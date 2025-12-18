CTET 2026 Application Form
CTET Exam Pattern 2026: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 18, 2025, 15:17 IST

CTET Exam Pattern 2026: The CTET exam pattern 2026 has been released by the CBSE through the official notification of CTET 2026. The CTET exam pattern includes the number of questions, marking scheme, among others. CTET 21st edition is scheduled for 08th February 2026. Those who have applied for CTET 2026 must check the CTET exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper2 in this article.

CTET Exam Pattern 2026
CTET Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) administers the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), a national-level eligibility exam, to certify applicants for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools throughout India. Aspirants must be aware of the CTET Exam Pattern 2026 in order to plan their preparation, time management, and exam attempts.

Candidates who are preparing for Paper 1 to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary) and Paper 2 to teach Classes 6 to 8 (upper primary) must know that the paper is going to be conducted in Offline mode.

Apply Here for CTET 2026

Candidates who are planning to appear for the CTET exam 2026 or in future must be aware of the exam pattern which includes Paper 1 and Paper 2. Know the details about the CTET exam 2026.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR Based)

Number of Papers

Paper 1 & Paper 2

Total Questions

150 per paper

Total Marks

150 per paper

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper

Question Type

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Marking Scheme

+1 mark for each correct answer

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Language

Hindi & English

Official Website

ctet.nic.in

Download CTET Syllabus 2026 for Paper 1 and 2 Here

Download CTET Previous Year Papers Here

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern for Paper 1

CTET Paper 1 is to assess the candidates who are aspiring to become Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5). Paper 1 consists of five sections, each having 30 questions worth 30 marks. Each question carries 1 mark and the total exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2

CTET Paper 2 is conducted to assess the candidates ability to teach upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) level. Paper 2 includes four sections, out of which three sections are- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and subject-chosen by the candidate such as Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies/Social Science. The total marks for Paper 2 are 150 where each question carries 1 mark and there is no provision for negative marking.

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies/Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

CTET 2026 Marking Scheme and Negative Marking

The CTET exam consists of objective-type questions which are common to both papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers consist of a total of 150 questions totalling 150 marks, which means each question carries 1 mark. Since there is no provision for negative marking in the CTET exam, the candidates are advised to attempt as many questions as possible to maximise their score.

CTET 2026 Medium of the Exam

The CTET 2026 main question paper is going to be conducted in Hindi and English. Candidates have to choose a language in case of Language II from the options given below:

Language

Code No.

Language

Code No.

English

01

Gujarati

06

Hindi

02

Kannada

07

Assamese

03

Khasi

08

Bengali

04

Malayalam

09

Garo

05

Manipuri

10

Marathi

11

Nepali

13

Mizo

12

Odia

14

Punjabi

15

Sanskrit

16

Tamil

17

Telugu

18

Tibetan

19

Urdu

20

