CAT 2023 Admit Card Released at iimcat.ac.in, Get IIM CAT Hall ticket Download Link

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iimcat.ac.in from 5.00 PM onwards. They have to use their user ID and password to download the IIM CAT hall ticket. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Those appearing for the exam must carry the CAT 2023 admit card along with one original photo ID proof to the test centre to get entry. CAT will be conducted in three shifts: the morning (8.30 to 10.30 am), afternoon shift (12.30 to 2.30 pm) and the third shift (4.30 to 6.30 pm).

This year, 3.3 lakh MBA aspirants have submitted CAT registration form marking an increase of 75000 compared to last year's registration. A total of 1,164 colleges will be offering admission to MBA programmes based on CAT scores, comprising 1,026 private colleges and 138 government colleges.

CAT Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates can download their hall ticket by clicking on the link provided below:

Overview Download Link CAT 2023 Hall Ticket Download Here

CAT 2023 Exam Timings

CAT has been conducted in three slots for the past three years. Earlier it used to be held in two slots of three hours each, but since 2020 it has been held in three slots of two hours each. The three slots are conducted between 8 am to 4 pm. Check the table below for detailed information:

Slots Timings First Slot 8:30 to 10:30 AM Second Slot 12:30 to 2:30 PM Third Slot 4:30 to 6:30 PM

How to download the CAT 2023 Admit Card?

To download their admit cards, candidates have to enter their user ID and password on the CAT admit card download link. Go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket here:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, on the right-hand side click on 'Registered Candidate' link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter User ID and Password in the login window

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take at least 2 printouts of it for future references

Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card 2023

After downloading the admit card of CAT, candidates must go through the information mentioned on it. It is expected that the following details will be provided on the CAT admit card:

Candidate’s name

Application number

Date of birth

PwD status

Contact number

CAT exam date and day of the test

CAT slot and test time

Reporting/entry time at the centre

Gate closing time of the centre

Google map link of CAT exam centre

CAT exam centre address

Space is provided to affix the candidate's photograph and signature

CAT exam day instructions

What to do in case of any error in the CAT 2023 Admit Card?

In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact at the CAT helpline for rectification. Helpdesk will be available on call from Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM. CAT helpline desk number: 1800-2108-720 (Toll-Free) and email id: cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in. The helpdesk will be closed on Sundays and National/Public holidays.

CAT Admit Card Self-declaration form

Earlier, adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, the CAT admit card had a self-declaration form wherein the candidates had to fill in their well-being and health status. Candidates have to sign the declaration appropriately and show the same at the test centre at the time of entry. However, the CAT admit card 2023 might not have this declaration form, as there has been leniency in the COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

Documents to Carry Along With CAT Admit Card 2023

While going to the exam centre, candidates can carry any one of the following photo ID (original) along with the admit card to the test centre for verification purposes:

E-Aadhaar or physical copy of Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN card

Driving License

Passport

Ration Card

Identiﬁcation Affidavit along with the Admit Card

