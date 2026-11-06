CAT Admit Card 2026 (OUT): How to Download, Direct Link @iimcat.ac.in
CAT admit card 2026 has been released on November 6, 2026, at the official website of IIM CAT. As per the official notice, candidates who have register for the exam and paid the application fee will be able to download the admit card until the CAT exam date 2026. All the registered candidates will be required to carry the adit card to the allotted exam centre on the exam day. They can use their login details, i.e. CAT 2026 application number and password to download the admit card PDF. IIM Indore will conduct the Common Admission Test 2026 on November 29, 2026. Read below to get complete information on IIM CAT admit card 2026, including download process, details, release date and time, etc.
Latest: CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates
CAT 2026 Admit Card Highlights
Check the table below to know the CAT 2026 admit card key highlights:
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Conducting Institute
|Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM I)
|CAT admit Card release date 2026
|
November 4, 2026
November 6, 2026
|Last date to downlod admit card
|November 29, 2026
|Download mode
|Online
|Login details
|CAT application number and password
|Official website
|www.iimcat.ac.in
How to Download CAT Admit Card 2026?
Candidates should download the admit card as soon as it is released. Follow the process mentioned below to know the CAT admit card 2026 download process:
- Go to the official website of IIM CAT
- Click on the Admit Card link
- Enter the login credentials
- Click on the Admit Card option and download the PDF
CAT Admit Card 2026 Official Link and Login Details Required
Candidates will be able to download the CAT hall ticket from the candidate portal only. The candidates can use the same login credentials as the ones created during the registration and used during the form correction process.
CAT Admit Card 2026 Official Download Link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/32842/101262/login.html
Login Credentials: CAT Application Number and Password
Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card 2026
Candidates should check the details mentioned on the admit card before downloading. Following details will be mentioned on CAT admit card:
- Candidate's name
- Application Number
- Photograph
- Signature
- Date of Birth
- PwD Status
- Emergency Contact Details
- Exam Day Instructions
- Exam Centre Details
- Slot Timing and Reporting Time
IIM Indore will allot the CAT exam centre based on the test city preferences filled by the candidate during the CAT 2026 registration process.
Issues in Downloading CAT Admit Card
As soon as the admit card is released, candidates start logging in to download it. Due to high traffic, they may face login issues or technical issues. If they face:
- Technical issue in the official website: Logout and visit the website after some time to download CAT admit card 2026. But ensure to download the admit card at least a week before the exam date.
- Internet issue: Ensure that the internet is connected. Check the speed of internet connected to your system and if it is slow, connect to a faster connection.
- Incorrect login issue: Ensre that the correct login credentials are entered in the candidate portal. In case you have forgotten the password, click on Forgot Password button and recreate the login password.
Descrepancies and How to Correct Errors on Admit Card?
Candidates should check for discrepancies and errors on the CAT admit card. In case of any error, they must reach out to exam authorities and get the errors rectified before the exam. Here is how to correct errors on the CAT admit card 2026:
CAT Helpline Number: 1-800-210-8720 (Toll Free)
Email Address: cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in
Also Check| Top Colleges Accepting CAT Scores 2026
CAT 2026 Exam Day Instructions
Candidates have to carry the CAT admit card 2026 to the exam centre and it will also have the important exam day guidelines and instructions. Given below are some key CAT exam day instructions and guidelines:
- Reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam. Candidates should ensure that they reach the exam centre at the reporting time as mentioned on the hall ticket and not after that.
- Carry the coloured printout of the CAT admit card 2026 to the exam centre to gain entry.
- Carry a blue or black ballpoint pen only to sign the admit card after getting seated in the exam hall. The invigilator will give the instructions on when to sign the hall ticket. Do not sign before that.
- Affix a coloured photograph (matching the CAT application form) on the admit card after taking the printout. An admit card without the photograph will be considered invalid.
- Do not carry mobile phone, calculator, iPad or any other electronic gadgets to the centre
- Do not carry items prohibited in the exam centre such as bags, food items, or luggage, etc. There will be no provision of depositing the bag at the centre
- Do not engage in malpractice or cheating because if seen or caught, the candidate will be barred from taking the exam.
Also Read:
- CAT 2026 Documents Required on Exam Day: Complete Checklist
- CAT exam pattern 2026
- CAT Cutoff 2026: Top Management Colleges for 60, 70, and 80 CAT Percentile Scores
Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor
Securing a shortlisted call from an IIM is one of the most unpredictable stages of the CAT admission cycle. With 22 IIMs now accepting CAT scores, candidates have a wider area to apply with their CAT scores. Candidates can use the following MBA CAT 2026 profilizer to predict which IIM they can get for MBA admissions. Click on the following link:
|Jagran Josh Exclusive IIM Call Predictor
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