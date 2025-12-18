CTET Exam Pattern 2026: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

CTET Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) administers the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), a national-level eligibility exam, to certify applicants for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools throughout India. Aspirants must be aware of the CTET Exam Pattern 2026 in order to plan their preparation, time management, and exam attempts.
Candidates who are preparing for Paper 1 to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary) and Paper 2 to teach Classes 6 to 8 (upper primary) must know that the paper is going to be conducted in Offline mode.
CTET Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates who are planning to appear for the CTET exam 2026 or in future must be aware of the exam pattern which includes Paper 1 and Paper 2. Know the details about the CTET exam 2026.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR Based)
|
Number of Papers
|
Paper 1 & Paper 2
|
Total Questions
|
150 per paper
|
Total Marks
|
150 per paper
|
Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper
|
Question Type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
No negative marking
|
Language
|
Hindi & English
|
Official Website
|
ctet.nic.in
CTET 2026 Exam Pattern for Paper 1
CTET Paper 1 is to assess the candidates who are aspiring to become Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5). Paper 1 consists of five sections, each having 30 questions worth 30 marks. Each question carries 1 mark and the total exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
CTET Paper 2 is conducted to assess the candidates ability to teach upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. Paper 2 includes four sections, out of which three sections are- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and subject-chosen by the candidate such as Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies/Social Science. The total marks for Paper 2 are 150 where each question carries 1 mark and there is no provision for negative marking.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies/Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET 2026 Marking Scheme and Negative Marking
The CTET exam consists of objective-type questions which are common to both papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers consist of a total of 150 questions totalling 150 marks, which means each question carries 1 mark. Since there is no provision for negative marking in the CTET exam, the candidates are advised to attempt as many questions as possible to maximise their score.
CTET 2026 Medium of the Exam
The CTET 2026 main question paper is going to be conducted in Hindi and English. Candidates have to choose a language in case of Language II from the options given below:
|
Language
|
Code No.
|
Language
|
Code No.
|
English
|
01
|
Gujarati
|
06
|
Hindi
|
02
|
Kannada
|
07
|
Assamese
|
03
|
Khasi
|
08
|
Bengali
|
04
|
Malayalam
|
09
|
Garo
|
05
|
Manipuri
|
10
|
Marathi
|
11
|
Nepali
|
13
|
Mizo
|
12
|
Odia
|
14
|
Punjabi
|
15
|
Sanskrit
|
16
|
Tamil
|
17
|
Telugu
|
18
|
Tibetan
|
19
|
Urdu
|
20
