CAT Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today, Download Hall Ticket At iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will be releasing the CAT 2023 admit card today, November 7, 2023. According to the schedule provided on the official website, the CAT 2023 admit card will be available for download from 5 p.m. onwards. Eligible candidates who have completed their CAT 2023 registration and application process will be able to download the hall ticket through the link provided on the website - iimcat.ac.in.

To download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card students are required to visit the official website and log in using the user ID and password. It must be noted that the CAT 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the management entrance exam. Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the CAT admit card 2023.

CAT Admit Card 2023 - Link to be Available at 5 pm Today

Steps to Download CAT 2023 Admit Card

The admit card for the CAT 2023 exam will be available on the official website. Students who have applied for the management entrance exam can download the admit card by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the user ID and password

Step 4: The CAT admit card 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry a copy of the CAT admit card 2023 with them to the exam centre on the day of the exam. IIM Lucknow is scheduled to conduct the CAT 2023 exams on November 26, 2023. The exams will be held in three slots. The details of the slots for the exam, the candidate details exam centre details, and other instructions will be provided on the CAT 2023 admit card.

