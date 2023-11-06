CAT Admit Card 2023 Live: CAT Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Get Latest Notification And Time Here

CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Link to Be Active Tomorrow, Get Latest Updates Here

HIGHLIGHTS IIM Lucknow will be releasing the CAT 2023 Admit Card tomorrow: November 7. The IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 direct link will be made available at 5 pm on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates need to enter user id and password to get their CAT 2023 Hall Ticket.

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will issue the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023, online. Once released, candidates who have registered for the MBA entrance exam can check and download their respective hall tickets by entering the necessary login details through the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

As per the provided details, the direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will be activated at 5 pm tomorrow, November 7, 2023. IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT exam on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. The timings for the slot 1 exam are 8.30 to 10.30 AM, slot 2 from 12.30 to 2.30 PM and slot 3 will be held between 4.30 and 6.30 PM.

