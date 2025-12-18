JAC Exams 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th Registration Begins; Exam Dates Here

JAC Board Exam 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the Jharkhand Board Class 9th and 11th Exam 2026 schedule today, December 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the date sheet and follow the board exam schedule at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Class 9 and 11 board exams are scheduled for the last week of February 2026.

JAC Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important pointers related to Jharkhand board Exams 2026: