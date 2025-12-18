CTET 2026 Application Form
JAC Exams 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th Registration Begins; Exam Dates Here

Dec 18, 2025, 15:31 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the JAC Board Class 9th and 11th Exam 2026 schedule on December 18, 2025. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The exams are scheduled for the last week of February 2026.

JAC Board Exam 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the Jharkhand Board Class 9th and 11th Exam 2026 schedule today, December 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the date sheet and follow the board exam schedule at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Class 9 and 11 board exams are scheduled for the last week of February 2026.

JAC Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important pointers related to Jharkhand board Exams 2026:

Overview  Details 
Event name  JAC Board 9th and 11th Exam 2026 registrations and schedule 
Exam name 

Jharkhand Board Class 9th Exam 2026

Jharkhand Board Class 11th Exam 2026
Board name  Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  jac.jharkhand.gov.in
State  Jharkhand 
Classes  911
Exam mode  Offline, OMR sheet
Registration dates  December 18, 2025 - January 2, 2026
Registration dates (with late fee) January 3 to January 9, 2026

JAC Board Exam 2026: Examination Schedule

  • JAC Class 9 and 11 board exams will take place right after the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which finish on February 17 and February 23, 2026, respectively.
  • Class 9 exams will be held at Class 10 centers, and Class 11 exams will be held at Class 12 centers.
  • Both Class 9 and 11 exams will use OMR sheets for scoring efficiency.
  • Schools in Jharkhand have started the registration process for Classes 8, 9, and 11 for the 2026 exams.
  • The combined registration-cum-application form is available on the official JAC portal.
  • Schools must quickly collect and verify the forms against their institutional data.
  • Students in Classes 9 and 11 are advised to register promptly to secure their eligibility for the February 2026 board examinations.
  • It is important to avoid last-minute submissions, especially with the strict timelines for regular and late fee periods.
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

