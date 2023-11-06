CAT Admit Card 2023 Live: CAT Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Get Latest Notification And Time Here

CAT Admit Card 2023: IIM Lucknow will issue the admit card for the CAT exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023. Once released, registered candidates can get their respective hall tickets by entering the required login credentials through the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Check the complete details here.
CAT Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will issue the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam tomorrow, November 7, 2023, online. Once released, candidates who have registered for the MBA entrance exam can check and download their respective hall tickets by entering the necessary login details through the official website - iimcat.ac.in.
As per the provided details, the direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will be activated at 5 pm tomorrow, November 7, 2023. IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT exam on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. The timings for the slot 1 exam are 8.30 to 10.30 AM, slot 2 from 12.30 to 2.30 PM and slot 3 will be held between 4.30 and 6.30 PM.
06 Nov, 2023 09:10 PM IST
The CAT 2023 exam will be conducted in three slots. The duration of the CAT exam is 2 hours as mentioned below:
Slot 1 timing: 8:30 to 10:30 am
Slot 2 timing: 12:30 to 2:30 pm
Slot 3 timing: 4:30 to 6:30 pm
06 Nov, 2023 08:45 PM IST
The Common Admission Test will be conducted in centres spread across 155 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned on the CAT official website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.
06 Nov, 2023 08:30 PM IST
The admit card is a mandatory document for the CAT exam 2023. If in case, candidates forget their User ID and password. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to retrieve their login credentials.
Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023'
Step 3: Select the - Forgot User ID/Password option
Step 4: Enter the registered email id and the security captcha code
Step 5: Click on Get user ID/password
Step 6: The new login credentials i.e. user ID and password will be sent to the registered email address
Step 7: Login using the new generated details and then download the admit card online
06 Nov, 2023 08:05 PM IST
The duration of the CAT exam 2023 will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
06 Nov, 2023 07:45 PM IST
After downloading the CAT admit card 2023, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the CAT 2023 admit card will have the following details:
Candidate's name
Application number
Date of birth
PwD status
CAT exam date and day of the test
CAT slot timings
Reporting and entry time of the centre
CAT test city
CAT 2023 day important instructions
06 Nov, 2023 07:30 PM IST
The official website of the CAT exam 2023 is iimcat.ac.in. Check the image of the official website below:
06 Nov, 2023 07:20 PM IST
Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the CAT hall ticket 2023 online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the candidate login link available
Step 3: Enter the details in the login window
Step 4: The CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the CAT 2023 admit card for future use
06 Nov, 2023 07:05 PM IST
The CAT entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The CAT exam 2023 will be conducted in three sessions with a duration of 2 hours.
06 Nov, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Candidates need to enter the necessary details such as user id and password in the candidate’s login window to get their respective CAT admit cards online.
06 Nov, 2023 06:30 PM IST
As per the given schedule, the direct link to download the CAT admit card 2023 will be activated at 5 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.
06 Nov, 2023 05:48 PM IST
