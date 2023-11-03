CAT Admit Card 2023 Date: Forgot User ID or Password? Know What To Do Next Here

CAT Admit Card Download 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will be releasing the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card on November 7. Registered candidates can download the CAT admit card 2023 online from the official website: iimcat.ac.in. They have to use their User ID and password to download the admit card.

As per reports, this year, over 3.3 lakh aspirants have registered for admission to MBA programmes offered in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26 in three sessions. The first shift starts from 8:30 to 10:30 AM, slot 2 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.

What to do in case candidates forget their User ID and Password to download CAT Admit Card 2023?

It is mandatory to download the admit card of CAT. However, at times candidates do not remember their User ID or password. Candidates can check their email or SMS to find the CAT user ID and password. So, to retrieve the login credentials in case they lost it, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023'

Step 3: Now, select the - Forgot User ID/Password option

Step 4: Enter the registered email address and the captcha code appeared

Step 5: Click on Get user ID/password

Step 6: The new user ID and password will be sent to the registered email address

Step 7: Login using the new credentials generated

What Problems can be faced in downloading CAT Exam Admit Card 2023?

At the time of downloading the hall ticket, candidates may face technical issues. Check below the three problems they may face while downloading the admit card and their solutions:

Technical issue on the official website: The CAT website may face technical glitches due to heavy traffic. In such a case, candidates are advised not to continuously try to log in

Slow internet speed: They must check the speed of their internet connection. If it is slow, switch to a faster internet connection to download CAT admit card

Using the wrong password or login credentials: In case candidates can not remember the login credentials, they must use the forgot password option given on the website and follow the instructions as mentioned above

Also, to solve browser-related problems, IIM Lucknow has asked CAT aspirants to use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers only. However, if they face problems while downloading the admit card while using these two browsers, then the history and cache have to be cleared and the web page must be refreshed.

