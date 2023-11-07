  1. Home
CAT 2023 Admit Card Released at iimcat.ac.in, Get IIM CAT Hall ticket Download Link

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have successfully registered for the MBA entrance exam can download the admit card by using the CAT login ID and password. After downloading the CAT hall ticket 2023, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. Download IIM CAT hall ticket here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 7, 2023 17:03 IST
CAT 2023 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iimcat.ac.in from 5.00 PM onwards. They have to use their user ID and password to download the IIM CAT hall ticket. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Those appearing for the exam must carry the CAT 2023 admit card along with one original photo ID proof to the test centre to get entry. CAT will be conducted in three shifts: the morning (8.30 to 10.30 am), afternoon shift (12.30 to 2.30 pm) and the third shift (4.30 to 6.30 pm). 

This year, 3.3 lakh MBA aspirants have submitted CAT registration form marking an increase of 75000 compared to last year's registration. A total of 1,164 colleges will be offering admission to MBA programmes based on CAT scores, comprising 1,026 private colleges and 138 government colleges. 

CAT Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Candidates can download their hall ticket by clicking on the link provided below: 

Overview 

Download Link 

CAT 2023  Hall Ticket

Download Here 

CAT 2023 Exam Timings 

CAT has been conducted in three slots for the past three years. Earlier it used to be held in two slots of three hours each, but since 2020 it has been held in three slots of two hours each. The three slots are conducted between 8 am to 4 pm. Check the table below for detailed information: 

Slots 

Timings 

First Slot 

8:30 to 10:30 AM

Second Slot

12:30 to 2:30 PM

Third Slot 

4:30 to 6:30 PM

How to download the CAT 2023 Admit Card?

To download their admit cards, candidates have to enter their user ID and password on the CAT admit card download link. Go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket here: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, on the right-hand side click on 'Registered Candidate' link 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter User ID and Password in the login window 

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take at least 2 printouts of it for future references 

Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card 2023

After downloading the admit card of CAT, candidates must go through the information mentioned on it. It is expected that the following details will be provided on the CAT admit card: 

  • Candidate’s name
  • Application number
  • Date of birth
  • PwD status
  • Contact number
  • CAT exam date and day of the test
  • CAT slot and test time
  • Reporting/entry time at the centre
  • Gate closing time of the centre
  • Google map link of CAT exam centre
  • CAT exam centre address
  • Space is provided to affix the candidate's photograph and signature
  • CAT exam day instructions

What to do in case of any error in the CAT 2023 Admit Card? 

In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact at the CAT helpline for rectification. Helpdesk will be available on call from Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM. CAT helpline desk number: 1800-2108-720 (Toll-Free) and email id: cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in. The helpdesk will be closed on Sundays and National/Public holidays.

CAT Admit Card Self-declaration form

Earlier, adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, the CAT admit card had a self-declaration form wherein the candidates had to fill in their well-being and health status. Candidates have to sign the declaration appropriately and show the same at the test centre at the time of entry. However, the CAT admit card 2023 might not have this declaration form, as there has been leniency in the COVID-19 restrictions across the country. 

Documents to Carry Along With CAT Admit Card 2023

While going to the exam centre, candidates can carry any one of the following photo ID (original) along with the admit card to the test centre for verification purposes: 

  • E-Aadhaar or physical copy of Aadhaar Card
  • Voter ID
  • PAN card
  • Driving License
  • Passport
  • Ration Card
  • Identiﬁcation Affidavit along with the Admit Card

