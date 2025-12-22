SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is one of the most popular and challenging Olympiad exams for school students globally. The 2025-26 IMO tested the mathematical aptitude, problem-solving skills, and logical reasoning of millions of participants from various classes. Whether you are a student eager to verify your performance or an educator looking to evaluate results, having access to the official answer keys is essential for accurate assessment.

This resource provides the definitive and officially verified answer keys for the SOF IMO 2025-26 examination. These keys are systematically organized by class and paper set, allowing for quick and accurate comparison of marked answers against the correct solutions. Use these keys to calculate your final score, understand areas for improvement, and celebrate your successful participation in this prestigious mathematical competition.