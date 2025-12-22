UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Full Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The UPSC annual exam calendar 2026 is out on its official website. Aspirants who are preparing for various exams conducted by UPSC can check the exam calendar released by UPSC to get their preparation levels aligned with the tentative dates mentioned in the exam calendar. The UPSC exam calendar includes the tentative notification dates, registration dates and exam dates, which are subject to change at the discretion of the Commission itself.

The UPSC conducted exams like Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA, CDS, CAPF, and others. Some of these exams are conducted annually, while others are conducted twice in a year.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

According to the official UPSC calendar 2026, the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24 May 2026. Apart from CSE, the tentative exam dates for NDA & NA, CDS, IES/ISS, CAPF, CMS, and other key exams have also been included in the calendar.