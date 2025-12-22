SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is one of the most popular and challenging Olympiad exams for school students globally. The 2025-26 IMO tested the mathematical aptitude, problem-solving skills, and logical reasoning of millions of participants from various classes. Whether you are a student eager to verify your performance or an educator looking to evaluate results, having access to the official answer keys is essential for accurate assessment.
This resource provides the definitive and officially verified answer keys for the SOF IMO 2025-26 examination. These keys are systematically organized by class and paper set, allowing for quick and accurate comparison of marked answers against the correct solutions. Use these keys to calculate your final score, understand areas for improvement, and celebrate your successful participation in this prestigious mathematical competition.
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights
This master guide consolidates all essential information for the upcoming International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation into a single reference table.
Category
Detailed Information
Organizer
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
Target Classes
Class 1 to Class 12
Registration
Through Schools only; ₹125 per student (India)
Format & Duration
60 Minutes; Objective MCQs
Level 1 Eligibility
Open to all students from Classes 1 to 12
Level 2 Eligibility
Classes 3 to 12 only; Top 5% internationally, top 25 zonal rankers, or class toppers
Paper Sections
Sec 1: Logical Reasoning, Sec 2: Mathematical Reasoning, Sec 3: Everyday Mathematics, Sec 4: Achievers Section (HOTS)
Marking (Sec 4)
2 marks per question (Classes 1-4); 3 marks per question (Classes 5-12)
Exam Dates (Level 1)
Option 1: Mid-Oct 2025; Option 2: Late Nov 2025; Option 3: Mid-Dec 2025
Exam Date (Level 2)
February 2026
Results (Level 1)
Declared within 6-8 weeks after the examination
General Rewards
Student Quotient Report (SQR) & Participation Certificate for all
Major Prizes
International: Up to ₹50,000 + Gold Medal; Zonal: Up to ₹5,000 + Gold Medal
School Awards
Medals of Distinction and Gold Medals of Excellence for toppers
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26
Check the below table to download the SET A answer key of SOF IMO 2025-26. The answer key is provided for classes 1 to 12 for all the grades.
Set A
The release of the SOF IMO 2025-26 answer keys for Set A and Set B is a vital step for students aiming for the higher Level. By downloading the Class 1 to 12 Maths Olympiad solutions, participants can ensure total transparency in their scoring and gain a competitive edge in their academic journey. Use these IMO PDF answer keys now to identify your strengths, address your weaknesses, and prepare for future International Mathematics Olympiad challenges with confidence.
