UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Full Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The UPSC annual exam calendar 2026 is out on its official website. Aspirants who are preparing for various exams conducted by UPSC can check the exam calendar released by UPSC to get their preparation levels aligned with the tentative dates mentioned in the exam calendar. The UPSC exam calendar includes the tentative notification dates, registration dates and exam dates, which are subject to change at the discretion of the Commission itself.
The UPSC conducted exams like Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA, CDS, CAPF, and others. Some of these exams are conducted annually, while others are conducted twice in a year.
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
According to the official UPSC calendar 2026, the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24 May 2026. Apart from CSE, the tentative exam dates for NDA & NA, CDS, IES/ISS, CAPF, CMS, and other key exams have also been included in the calendar.
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
The UPSC has published the complete UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website in PDF format. Candidates must download the calendar from upsc.gov.in and refer to the detailed schedule to align their study plans based on the announced dates.
|
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Notification and Registration Dates
Candidates who are preparing for various exams conducted by the UPSC across the year such as CSE, NDA, CDS, CAPF, Geo-scientist, and others must check the tentative notification and registration dates below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Examination
|
Date of Notification
|
Last Date for Receipt of Applications
|
1
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Reserved for UPSC Examination
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|
03.09.2025
|
23.09.2025
|
4
|
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|
17.09.2025
|
07.10.2025
|
5
|
CBI (DSP) LDCE
|
24.12.2025
|
13.01.2026
|
6
|
CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2026
|
03.12.2025
|
23.12.2025
|
7
|
10.12.2025
|
30.12.2025
|
8
|
10.12.2025
|
30.12.2025
|
9
|
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|
14.01.2026
|
03.02.2026
|
10
|
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 (through CSE 2026)
|
14.01.2026
|
03.02.2026
|
11
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
IES / ISS Examination, 2026
|
11.02.2026
|
03.03.2026
|
13
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026
|
18.02.2026
|
10.03.2026
|
17
|
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026
|
11.03.2026
|
31.03.2026
|
18
|
Reserved for UPSC Examination
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026
|
20.05.2026
|
09.06.2026
|
21
|
CDS Examination (II), 2026
|
20.05.2026
|
09.06.2026
|
22
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
SO / Steno (GD-B / GD-I) LDCE
|
16.09.2026
|
06.10.2026
|
27
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
-
|
-
UPSC Exam Schedule 2026
Below is the detailed tentative schedule of major UPSC examinations in 2026:
|
Sl. No.
|
Examination Name
|
Tentative Exam Date
|
1
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
10 Jan 2026
|
2
|
Reserved for UPSC Examination
|
17 Jan 2026
|
3
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2026
|
08 Feb 2026
|
4
|
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2026
|
08 Feb 2026
|
5
|
CBI (DSP) LDCE
|
28 Feb 2026
|
6
|
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026
|
08 Mar 2026
|
7
|
NDA & NA Exam (I), 2026
|
12 Apr 2026
|
8
|
CDS Exam (I), 2026
|
12 Apr 2026
|
9
|
Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2026
|
24 May 2026
|
10
|
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) via CSE Prelims
|
24 May 2026
|
11
|
IES/ISS Exam, 2026
|
19 Jun 2026
|
12
|
CAPF (ACs) Exam, 2026
|
19 Jul 2026
|
13
|
Combined Medical Services Exam, 2026
|
02 Aug 2026
|
14
|
Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2026
|
21-25 Aug 2026
|
15
|
NDA & NA Exam (II), 2026
|
13 Sep 2026
|
16
|
CDS Exam (II), 2026
|
13 Sep 2026
|
17
|
Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2026
|
22 Nov 2026
|
18
|
SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|
12 Dec 2026
How to Download UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 from the official UPSC website by following the steps below:
-
Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the “Exam Calendar” link under the “Examinations” section.
-
Click on the UPSC Annual Calendar 2026 link.
-
The UPSC Exam Calendar PDF will open on your screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
