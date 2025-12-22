TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Full Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 22, 2025, 17:12 IST

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates aspiring for UPSC competitive examinations like the Civil Services (IAS/IPS/IFS), NDA, CDS, and other UPSC Recruitments can now check the tentative exam schedule and plan their preparation according to the announced dates.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The UPSC annual exam calendar 2026 is out on its official website. Aspirants who are preparing for various exams conducted by UPSC can check the exam calendar released by UPSC to get their preparation levels aligned with the tentative dates mentioned in the exam calendar. The UPSC exam calendar includes the tentative notification dates, registration dates and exam dates, which are subject to change at the discretion of the Commission itself.

The UPSC conducted exams like Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA, CDS, CAPF, and others. Some of these exams are conducted annually, while others are conducted twice in a year.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

According to the official UPSC calendar 2026, the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24 May 2026. Apart from CSE, the tentative exam dates for NDA & NA, CDS, IES/ISS, CAPF, CMS, and other key exams have also been included in the calendar.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

The UPSC has published the complete UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website in PDF format. Candidates must download the calendar from upsc.gov.in and refer to the detailed schedule to align their study plans based on the announced dates.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Download PDF

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Notification and Registration Dates

Candidates who are preparing for various exams conducted by the UPSC across the year such as CSE, NDA, CDS, CAPF, Geo-scientist, and others must check the tentative notification and registration dates below:

Sl. No.

Name of Examination

Date of Notification

Last Date for Receipt of Applications

1

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

2

Reserved for UPSC Examination

-

-

3

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026

03.09.2025

23.09.2025

4

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026

17.09.2025

07.10.2025

5

CBI (DSP) LDCE

24.12.2025

13.01.2026

6

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2026

03.12.2025

23.12.2025

7

NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026

10.12.2025

30.12.2025

8

CDS Examination (I), 2026

10.12.2025

30.12.2025

9

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026

14.01.2026

03.02.2026

10

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 (through CSE 2026)

14.01.2026

03.02.2026

11

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

12

IES / ISS Examination, 2026

11.02.2026

03.03.2026

13

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026

-

-

14

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026

-

-

15

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

16

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026

18.02.2026

10.03.2026

17

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026

11.03.2026

31.03.2026

18

Reserved for UPSC Examination

-

-

19

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026

-

-

20

NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026

20.05.2026

09.06.2026

21

CDS Examination (II), 2026

20.05.2026

09.06.2026

22

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

23

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

24

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

25

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026

-

-

26

SO / Steno (GD-B / GD-I) LDCE

16.09.2026

06.10.2026

27

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-

-

UPSC Exam Schedule 2026

Below is the detailed tentative schedule of major UPSC examinations in 2026:

Sl. No.

Examination Name

Tentative Exam Date

1

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

10 Jan 2026

2

Reserved for UPSC Examination

17 Jan 2026

3

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2026

08 Feb 2026

4

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2026

08 Feb 2026

5

CBI (DSP) LDCE

28 Feb 2026

6

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026

08 Mar 2026

7

NDA & NA Exam (I), 2026

12 Apr 2026

8

CDS Exam (I), 2026

12 Apr 2026

9

Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2026

24 May 2026

10

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) via CSE Prelims

24 May 2026

11

IES/ISS Exam, 2026

19 Jun 2026

12

CAPF (ACs) Exam, 2026

19 Jul 2026

13

Combined Medical Services Exam, 2026

02 Aug 2026

14

Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2026

21-25 Aug 2026

15

NDA & NA Exam (II), 2026

13 Sep 2026

16

CDS Exam (II), 2026

13 Sep 2026

17

Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2026

22 Nov 2026

18

SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

12 Dec 2026

How to Download UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

Candidates can download the UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 from the official UPSC website by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the “Exam Calendar” link under the “Examinations” section.

  • Click on the UPSC Annual Calendar 2026 link.

  • The UPSC Exam Calendar PDF will open on your screen.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

ALSO CHECK:

UPSC NDA I Syllabus 2026

UPSC CDS I Syllabus 2026

NDA Eligibility Criteria 2026

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2026
NDA Previous Year Papers

CDS Previous Year Papers


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News