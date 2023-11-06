Live

CAT Admit Card 2023 Live: CAT Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Get Latest Notification And Time Here

CAT Admit Card 2023: IIM Lucknow will issue the admit card for the CAT exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023. Once released, registered candidates can get their respective hall tickets by entering the required login credentials through the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Check the complete details here.

Updated: 06 Nov, 2023 09:10 PM IST
CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Link to Be Active Tomorrow, Get Latest Updates Here

HIGHLIGHTS

IIM Lucknow will be releasing the CAT 2023 Admit Card tomorrow: November 7.The IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 direct link will be made available at 5 pm on the official website - iimcat.ac.in.Candidates need to enter user id and password to get their CAT 2023 Hall Ticket.

CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will issue the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023, online. Once released, candidates who have registered for the MBA entrance exam can check and download their respective hall tickets by entering the necessary login details through the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

As per the provided details, the direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will be activated at 5 pm tomorrow, November 7, 2023. IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT exam on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. The timings for the slot 1 exam are 8.30 to 10.30 AM, slot 2 from 12.30 to 2.30 PM and slot 3 will be held between 4.30 and 6.30 PM. 

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on CAT Admit Card 2023!


LIVE UPDATES

  • 06 Nov, 2023 09:10 PM IST

    What are the 3 slots in CAT exam 2023?

    The CAT 2023 exam will be conducted in three slots. The duration of the CAT exam is 2 hours as mentioned below:

    Slot 1 timing: 8:30 to 10:30 am

    Slot 2 timing: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

    Slot 3 timing: 4:30 to 6:30 pm


  • 06 Nov, 2023 08:45 PM IST

    CAT 2023 Test Centres

    The Common Admission Test will be conducted in centres spread across 155 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned on the CAT official website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.

  • 06 Nov, 2023 08:30 PM IST

    What to do if a candidate forgets their User ID and Password to download CAT Admit Card 2023?

    The admit card is a mandatory document for the CAT exam 2023. If in case, candidates forget their User ID and password. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to retrieve their login credentials.

    Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the 'Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023' 

    Step 3: Select the - Forgot User ID/Password option

    Step 4: Enter the registered email id and the security captcha code 

    Step 5: Click on Get user ID/password

    Step 6: The new login credentials i.e. user ID and password will be sent to the registered email address

    Step 7: Login using the new generated details and then download the admit card online


  • 06 Nov, 2023 08:05 PM IST

    What is the time duration of the CAT exam?

    The duration of the CAT exam 2023 will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:

    Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

    Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

    Section III: Quantitative Ability


  • 06 Nov, 2023 07:45 PM IST

    Details mentioned on the CAT Admit Card 2023

    After downloading the CAT admit card 2023, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the CAT 2023 admit card will have the following details:

    • Candidate's name

    • Application number

    • Date of birth

    • PwD status

    • CAT exam date and day of the test

    • CAT slot timings

    • Reporting and entry time of the centre

    • CAT test city 

    • CAT 2023 day important instructions

  • 06 Nov, 2023 07:30 PM IST

    What is the official website of CAT exam 2023?

    The official website of the CAT exam 2023 is iimcat.ac.in. Check the image of the official website below:

    CAT 2023 Official Website 

  • 06 Nov, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    How can I get CAT admit card?

    Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the CAT hall ticket 2023 online.

    Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the candidate login link available 

    Step 3: Enter the details in the login window

    Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

    Step 5: Download the CAT 2023 admit card for future use


  • 06 Nov, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    What is CAT exam date 2023?

    The CAT entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The CAT exam 2023 will be conducted in three sessions with a duration of 2 hours. 

  • 06 Nov, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    Login details required to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2023

    Candidates need to enter the necessary details such as user id and password in the candidate’s login window to get their respective CAT admit cards online.

  • 06 Nov, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Time

    As per the given schedule, the direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will be activated at 5 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

  • 06 Nov, 2023 05:48 PM IST

    CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date

    IIM Lucknow will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023, online. The IIM CAT admit card 2023 download link will be made live on the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

