33.56 49.19 NA NA

Minimum Scores - Online Single Examination and Interview (out of 100) Posts SC ST OBC(NCL) EWS UR HI OC VI ID Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) 38.92 39.40 45.12 35.85 49.58 35.18 37.35 40.00 29.55 Officer Scale-II (IT) 36.85 38.00 40.90 40.30 43.40 NA NA 39.10 NA Officer Scale-II (CA) 30.85 30.40 43.15 35.95 NA NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Law) 42.55 NA 41.40 41.40 41.40 NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) NA NA 24.05 NA 24.15 NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) 39.05 40.60 42.15 NA 42.15 NA NA NA NA Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) 32.65 33.80 41.00 40.25 41.45 NA NA NA 34.25 Officer Scale-III 36.98 35.20 39.85 29.92 44.60 NA 36.30 NA NA

IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off 2023 Prelims In 2023, the IBPS RRB cutoff for PO was 58 for unreserved category candidates and 52 for the OBC category in the Prelims exam. Check the Last year IBPS RRB PO Cut Off state-wise in the table below. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2023 State General OBC/SC/ST EWS Andhra Pradesh 39 Assam 50 ST- 44.75 Bihar 45 OBC- 45 SC- 37.50 Chhattisgarh 49.75 49.75 Gujarat 52.75 Haryana 54.75 Himachal Pradesh 55 OBC- 48.25 Jammu & Kashmir 46 Karnataka OBC- 35 Kerala Madhya Pradesh 50 OBC- 50 Maharashtra 46 Odisha 58 Punjab OBC- 52.50 52.75 Rajasthan 54.5 Telangana 39 Uttar Pradesh 53.75 Uttarakhand 55.50 OBC- 47 West Bengal 53.25 49.75 Tripura SC- 44.25

Previous Year IBPS RRB PO Cut Off Mains Cut Off 2023 Category & Section-wise The IBPS RRB PO Previous Year Cut Off for Mains is released to shortlist eligible candidates for Interview process. Take a look at the table below to know IBPS RRB PO Cut Off for all states and categories. State SC ST OBC (NCL) EWS General Andhra Pradesh 64 59.06 64 64 64 Arunachal Pradesh 65.31 55.94 65.31 65.31 65.31 Assam 57.69 57.13 65.69 63.25 69.63 Bihar 46.63 24.31 66 66 66 Chhattisgarh 55.38 69.50 69.50 69.50 69.50 Gujarat 70.69 49.63 70.88 69.69 70.88 Haryana 61.06 42.63 71.25 78.50 78.50 Himachal Pradesh 63.88 66.75 68.44 80 80 Jammu & Kashmir 65.38 50.75 69.88 69.88 69.88 Jharkhand 56 55 72.13 72.13 72.13 Karnataka 54.13 54.13 54.13 54.13 54.13 Kerala 53.88 42 72.69 52.81 72.69 Madhya Pradesh 58.75 52 71 71 71 Maharashtra 67.25 52.75 67.25 67.25 67.25 Manipur 66.56 68.75 68.75 NA 68.75 Meghalaya 43.31 54.50 54.50 54.50 54.50 Mizoram 23.63 45 45 45 45 Nagaland NA 39.13 39.13 NA 39.13 Odisha 54.19 60.44 78.81 73.81 78.81 Punjab 58 42 71.38 77.56 77.56 Rajasthan 62.06 59.75 75.63 75.63 75.63 Tamil Nadu 73.50 48.56 73.50 73.50 73.50 Telangana 64.19 64.75 64.75 64.75 64.75 Tripura 58.06 49.56 64.75 68.75 68.75 Uttar Pradesh 57.31 46.94 68.63 73.25 73.25 Uttarakhand 58.31 46.25 65.19 76.94 78.13 West Bengal 61.81 49.63 65.06 68.63 77.25

IBPS RRB PO Mains Cut Off 2023- Section-wise The sectional RRB PO Cut Off was highest for Reasoning section followed by English. Name of Test Max. Marks Qualifying Scores SC/ST/OBC/PWD EWS/General Reasoning 40 6.75 10 Computer Knowledge 40 2.75 5.50 General Awareness 40 1 2 English Language 40 3 6.75 Hindi Language 40 2.50 5.75 Quantitative Aptitude 40 2.75 4.75 IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Exam Cut Off 2023 In 2023, the IBPS RRB Officer Scale cutoff ranges between 66.3 and 27.7. Check the IBPS RRB Previous Year Cut Off for Officer Scale post in the table below. IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (GBO) Cut off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off Marks 49.94 41.38 59.44 39.25 66.38 44.38 52.38 30.38 50.88

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (IT) Cut Off Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 35.75 27.75 48.75 45 49.75 NA 31.88 64 NA IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale-II (CA) Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 46.88 NA 38.63 NA 46.88 NA NA NA NA IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale-II (Law) Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 23.75 21.88 36.63 36.63 36.63 34.50 34.38 26.13 39.75 IBPS RRB Cutoff for Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 19 27.88 27.63 32.88 32.88 NA NA NA NA IBPS RRB Cut Off for Officer Scale II (Marketing) Category SC ST OBC EWS UR HI OC VI ID Cut off 18.75 18.75 18.75 18.75 18.75 NA 35.13 NA NA